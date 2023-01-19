You can get sorted into your Hogwarts Legacy house right now. Hogwarts Legacy is shaping up to be one of the biggest games of 2023 and will almost certainly be all over social media when it releases. It's a big RPG with all kinds of things to see and do, so you can bet it's going to be everywhere in February. It's a dream game for Harry Potter fans as people have wanted a game where they can live out the fantasy of being a Hogwarts student and also have the options to choose if they're good or evil.

3 DAYS AGO