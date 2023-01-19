Varick st. Is known for its Bars and excitement during the summertime, but it's also famous for dining pleasures. Recently H.K. restaurant & lounge opened its doors to the public during the Utica boiler maker. The boilermaker is an annual event where people come from all over the world to compete in a race. Daniel Romanchuk, 23, of Champagne, Illinois road away with winning the wheelchair competition in July. Not only is the boilermaker a big part of the city festivities but also the famous beer company that manufactures Utica Club. Pedestrians can take a free tour of the factory and receive a cold refreshing drink afterward.

UTICA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO