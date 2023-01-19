Read full article on original website
Inside the Magic
‘Harry Potter’ Prequel Finally Reveals Epic New Trailer
After weeks of gameplay showcases and other intriguing reveals, Hogwarts Legacy (2023) has finally unveiled its first official cinematic trailer. Check it out below, which was shared only a few hours ago:. It’s been two years since the first Hogwarts Legacy teaser, however, recently, we’ve been treated to all sorts...
Inside the Magic
‘Harry Potter’ Star Returns For Upcoming Prequel as Wizarding World “Reset” Looms
Rumors that Warner Bros. is planning to “reset” the Harry Potter film series continue to spread throughout the Wizarding World like stories of Voldemort’s return. For now, only one thing’s for certain — the last two Fantastic Beasts films did very little to impress at the box office.
ComicBook
Percy Jackson: Major Character Gets Book-Accurate Makeover
One of Disney+'s first big budget endeavors outside of Star Wars and Marvel comes in the form of Percy Jackson and the Olympians. The house of mouse has been collaborating with Rick Riordan for over three years now to bring a live-action serialized adaptation of his best-selling Greek mythology-based novels to life. Production on Percy Jackson finally kicked off in June 2022, two years after Rick and wife Becky Riordan announced that the project was in development. Disney has spared no expense with the show either, as a custom Industrial Light & Magic StageCraft was constructed specifically for Percy Jackson production.
ComicBook
Hogwarts Legacy: How to Choose Your House Before Release
You can get sorted into your Hogwarts Legacy house right now. Hogwarts Legacy is shaping up to be one of the biggest games of 2023 and will almost certainly be all over social media when it releases. It's a big RPG with all kinds of things to see and do, so you can bet it's going to be everywhere in February. It's a dream game for Harry Potter fans as people have wanted a game where they can live out the fantasy of being a Hogwarts student and also have the options to choose if they're good or evil.
Hogwarts Legacy is playable early, just not for everyone
If you found yourself heartbroken as a child that you never received your Hogwarts acceptance letter, don’t worry. You weren’t alone. The good news is though, Harry Potter fans can soon finally live out their wizarding dreams as Hogwarts Legacy is mere weeks away from release - if you’re a PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S or PC owner, that is. The rest of you will need to wait a little bit longer.
ComicBook
GTA 6 Trailer Leak Has Fans Freaking Out
A new GTA 6 trailer leak has Grand Theft Auto fans freaking out. After confirming a new Grand Theft Auto game was in development early last year, Rockstar Games hasn't said a peep about the project. When this will change, we don't know, but until it does, Grand Theft Auto fans have plenty of rumors and leaks to sift through. The latest comes from a source with a dubious track record, though they did reveal that one of the two main characters, the female protagonist, was named Lucia before this information leaked.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ just set a depressing Marvel record that dare not be repeated
After weeks of wondering, Marvel fans finally have an answer for when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is going to pounce its way onto streaming. After premiering in cinemas on Nov. 11, 2022, the Ryan Coogler-directed sequel is officially set to make its Disney Plus debut in just under a month’s time on Feb. 1, 2023.
EW.com
Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke can't bring herself to watch House of the Dragon: 'It's too weird'
No, Emilia Clarke has not watched House of the Dragon. In fact, she's been avoiding it. The Game of Thrones alum, who played one of the only Targaryens in the hit fantasy drama from 2011-2019, explained why she can't bring herself to watch HBO's prequel series that's all about Targaryens.
wegotthiscovered.com
Having clearly never seen ‘Morbius,’ Disney gives the go-ahead to Jared Leto’s next big budget franchise
Sony’s disastrous Morbius was the movie that launched a thousand memes, but that’s about the only real impact the misjudged entry in the studio’s Spider-Man-adjacent franchise made in the long run. Jared Leto even went so far as to embrace the fad in a rare showing of self-awareness, even if he failed to realize the people were laughing at him and not with him.
Are The Fantastic Beasts Movies Officially Dead? Newt Scamander Himself, Eddie Redmayne, Speaks Out
Here's what Eddie Redmayne knows about the future of the Fantastic Beasts franchise.
netflixjunkie.com
Henry Cavill Leaves Some Obvious Hints for Joining a Major Fan-Favorite Franchise, and It’s NOT the MCU
While the exit from the DCEU and The Witcher has made his fans extremely disappointed, Henry Cavill might join another huge franchise in the future. Ever since he exited from one of the most loved comic universes, fans have been waiting for the British actor to join the MCU. However, that is not what we are talking about.
ComicBook
Marvel's Wolverine Release Date Further Away Than Hoped
It looks like the launch date of Marvel's Wolverine on PlayStation 5 will be further away than many fans were hoping for. When Insomniac Games and PlayStation first announced Marvel's Wolverine back in 2021, it was understood that the game likely wouldn't see the light of day for a few years. Still, in the back half of 2022, a new rumor came about that suggested Wolverine could be releasing at some point in 2023. And while this rumor always seemed a bit far-fetched, it looks like PlayStation itself has now shot down its legitimacy.
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, January 9
If you're seeing ripples in the glass of water on your desk, it's because there's a new thunder lizard-sized movie stomping on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and Shows list. Jurassic World Dominion, the third film in the Jurassic World trilogy that was released last year, is No. 2 on the charts after debuting on the streaming service late last week. Also new to the list is Hunters, the Jordan Peele-produced series about Nazi hunters in the 1970s, which returns for its second and final season this Friday. Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan remains on top, and it isn't going anywhere anytime soon.
Collider
'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' Casts William H. Macy
As Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes ramps up its production more details are finally coming out. A new report by Deadline reveals actor William H. Macy has joined the cast list alongside Owen Teague, Freya Allan, and Peter Macon. Currently, it is unknown who Macy will be playing in the upcoming feature.
ComicBook
Epic Games Store Reveals Another New Free Game
Thursday is here once again, which means that the Epic Games Store has released another new free game for users to claim. Epistory – Typing Chronicles is now free on the platform, and will be available through January 26th. For readers that have never gotten a free game through the Epic Games Store, Epistory must only be claimed by that date; it will remain a permanent part of the user's library after. This means that players can enjoy the game at their convenience, without feeling the need to rush to finish it before the next free game is released!
wegotthiscovered.com
Stephen King shoots down a Netflix film as a must not watch
When Blonde was released in September last year, it was met with mixed feelings with a 2.4 Star rating amongst Google reviews and a 42% on Rotten Tomatoes. While fans are iffy on whether or not viewers should check it out, Stephen King is quite sure that they should not.
wegotthiscovered.com
Now Netflix is cancelling shows before they even start
Audiences have had some choice words for the popular streaming service Netflix for canceling beloved series such The OA before their time. Now Netflix is canceling shows before they even reach production. After two years of hard work, an adaptation of the novel The Seven Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle by Stuart Turton will no longer be pursued by the streaming service.
PS5 fans discover genius hack to fix one of the console’s most annoying features
GAMERS have found a clever way to stop that dreaded startup noise that blasts out when you switch on the PS5. The beep is not ideal if you're trying not to wake up the entire house as you play something late at night. It's been a bit of a long-running...
Flash Movie Merch Seemingly Revealed The Movie’s Villain, And Wow
A merchandise leak for The Flash movie may have revealed the movie's main antagonist.
