FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
On the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, many women are planning to participate in marches.Sherif SaadMadison, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Buckeyes split series at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Cracking the Code: UW-Madison Scientists Bypass Brain's Protective Barrier for Neurological Disorder Gene TherapiesJeremy BrowerMadison, WI
The richest woman in WisconsinLuay RahilAfton, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State heads north for weekend set at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
stoughtonnews.com
Boys basketball: Stoughton staves off Portage, Kyan Reichhoff in Badger Challenge
Despite a monster 32-point game from Portage senior Kyan Reichhoff, the Stoughton boys basketball team was able to defeat the Warriors 77-60 Friday, Jan. 20, at Mount Horeb High School. The game was a part of the Badger Conference Basketball Challenge. Stoughton (11-3, 6-2 Badger East) came into the clash...
stoughtonnews.com
Boys swimming: Dominance in 500 freestyle leads to Stoughton Senior Night win
The Stoughton boys swimming team swept the top three spots in the 500-yard freestyle en route to earning a 95-75 Badger East dual win over Watertown on Senior Night Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Stoughton High School. Sophomore Jullian Callender won the 500 free with a time of 5 minutes, 41.57...
Advance Titan
Record crowd sees Herd win 127-118
The Wisconsin Herd snapped their four-game skid after defeating the Westchester Knicks 127-118 Jan. 18 in front of a record crowd at the Oshkosh Arena. School groups from around the area packed into the stadium, which holds 3,500 fans, and an additional 700 seats had to be added to the arena to fit the record 4138 fans in attendance.
stoughtonnews.com
Stoughton Trailers teaming up with UW-Whitewater
Stoughton Trailers is partnering with the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater to prepare tomorrow’s supply chain and business professionals. Stoughton Trailers LLC,, together with the Wahlin Foundation, a private foundation supporting Stoughton Trailers communities, has partnered with the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater College of Business and Economics to create a new program supporting business education. Through a combination of student scholarships and faculty fellowships, the program is designed to promote a well-trained Wisconsin workforce.
Brookfield alder in hot seat after comments against affordable housing project
Tension is building on the city of Brookfield’s common council over an affordable housing project. In late November, the Flats at Bishop Woods housing development earned final approvals from the council. The 203-unit project, the ambition of a California-based developer, would offer affordable rents in the wealthy suburb. The housing project, a development of Lincoln […] The post Brookfield alder in hot seat after comments against affordable housing project appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
wisportsheroics.com
Wisconsin Badgers Basketball: Game Versus Northwestern Rescheduled
The Wisconsin Badgers basketball program was slated to play the Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday. However, due to a Covid-19 outbreak in the Northwestern program, the game was canceled. The Big Ten was working with both teams to find a date to reschedule. It was announced that the game would be rescheduled to play on Monday afternoon.
Family of missing man Christopher Miller holds protest for answers
DEFOREST, Wis. – The family and friends of missing Madison man Christopher Miller held a protest outside of the Wisconsin State Patrol office in De Forest Saturday morning asking for answers about what happened to him. Miller went missing in the early morning hours of November 19 after Wisconsin State Patrol troopers said he led them on a chase when...
wisportsheroics.com
Michigan Star Calls Wisconsin “Scumbags”
In a podcast from Roundball found at @roundballpod, Michigan basketball player Hunter Dickinson let the world know his feelings about Wisconsin. Without giving any supporting reasons, Dickinson said, “Wisconsin, they’re just scumbags.”. Michigan center Hunter Dickinson calls the #Badgers "scumbags". Via @roundballpod https://t.co/iKF5LQ9Lad. Hunter Dickinson wasn’t done spewing...
nbc15.com
Madison man arrested for OWI after rollover crash in Dodge Co.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 55-year-old Madison man was arrested for an OWI offense after rolling over his vehicle in Dodge Co. Sunday, according to the Dodge County Sheriff’s office. The crash occurred just after 2 p.m. along U.S. 151 near E. Salem Rd. Power lines were damaged due...
Another Phone Scam Reported In Small Town Wisconsin
Have you received a call from an unknown number recently? Maybe you've even received a call that said it was a company or business but it wasn't. Scammers are evolving and a new scam reported in Wisconsin is a good example of that. This scam was reported earlier this month...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Bucks’ Beauchamp bonds with Roosevelt students during giveback event
RACINE— MarJon Beauchamp, an NBA first-round draft pick playing for the Milwaukee Bucks, headed straight from one gym to another on Jan. 18 for his first giveback event in Racine. Roosevelt students make their way into the gym at Roosevelt Elementary, 915 Romanye Ave. – Credit: Emma Widmar.
One Wisconsin man's unique hobby of raising Texas longhorns
Everyone has a hobby. Some are more unique than others. For John Kane, his hobby is raising Texas Longhorns.
WISN
Car crashes into awning at Grebe's Bakery, bakery closed for rest of day
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — A popular West Allis bakery closed Sunday following a crash. West Allis police said they were called to Grebe's Bakery on Lincoln Avenue for a report of a car crashing into the awning of the building and possibly people. Officers found a pickup truck had...
Yardbarker
Wisconsin football recruiting: weekly highlights
The Wisconsin football program has been hitting the recruiting trail hard this week. Last weekend, the team announced its “Wisconsin Blitz,” putting up billboards highlighting the tradition of Wisconsin-born Badgers. That blitz has since continued in and beyond Wisconsin. Here are this week’s top recruiting highlights:. Recruiting...
Transfer portal superlatives for Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — What new Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell and his coaching staff have accomplished over the past six weeks has fans yearning for the 2023 season to begin. In an exciting frenzy of roster additions, the Badgers landed 13 players from the transfer portal as part of 247Sports' eighth-ranked transfer class. Along the way, it became clear that Wisconsin is now an attractive landing spot for high-level offensive skill players under new coordinator Phil Longo, who runs a version of the Air Raid. The Badgers added nine offensive players, including four wide receivers, three quarterbacks and two offensive linemen.
Janesville woman arrested following pair of shots fired reports
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville police arrested a woman early Friday following two reports of shots fired. Officers were called to the 400 block of North Pearl Street just before 2:42 a.m. for a shots fired call shell casings were found in the area. While on the scene, officers heard a gunshot in the 2300 block of Harvard Drive. Police said...
Today's Talker: Wisconsin man raises Texas Longhorns
It's time for Today's Talker, everyone has a hobby, but have you heard of this one? A Wisconsin man's unique hobby is raising a herd of Texas Longhorns.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Wind turbine collapse in neighboring Dodge County, WI | Photo courtesy Dave Kolaga
January 20, 2023 – Dodge Co., WI – A wind turbine in the Town of Herman in southeast Dodge County, a few miles west of State Highway 175 and south of State Highway 33 collapsed this morning. According to reports the equipment is located on a wind turbine...
wearegreenbay.com
Three teens involved in single-vehicle deadly crash in Fond du Lac Co., alcohol a factor
TAYCHEEDAH, Wis. (WFRV) – One 16-year-old is dead and another faces life-threatening injuries following a single-vehicle crash in Fond du Lac County early Saturday morning. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on January 21 at 3:25 a.m. on Golf Course Drive near Taft Road in the Township of Taycheedah.
x1071.com
Missing Man From Darlington Found Deceased in Alaska
The Darlington Police Department has received permission from the family to update the community on the search for Eugene Taylor of Darlington. Taylor was found deceased by Alaska Troopers Thursday. He had apparently died of natural causes. No further details have been released. The last known contact with Taylor was on November 15th in Alaska. Taylor had dual residency in Darlington and Seward, Alaska.
