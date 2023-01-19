ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oshkosh, WI

Comments / 2

Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fond du Lac fatal crash, 'repeat drunk driver' gets $1M bond

FOND DU LAC, Wis. - An Oshkosh man charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle had cash bond set at $1 million, Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney announced Friday, Jan. 20. In a news release, Toney said 56-year-old Brian Sippel is a "repeat drunk driver"...
FOND DU LAC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Bond set at 1 Million Dollars for Oshkosh man charged as repeat drunk driver

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Today District Attorney Eric J. Toney announced that cash bond has been set at 1 million dollars for Brian A. Sippel as the defendant was charged with multiple felonies related to an alleged drunk driving crash that occurred in Fond du Lac County on Saturday January 14, 2023 at approximately 5:45 p.m. on Highway 151 above Interstate 41. The preliminary hearing is scheduled for January 26 at 1:30 p.m.
OSHKOSH, WI
hometownbroadcasting.com

1/21/23 Oshkosh Man Charged with Drunken Driving Homicide

Bond has been set at $1 million cash for a 56-year-old Oshkosh man charged with drunken driving homicide for a Fond du Lac County accident that killed a 58-year-old Waukesha man and seriously injured a 62-year-old Waukesha woman. Brian Sippel faces seven felony charges stemming from the January 14th accident on Highway 151above Interstate 41 near the on ramp to I-41. His pickup truck was traveling at highway speeds as it approached stop lights and struck two vehicles from behind that were stopped for the lights. Sippel has been previously convicted of operating while intoxicated. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday.
OSHKOSH, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Washington County knife threats, man arrested

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. - In rural Washington County, footage shows authorities as they pursue a man who was allegedly wielding a knife and trying to stab people. It started at a town of Addison home around 9:30 p.m. Thursday night, Jan. 19. Deputies found a 19-year-old woman with strangulation marks...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - January 20, 2023

Brown County Arrest Records - Friday January 20, 2023. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
WBAY Green Bay

Court schedules another competency hearing for woman charged with murder, dismemberment

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Another competency hearing has been scheduled for a woman charged with the murder and dismemberment of a Green Bay man to hear from a defense expert. Schabusiness, 25, is charged with the February 2022 killing of Shad Thyrion. Schabusiness and her attorney argue she doesn’t understand the charges against her and isn’t mentally competent to stand trial, so requested permission to have another expert give Schabusiness a competency exam.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Teenager dies in car crash in Fond du Lac County

TOWNSHIP OF TAYCHEEDAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Deputies from the Fond du Lac Sheriff’s Office were called to a crash on Golf Course Drive east of Taft Road in the Township of Taycheedah at 3:25am on Saturday, January 21st. Upon arrival, officials found the front seat passenger, a 16-year-old boy...
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Gabriel Davis Pedahel, 23, Chilton, 2nd degree sexual assault of a child on 4/1/21, Guilty due to no contest plea, Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for four (4) years. Conditions of probation: 1) Assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Psychosexual evaluation and follow through; 3) No contact with N.P.; 4) Comply with sex offender registry and rules; 5) No unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18 with the exception of incidental contact and contact at agent’s discretion; 6) Spend sixty (60) days in the Manitowoc County Jail, under the Huber Law, commencing 01-18-2023 by 5:00 p.m.; 7) Four (4) months in the Manitowoc County Jail, under the Huber Law, imposed and stayed at the agent’s discretion and by further order of the court; 8) Maintain fulltime employment, schooling, or combination; 9) Pay court costs; 10) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 11) Submit to DNA sample.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Highway 10 Blocked By Early Morning Crash In Whitelaw

The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Department responded to a single vehicle crash that involved a utility pole in the Village of Whitelaw early Friday. According to Lieutenant Sean Littlefield, deputies arrived about 12:20 a.m. to the crash site on U.S. Highway 10, west of Marie Street. Upon their arrival, deputies found that a power pole and power line were partially blocking highway 10. The roadway was closed off at both County Highways S and J until just before 4:00 o’clock Friday morning to allow WPS crews to make the necessary repairs. A 22 year old Appleton man was driving the car that collided with the utility pole. No injuries were reported and alcohol is believed to have played a factor in the crash. The incident remains under investigation.
WHITELAW, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay bank robbery suspect charged

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay man suspected of robbing a bank in the 200 block of South Military Avenue on January 18, 2023, has been charged. The Brown County District Attorney’s Office charged Mark Vogel, 61, on January 20, 2023:. • Robbery of a Financial Institution.
GREEN BAY, WI
101 WIXX

Bank Robbery Carried Out, And Foiled, Within Minutes

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Green Bay police arrested a 62-year-old man Wednesday after he allegedly robbed a bank on the city’s west side. The Green Bay Police Department says it received an alarm call around 4:45 p.m. from a bank in the 200 block of S. Military Avenue.
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy