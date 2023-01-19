Read full article on original website
KTVB
DJ Schramm returns to handle 'unfinished business' at Boise State
BOISE, Idaho — Eight super seniors announced their return to the Boise State football program for the 2023 season on Tuesday. When the list came out, perhaps the headlining player of the group was DJ Schramm. The All-Mountain West Second Team linebacker led the Broncos in solo tackles (53),...
mwcconnection.com
Boise State silences Nevada, faces daunting task in New Mexico at The Pit
Nevada - 44.2%. Max Rice (BSU) - 29 points (Tied a career high) Darrion Williams and Nick Davidson (NEV) - 2 assists. From the get-go, Max Rice had a pep in his step that immediately showed. Rice scored Boise State’s first eight points of the game. Both teams found a rhythm early on as neither team gained a significant edge.
BSU Coach Leon Rice: “That Could’ve Been A Riot At Halftime”
Boise State Basketball's road to the Mountain West Conference championship took an unusual bounce last night, losing to New Mexico Friday night in Albuquerque 81-79. The Broncos never faded despite a sold-out 'Pit' of over 14,000 Lobo fans. However, what happened off the court has the usual pleasant, easy-going Leon...
Arbiter Online
Transfer Season for Boise State Football: Who’s in and who’s out
It’s transfer season for Boise State football, which means Bronco Nation can expect some switch-ups for the upcoming football season. The transfer portal permits student athletes to place their name in an online database declaring their desire to transfer to a different school. Athletes enter the portal by informing...
KTVB
Keith Bhonapha leaving Boise State to join Oregon State coaching staff
BOISE, Idaho — Boise State associate head coach, running backs coach and special teams coordinator, Keith Bhonapha, is leaving the Broncos to coach Oregon State's backfield, KTVB Sports Director Jay Tust confirmed Friday morning. Bhonapha overlapped with Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith at both Boise State and the...
idahofreedom.org
BSU drags its feet in releasing contract with racist speaker Ibram X. Kendi
Boise State University is dragging its feet in releasing a copy of the contract the school signed with racist speaker Ibram X. Kendi. The university’s spokesman, Mike Sharp, sent the Idaho Freedom Foundation an email Wednesday that said it could take the school until Feb. 1 to locate the records we’re looking for: the contract with Kendi, costs, and terms for participating in BSU’s Martin Luther King, Jr. celebration earlier this week.
Boise Rescue Mission, Zoo Boise receive $1.25 million donation
BOISE, Idaho — Zoo Boise and Boise Rescue Mission Ministries will soon be able to implement new improvements thanks to a very generous donation. The M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust recently donated a total of $1.25 million to the Treasure Valley non-profit organizations, with $750,000 going to the rescue mission and $500,000 to the zoo.
Inspiring Boise Family’s Lights Display Leads to Huge Donation for Sick Idaho Kids
The inspiring family behind the donation has lived in their neighborhood since the early 1990s, but it wasn’t until 2006 that their Christmas lights display really started turning heads. We’re talking about the DeBolt Christmas Light Show on Parapet Court. After becoming familiar with Marty Slack’s over-the-top animated home...
Boise State University survey finds 41% of Idahoans say the state is on the wrong track
An increasing percentage of Idahoans believe the state is on the wrong track, according to a new Boise State University School of Public Service survey released Friday. According to the eighth annual Idaho Public Policy Survey, 41.2% of those surveyed said the state is on the wrong track, versus 44.1% who said the state is […] The post Boise State University survey finds 41% of Idahoans say the state is on the wrong track appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Idaho wins lawsuit against illegal encampments on state property
BOISE, Idaho — The state of Idaho won a lawsuit to protect the state's ability to prevent illegal encampments. “We’ve sent a clear message: Idaho does not tolerate illegal public encampments and destruction of public property. Idaho is not Portland, LA, San Francisco, or Seattle where public officials have engaged in failed experiments to permit and encourage unsafe and destructive public camping,” Governor Little said.
5 Beers That Can Technically Land You In Jail In Idaho
Ah yes, beer - the official drink of "freedom o'clock." There is nothing quite like polishing down an ice-cold beer after a long day of anything. Shoot, beer is suitable for any occasion: mowing the lawn, capping off a long day of work, while enjoying the game, etc. But what if having literally "just one beer" could land you in an Idaho jail?
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Nampa, Idaho
Places to visit in Nampa, ID. There are many things to do in Nampa, Idaho. When you come to the Treasure Valley, it’s easy to see why Nampa is so popular. It’s a homey place with a lot to offer its residents and visitors. Nampa has a rich history and many historical sites that can be visited today. There are plenty of things to do for families and couples, so there’s something for everyone.
This Tiny Idaho Airport May Soon See Major Commercial Flights
If you've ever tried to fly out of the Treasure Valley to someplace further than Seattle, Portland, or Salt Lake City--then you understand it isn't always an easy task. In fact, some destinations require more than one stop and if you're trying to travel someplace fast--there's no options!. Boise, at...
Idaho Governor Wins Lawsuit Filed by Activists Over Homeless Encampment
BOISE - Governor Brad Little was victorious in winning a lawsuit stemming from an encampment on the Capitol Annex. His office says a decision earlier this month protects the state’s ability to prevent illegal encampments that harm public property and pose significant health and safety risks. A judge’s decision...
Idaho State Journal
Opinion: All aboard passenger rail for Southern Idaho?
Momentum is building to bring back passenger rail service between Boise and Salt Lake City with potential stops in between, including Pocatello. Last week, local, state and federal leaders, including Idaho Gov. Brad Little, attended the Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce annual Legislative Forum to discuss the issue. Also present for a panel discussion was the executive director of the Utah Transit Authority and a government affairs official from Amtrak. Basically, all of the big-wigs. At stake is restoring a portion of the old “Pioneer Line” which connected Seattle with Salt Lake City with stops in Southern Idaho.
Boise Wants This California Law Implemented Here Now
"bOiSe Is TuRnInG iNtO cAlIfOrNiA!!" We hear it quite often 'round these here parts. People are moving from California to the Treasure Valley in droves, and the trend doesn't look to be slowing down anytime soon. We get it, California has some odd laws:. Yeah.. While the culture in California...
AOL Corp
CDC reports significant changes in COVID-19 levels in Boise area. What they mean to you
The latest coronavirus update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that positive test results in the Treasure Valley dropped for the week ending on Wednesday. It’s a welcome sign after case counts rose week after week in December. But Dr. David Pate, former CEO of the St....
Post Register
Here comes the dreaded high pressure
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Weather wise, that was a great storm for Western Idaho. Most areas reported about 3" of snow. Bogus Basin had 5" of snow. With the clearing skies will come cold temperatures tonight. The Treasure Valley will see overnight lows in the teens. This will be followed by some patchy morning fog. Otherwise, Friday will be sunny and chilly with highs in the mid 30's. Another weak front may bring a slight chance of snow showers early Sunday morning, but that's about it.
Is “Boise Man” Becoming A Bigger Joke Than “Florida Man?”
Florida man stories are the singular reason for the internet to exist. FLORIDA MAN FIGHTS GATOR WITH HIS FEET WHILE TRYING TO SAVE CHEWING TOBACCO TIN. FLORIDA MAN EVADES POLICE AFTER STEALING 38lbs OF NAPKINS FROM A DOLLAR GENERAL. FLORIDA MAN LOSES LIMB AFTER FREAK DANCE-DANCE-REVOLUTION ACCIDENT. We made all...
Add the words bill again introduced but hearing unlikely this legislative session in Idaho
A Boise senator introduced a personal bill Friday to encourage the Idaho Legislature to reconsider passing a law that would add the words sexual orientation and gender identity to Idaho’s Civil Rights Act, a bill that has failed to pass the Legislature for more than 15 years. Personal bills are often introduced by legislators who have been unsuccessful in their efforts to use the normal committee process for considering a bill. As a general rule, the Idaho Legislature does not hear or advance personal bills,...
