Topeka, KS

POLITICO

A large bloc of House Democrats gave their stamp of approval to the establishment of a House Select Committee on China.

"This will be a bipartisan committee. That is my hope, my desire, my wish that we speak with one voice," Kevin McCarthy said. What happened: Speaker Kevin McCarthy got his first bipartisan victory leading the House, as 146 House Democrats voted to establish a new panel aimed at countering economic and security threats posed by China.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wild Orchid Media

From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee

What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
The Hill

White House rips appointment of ‘extreme MAGA members’ to House Oversight panel

The White House on Wednesday bashed House Republicans for placing some of their most controversial members on the House Oversight and Reform Committee, accusing the GOP of “handing the keys of oversight” to extremists. The administration responded to news that Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) would both serve on the Oversight…
Ohio Capital Journal

U.S. House Republicans roll out a slew of new committee chairs to steer agenda

WASHINGTON — U.S. House Republicans filled their top committee seats this week, choosing the leaders who will set the course for bills and issues for the new majority in the 118th Congress. Veteran GOP lawmakers from Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio, Arkansas, Kentucky and Missouri were among those who won the right to head up […] The post U.S. House Republicans roll out a slew of new committee chairs to steer agenda appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
ALABAMA STATE
Daily News Now

House Committee to Hold Hearing on "Biden's Border Crisis"

As House Republicans continue to shape what issues and policies they will focus on in the new Congress, they have begun to release details about how they plan to conduct their hearings, with some panels already announcing who will be featured, including the House Oversight and Accountability Committee.

