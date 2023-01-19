Read full article on original website
POLITICO
A large bloc of House Democrats gave their stamp of approval to the establishment of a House Select Committee on China.
"This will be a bipartisan committee. That is my hope, my desire, my wish that we speak with one voice," Kevin McCarthy said. What happened: Speaker Kevin McCarthy got his first bipartisan victory leading the House, as 146 House Democrats voted to establish a new panel aimed at countering economic and security threats posed by China.
As McCarthy Flounders, McConnell Becomes Longest-Serving Senate Leader
While House GOP leadership implodes, Senate Republicans will mark history on Tuesday when Mitch McConnell becomes the longest-serving party leader.
Rep.-elect Maxine Waters appears to get in shouting match with Republicans on House floor
California Rep.-elect Maxine Waters appeared to get in a shouting match with Republicans on the House floor Thursday during the ninth round of voting to elect a speaker.
Liz Cheney Says U.S. Will 'Suffer' if McCarthy Concedes on Defense
McCarthy told reporters after the 13th speaker vote that he believes lawmakers will "finish this once and for all" when the House reconvenes Friday night.
Washington Examiner
Dems dissed: Ilhan Omar, Adam Schiff, and Eric Swalwell confirmed to lose powerful positions
Several high-profile House Democrats are poised to be removed from their coveted committee assignments as Republicans take control of the lower chamber and usher in a new era of priorities, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) confirmed on Monday. McCarthy has long vowed to remove some Democrats from their top positions...
msn.com
McCarthy: Removing Schiff and Swalwell from committee is 'what we're supposed to do'
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he hasn't changed his mind about his decision to remove Reps. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Eric Swalwell (D-CA) from the House Intelligence Committee. The announcement comes shortly after he promised to also remove Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) from the House Foreign Affairs Committee, removing the...
Matt Gaetz says he will resign from Congress if Democrats help elect 'moderate Republican'
Florida Rep.-elect Matt Gaetz told "The Ingraham Angle" on Thursday that he would resign from the House should Democrats elect a moderate Republican for speaker.
From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Within hours of Debbie Stabenow announcing her retirement, Dems are scrambling to replace her
The trees are just the right height. Are the candidates?
House Republican urges McCarthy to 'hold the Senate's feet to the fire' for $1.7T omnibus 'monstrosity'
Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., expresses "frustration and anger" over Congress' $1.7 trillion spending bill that adds $3.1 trillion to the national debt.
Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow Will Retire, Opening Up Seat In Key Swing State
Following Democrats' strong performance in the 2022 election, Stabenow, 72, says it's time to "pass the torch" to a younger generation.
Son, sister of slain Hays resident urge Kansas House members to amend estate law
The grieving son and sister of a homicide victim urge Kansas House to approve a bill preventing accused killers from inheriting estate assets of the deceased. The post Son, sister of slain Hays resident urge Kansas House members to amend estate law appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
White House goes on offensive against GOP over classified documents
The White House accused House Republicans of waging “political stunts” in response to the Justice Department investigation into President Joe Biden's possible mishandling of classified information, striking a newly combative tone as the political blowback gathers steam.
McCarthy may be speaker, but Trump is the real leader of House Republicans
After Trump’s pick for speaker narrowly won, what sway will the former president hold over Congress’s Republican majority?
Hakeem Jeffries Blasts Republican 'Dysfunction' in Battle for House Speaker
"We are looking for a willing partner to solve problems for the American people, not save the Republicans from their dysfunction," the congressman said.
White House rips appointment of ‘extreme MAGA members’ to House Oversight panel
The White House on Wednesday bashed House Republicans for placing some of their most controversial members on the House Oversight and Reform Committee, accusing the GOP of “handing the keys of oversight” to extremists. The administration responded to news that Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) would both serve on the Oversight…
House Oversight Committee to hold border hearing in early February
The House Oversight Committee will hold a hearing on the Biden administration's border policies in early February, kicking off what is expected to be a series of hearings on the issue amid widespread GOP criticism. The post House Oversight Committee to hold border hearing in early February appeared first on KYMA.
U.S. House Republicans roll out a slew of new committee chairs to steer agenda
WASHINGTON — U.S. House Republicans filled their top committee seats this week, choosing the leaders who will set the course for bills and issues for the new majority in the 118th Congress. Veteran GOP lawmakers from Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio, Arkansas, Kentucky and Missouri were among those who won the right to head up […] The post U.S. House Republicans roll out a slew of new committee chairs to steer agenda appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Republicans Nominate Byron Donalds For House Speaker After Democrats Tap Hakeem Jeffries
Republican Byron Donalds and Democrat Hakeem Jeffries are the first Black people in history to be nominated to lead their party in Congress. The post Republicans Nominate Byron Donalds For House Speaker After Democrats Tap Hakeem Jeffries appeared first on NewsOne.
House Committee to Hold Hearing on "Biden's Border Crisis"
As House Republicans continue to shape what issues and policies they will focus on in the new Congress, they have begun to release details about how they plan to conduct their hearings, with some panels already announcing who will be featured, including the House Oversight and Accountability Committee.
