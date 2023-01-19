ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

KTVB

DJ Schramm returns to handle 'unfinished business' at Boise State

BOISE, Idaho — Eight super seniors announced their return to the Boise State football program for the 2023 season on Tuesday. When the list came out, perhaps the headlining player of the group was DJ Schramm. The All-Mountain West Second Team linebacker led the Broncos in solo tackles (53),...
BOISE, ID
mwcconnection.com

Boise State silences Nevada, faces daunting task in New Mexico at The Pit

Nevada - 44.2%. Max Rice (BSU) - 29 points (Tied a career high) Darrion Williams and Nick Davidson (NEV) - 2 assists. From the get-go, Max Rice had a pep in his step that immediately showed. Rice scored Boise State’s first eight points of the game. Both teams found a rhythm early on as neither team gained a significant edge.
BOISE, ID
Arbiter Online

Transfer Season for Boise State Football: Who’s in and who’s out

It’s transfer season for Boise State football, which means Bronco Nation can expect some switch-ups for the upcoming football season. The transfer portal permits student athletes to place their name in an online database declaring their desire to transfer to a different school. Athletes enter the portal by informing...
BOISE, ID
KTVB

Keith Bhonapha leaving Boise State to join Oregon State coaching staff

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State associate head coach, running backs coach and special teams coordinator, Keith Bhonapha, is leaving the Broncos to coach Oregon State's backfield, KTVB Sports Director Jay Tust confirmed Friday morning. Bhonapha overlapped with Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith at both Boise State and the...
BOISE, ID
idahofreedom.org

BSU drags its feet in releasing contract with racist speaker Ibram X. Kendi

Boise State University is dragging its feet in releasing a copy of the contract the school signed with racist speaker Ibram X. Kendi. The university’s spokesman, Mike Sharp, sent the Idaho Freedom Foundation an email Wednesday that said it could take the school until Feb. 1 to locate the records we’re looking for: the contract with Kendi, costs, and terms for participating in BSU’s Martin Luther King, Jr. celebration earlier this week.
BOISE, ID
Idaho Capital Sun

Boise State University survey finds 41% of Idahoans say the state is on the wrong track

An increasing percentage of Idahoans believe the state is on the wrong track, according to a new Boise State University School of Public Service survey released Friday. According to the eighth annual Idaho Public Policy Survey, 41.2% of those surveyed said the state is on the wrong track, versus 44.1% who said the state is […] The post Boise State University survey finds 41% of Idahoans say the state is on the wrong track appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
KREM2

Idaho wins lawsuit against illegal encampments on state property

BOISE, Idaho — The state of Idaho won a lawsuit to protect the state's ability to prevent illegal encampments. “We’ve sent a clear message: Idaho does not tolerate illegal public encampments and destruction of public property. Idaho is not Portland, LA, San Francisco, or Seattle where public officials have engaged in failed experiments to permit and encourage unsafe and destructive public camping,” Governor Little said.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

5 Beers That Can Technically Land You In Jail In Idaho

Ah yes, beer - the official drink of "freedom o'clock." There is nothing quite like polishing down an ice-cold beer after a long day of anything. Shoot, beer is suitable for any occasion: mowing the lawn, capping off a long day of work, while enjoying the game, etc. But what if having literally "just one beer" could land you in an Idaho jail?
IDAHO STATE
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Nampa, Idaho

Places to visit in Nampa, ID. There are many things to do in Nampa, Idaho. When you come to the Treasure Valley, it’s easy to see why Nampa is so popular. It’s a homey place with a lot to offer its residents and visitors. Nampa has a rich history and many historical sites that can be visited today. There are plenty of things to do for families and couples, so there’s something for everyone.
NAMPA, ID
Idaho State Journal

Opinion: All aboard passenger rail for Southern Idaho?

Momentum is building to bring back passenger rail service between Boise and Salt Lake City with potential stops in between, including Pocatello. Last week, local, state and federal leaders, including Idaho Gov. Brad Little, attended the Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce annual Legislative Forum to discuss the issue. Also present for a panel discussion was the executive director of the Utah Transit Authority and a government affairs official from Amtrak. Basically, all of the big-wigs. At stake is restoring a portion of the old “Pioneer Line” which connected Seattle with Salt Lake City with stops in Southern Idaho.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Boise Wants This California Law Implemented Here Now

"bOiSe Is TuRnInG iNtO cAlIfOrNiA!!" We hear it quite often 'round these here parts. People are moving from California to the Treasure Valley in droves, and the trend doesn't look to be slowing down anytime soon. We get it, California has some odd laws:. Yeah.. While the culture in California...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Here comes the dreaded high pressure

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Weather wise, that was a great storm for Western Idaho. Most areas reported about 3" of snow. Bogus Basin had 5" of snow. With the clearing skies will come cold temperatures tonight. The Treasure Valley will see overnight lows in the teens. This will be followed by some patchy morning fog. Otherwise, Friday will be sunny and chilly with highs in the mid 30's. Another weak front may bring a slight chance of snow showers early Sunday morning, but that's about it.
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Add the words bill again introduced but hearing unlikely this legislative session in Idaho

A Boise senator introduced a personal bill Friday to encourage the Idaho Legislature to reconsider passing a law that would add the words sexual orientation and gender identity to Idaho’s Civil Rights Act, a bill that has failed to pass the Legislature for more than 15 years. Personal bills are often introduced by legislators who have been unsuccessful in their efforts to use the normal committee process for considering a bill. As a general rule, the Idaho Legislature does not hear or advance personal bills,...
IDAHO STATE

