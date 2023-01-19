ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Orange Head to #13 Duke on Sunday at Noon

The Orange (13-5, 4-4 ACC) head to Durham to face their third nationally ranked opponent of the season when Syracuse and No. 13 Duke tip-off at 12 p.m. inside Cameron Indoor Stadium Sunday. Fans can watch the game live on national television on ACC Network with Angel Gray and Jasmine Thomas on the call.
Syracuse women’s basketball: late-game execution dooms Orange in 69-57 loss to Georgia Tech

Is it time to start sounding the alarm for the Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team’s struggles in the clutch?. In its Thursday evening matchup against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, the Orange succumbed to a fourth-quarter/second-half meltdown (again) as Georgia Tech held ‘Cuse to 5/18 shooting in the game’s final 10 minutes and 9/36 overall in the second half. Even though the Orange held a first-half lead for over 18 and a half minutes, Syracuse (13-6, 4-4) fell short for the second-straight game in its 69-57 road loss as the Yellow Jackets (10-9, 1-7) stormed back in the third and fourth quarters.
Syracuse men’s basketball: what to watch for vs Georgia Tech

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team (12-7, 5-3) hits the road again for a Saturday nooner against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-10, 1-7). Syracuse is looking to bounce back from a tough loss to while Georgia Tech is in the midst of a four-game losing streak. Road wins are never easy, but the Orange can’t afford to drop this one.
Fake Nunes previews Syracuse vs Georgia Tech

Welcome back, Fake Nunes fans. The analytics staff is hard at work as the Syracuse Orange go deeper into the 2022-23 ACC Basketball season. Let’s get to the preview of the next Syracuse opponent... Location: Atlanta, GA. Students: 39,771 students who wouldn’t skip a calculus study session for a...
2 heavy metal bands coming to rock Syracuse, Darien Lake

Two heavy metal bands are coming to rock Upstate New York this summer. Pantera will perform at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview in Syracuse on Aug. 8, and at Darien Lake Amphitheater near Buffalo on Aug. 9. Special guest Lamb of God will open both shows at 7 p.m.
Peter L. LaFave – January 17, 2023 Featured

Peter L. LaFave, 55, a resident of Oswego, passed away January 17, 2023, at his home. Peter was born in Oswego, the son of N. Jeanette (Barnes) LaFave, and the late Peter LaFave. He was a life resident of the area. Prior to his retirement, he had been employed as...
Plans taking shape for major investment on Syracuse's Near Westside

Plans are coming together to make significant improvements to parts of Syracuse’s near west side. Common councilors are expected to approve measures Monday aimed at revitalizing business corridors. Anyone who’s traveled along parts of Erie Boulevard West, West Fayette Street, and Geddes Street knows there are stretches with blighted...
Utica New York Adds Flavor to Its Menu with H.K. Restaurant & Lounge.

Varick st. Is known for its Bars and excitement during the summertime, but it's also famous for dining pleasures. Recently H.K. restaurant & lounge opened its doors to the public during the Utica boiler maker. The boilermaker is an annual event where people come from all over the world to compete in a race. Daniel Romanchuk, 23, of Champagne, Illinois road away with winning the wheelchair competition in July. Not only is the boilermaker a big part of the city festivities but also the famous beer company that manufactures Utica Club. Pedestrians can take a free tour of the factory and receive a cold refreshing drink afterward.
Late night shooting on South Ave with injuries

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Around 10:12 p.m. on Friday, January 20, Syracuse Police Department went to 303 South Avenue for a reported shooting with injuries. Briefly after, a walk-in shooting was called in by Crouse Hospital staff. Responding officers located a victim in the Crouse emergency room, according to SPD.
