Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 22
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Goheen, Christina Renee; 35; no city listed. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Interf w/LEO; obstr/resist/oppose...
Police investigate deadly shooting at home in Salina
SALINE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a homicide that occurred in central Salina. On Sunday morning, law enforcement dispatch received a call about a shooting that occurred in a residence in the 200 block of S. 10th Street, according to a media release. First responders located a 35-year-old...
Kan. woman allegedly on meth caught driving with 2-year-old
SALINE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on drug and child endangerment allegations after an incident in south Salina early Wednesday afternoon. Just after 12:30p.m., a witness called in to report that a black SUV was driving erratically in the 2000 block of S. Ninth Street...
RCPD: Inmate spit on Riley County corrections officer
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an incident involving an inmate at the Riley County Correctional Facility. Just after 11a.m. Thursday, officers filed a report for battery on LEO in the 1000 block of S. Seth Child Rd. in Manhattan on January 19, 2023, around 11:15 a.m. A...
One dead after Sunday shooting in Salina
According to the Salina Police Department a 35-year-old man died after he was shot on Sunday.
RCPD investigating robbery of Manhattan Dairy Queen
Riley County Police are investigating a reported robbery that occurred Friday night at Dairy Queen, at 1015 North 3rd Street. According to RCPD Public Information Officer Aaron Wintermote, an armed individual robbed the restaurant around 10:15 p.m. Friday taking all the money from the registers, which totaled just under $600. That individual then fled the area. Police have yet to arrest a suspect in that case.
Storm brings heavy, wet snow to Salina area, greater totals further west
A compact but powerful upper level low pressure system moved out of the Southern Rockies and into the Oklahoma Panhandle and southwest Kansas during the early morning hours of Saturday. This storm system brought significant snowfall to west-central Kansas with snowfall amounts in the 4- to 10-inch range. At one...
Hey Dude shoes stolen in Salina, worth $5K
SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Salina Police Department is trying to find the thief who took 175 pairs of Hey Dude shoes from a shoe store. But they aren’t sure of exactly when the crime happened. Employees of Brown’s Shoe Fit, 2150 Planet Avenue, contacted the police on Jan. 7 after noticing the shoes were […]
Concordia Man Treated for Injuries Following One-Vehicle Accident
A Concordia man was treated for suspected minor injuries following a one-vehicle accident north of Liberal, Kansas on Friday, January 20th. According to a report from the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2002 Kenworth driven by Jarrett Riley, 38 of Concordia, was traveling southbound on US Highway 83 around six miles north of Liberal in Seward County. Riley lost control causing, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway to the east, striking a sign post.
Kansas family’s livestock dying at a rapid rate due to feeding error
Livestock chaos. A Kansas family says its livestock is dying at a rapid rate because of a feeding error.
10-year-old killed in Kansas school district accident liked recess and P.E., obit says
He was nicknamed “Trippy” at school for falling over nothing or just rolling around on the floor, according to his obituary.
Kansas farmers lose decades of genetics after apparent feed mill error
Brenda Jordan and Mike Winter ordered feed like they do numerous times per year for their small, family-owned Kansas farm, Triple Heartbreak Acres. But, this time, Jordan said a critical feed mixing error from the mill has left their operation scrambling to save what’s left of their livestock herd.
City of Salina prepping for impending winter storm
With weather forecasts expecting a wintry mix of snow Saturday (Jan. 21) throughout the morning and into the evening, the City of Salina will be pre-treating bridge decks and other elevated surfaces with rock salt to help prevent icing in the morning hours. Staff is also making preparations to have salt trucks on standby ready to be deployed when the need arises.
2 Kansas women dead in head-on crash
Two women were killed in a crash involving two cars on Interstate 70 in Geary County.
