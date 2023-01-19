Read full article on original website
cuse.com
Orange Head to #13 Duke on Sunday at Noon
The Orange (13-5, 4-4 ACC) head to Durham to face their third nationally ranked opponent of the season when Syracuse and No. 13 Duke tip-off at 12 p.m. inside Cameron Indoor Stadium Sunday. Fans can watch the game live on national television on ACC Network with Angel Gray and Jasmine Thomas on the call.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse women’s basketball: late-game execution dooms Orange in 69-57 loss to Georgia Tech
Is it time to start sounding the alarm for the Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team’s struggles in the clutch?. In its Thursday evening matchup against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, the Orange succumbed to a fourth-quarter/second-half meltdown (again) as Georgia Tech held ‘Cuse to 5/18 shooting in the game’s final 10 minutes and 9/36 overall in the second half. Even though the Orange held a first-half lead for over 18 and a half minutes, Syracuse (13-6, 4-4) fell short for the second-straight game in its 69-57 road loss as the Yellow Jackets (10-9, 1-7) stormed back in the third and fourth quarters.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s basketball: what to watch for vs Georgia Tech
The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team (12-7, 5-3) hits the road again for a Saturday nooner against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-10, 1-7). Syracuse is looking to bounce back from a tough loss to while Georgia Tech is in the midst of a four-game losing streak. Road wins are never easy, but the Orange can’t afford to drop this one.
Paul Gait copes with his paralysis after 20-foot fall: ‘You’ve got to figure out how to win again’
Syracuse, N.Y. —Syracuse lacrosse legend Paul Gait has revealed publicly that a recent accident has left him partially paralyzed and unable to walk again. “At this point, they’re calling it permanent,” Gait told USA Lacrosse Magazine. “Paraplegic.”. Gait fell from a platform about 20 feet off...
nunesmagician.com
Fake Nunes previews Syracuse vs Georgia Tech
Welcome back, Fake Nunes fans. The analytics staff is hard at work as the Syracuse Orange go deeper into the 2022-23 ACC Basketball season. Let’s get to the preview of the next Syracuse opponent... Location: Atlanta, GA. Students: 39,771 students who wouldn’t skip a calculus study session for a...
Where to Watch: SU/Georgia Tech Saturday
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team heads south to take on the Georgia Tech Yellowjackets Saturday afternoon. Tip time at McCamish Pavilion is Noon Saturday. The game can also be heard on the radio at TK 99 FM.
Dino Babers has lost half his coaching staff as another assistant leaves for a new job (report)
Syracuse, N.Y. —Another assistant coach has reportedly departed the Syracuse University football team. Offensive line coach Mike Schmidt will take the same position at Mississippi State, according to a report from On3. Schmidt has coached the Orange offensive line for the past two seasons. Tulsa’s Steve Farmer will replace...
nunesmagician.com
TNIAAM Reacts: Here’s what you told us about the Syracuse Orange this week
We made it to Friday Syracuse Orange fans and that means we’ve got the results of this week’s survey. More than half of you feel like the Orange will still be able to finish above 8th in the ACC. Right now Joe Girard is 4th in the ACC...
A Touch of Soul: Celebrate Black History Month at Syracuse's Popular Black-Owned Soul Food Restaurant
Syracuse, NY - With Black History Month starting on Wednesday, February 1, A Touch of Soul is a great place to celebrate and support black-owned businesses. A Touch of Soul, a black-owned soul food restaurant in the Solvay area of Syracuse, NY, was established in 2021 and is already making waves with its delicious food and friendly service.
Wing-Eating Extravaganza: 2023 Syracuse Winterfest Wing Walk
Get ready for a wing-eating extravaganza at the 2023 Syracuse Winterfest: Wing Walk! This beloved Winterfest event is happening on Sunday, Feb. 26TH, 2023, from 12 PM to 5 PM at the Marriott Syracuse Downtown.
Upstate Singer Gets The Surprise Of His Life On The Tonight Show
One Upstate musician got the experience of a lifetime thanks to one of the region's biggest celebrity friends - Jimmy Fallon. When the songwriter got tickets to The Tonight Show, he probably never figured he'd end up performing on the show that night. Of course, Jimmy's no stranger to Upstate...
cnycentral.com
School staff announce service in memory of Brexialee Torres-Ortiz to be held Sunday
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse City School District spokesperson has shared on behalf of staff members at Syracuse STEM at Blodgett Middle School that a service will be held Sunday in honor of Brexialee Torres-Ortiz, an 11-year-old 6th grader at the school who was killed in a drive-by shooting Monday night on the southside of Syracuse.
newyorkupstate.com
2 heavy metal bands coming to rock Syracuse, Darien Lake
Two heavy metal bands are coming to rock Upstate New York this summer. Pantera will perform at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview in Syracuse on Aug. 8, and at Darien Lake Amphitheater near Buffalo on Aug. 9. Special guest Lamb of God will open both shows at 7 p.m.
iheartoswego.com
Peter L. LaFave – January 17, 2023 Featured
Peter L. LaFave, 55, a resident of Oswego, passed away January 17, 2023, at his home. Peter was born in Oswego, the son of N. Jeanette (Barnes) LaFave, and the late Peter LaFave. He was a life resident of the area. Prior to his retirement, he had been employed as...
waer.org
Plans taking shape for major investment on Syracuse's Near Westside
Plans are coming together to make significant improvements to parts of Syracuse’s near west side. Common councilors are expected to approve measures Monday aimed at revitalizing business corridors. Anyone who’s traveled along parts of Erie Boulevard West, West Fayette Street, and Geddes Street knows there are stretches with blighted...
Caribbean Like Crystal Blue Lake in New York is Second Cleanest in the Country
Who says you have to go to the Caribbean to enjoy crystal clear blue waters?. New York is home to more than 7,600 lakes, ponds, and reservoirs. One of those lakes has the distinction of being not only the cleanest in the state but the second cleanest in the country.
cnycentral.com
Widespread snow in CNY now through Monday impacting roads and visibility at times
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The National Weather Service has issued some Winter Weather Advisories for Cortland, southern Cayuga, Madison, Onondaga, Oneida, southern Oneida and Tompkins counties for impactful weather on the roads and visibility too. The alert is in effect from now until 10 AM Monday. We also have a Winter...
Utica New York Adds Flavor to Its Menu with H.K. Restaurant & Lounge.
Varick st. Is known for its Bars and excitement during the summertime, but it's also famous for dining pleasures. Recently H.K. restaurant & lounge opened its doors to the public during the Utica boiler maker. The boilermaker is an annual event where people come from all over the world to compete in a race. Daniel Romanchuk, 23, of Champagne, Illinois road away with winning the wheelchair competition in July. Not only is the boilermaker a big part of the city festivities but also the famous beer company that manufactures Utica Club. Pedestrians can take a free tour of the factory and receive a cold refreshing drink afterward.
localsyr.com
Late night shooting on South Ave with injuries
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Around 10:12 p.m. on Friday, January 20, Syracuse Police Department went to 303 South Avenue for a reported shooting with injuries. Briefly after, a walk-in shooting was called in by Crouse Hospital staff. Responding officers located a victim in the Crouse emergency room, according to SPD.
