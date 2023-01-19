ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stoughton, WI

Advance Titan

Record crowd sees Herd win 127-118

The Wisconsin Herd snapped their four-game skid after defeating the Westchester Knicks 127-118 Jan. 18 in front of a record crowd at the Oshkosh Arena. School groups from around the area packed into the stadium, which holds 3,500 fans, and an additional 700 seats had to be added to the arena to fit the record 4138 fans in attendance.
OSHKOSH, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Stoughton Trailers teaming up with UW-Whitewater

Stoughton Trailers is partnering with the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater to prepare tomorrow’s supply chain and business professionals. Stoughton Trailers LLC,, together with the Wahlin Foundation, a private foundation supporting Stoughton Trailers communities, has partnered with the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater College of Business and Economics to create a new program supporting business education. Through a combination of student scholarships and faculty fellowships, the program is designed to promote a well-trained Wisconsin workforce.
STOUGHTON, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

Brookfield alder in hot seat after comments against affordable housing project

Tension is building on the city of Brookfield’s common council over an affordable housing project. In late November, the Flats at Bishop Woods housing development earned final approvals from the council. The 203-unit project, the ambition of a California-based developer, would offer affordable rents in the wealthy suburb. The housing project, a development of Lincoln […] The post Brookfield alder in hot seat after comments against affordable housing project appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
BROOKFIELD, WI
wisportsheroics.com

Wisconsin Badgers Basketball: Game Versus Northwestern Rescheduled

The Wisconsin Badgers basketball program was slated to play the Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday. However, due to a Covid-19 outbreak in the Northwestern program, the game was canceled. The Big Ten was working with both teams to find a date to reschedule. It was announced that the game would be rescheduled to play on Monday afternoon.
MADISON, WI
wisportsheroics.com

Michigan Star Calls Wisconsin “Scumbags”

In a podcast from Roundball found at @roundballpod, Michigan basketball player Hunter Dickinson let the world know his feelings about Wisconsin. Without giving any supporting reasons, Dickinson said, “Wisconsin, they’re just scumbags.”. Michigan center Hunter Dickinson calls the #Badgers "scumbags". Via @roundballpod https://t.co/iKF5LQ9Lad. Hunter Dickinson wasn’t done spewing...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Madison man arrested for OWI after rollover crash in Dodge Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 55-year-old Madison man was arrested for an OWI offense after rolling over his vehicle in Dodge Co. Sunday, according to the Dodge County Sheriff’s office. The crash occurred just after 2 p.m. along U.S. 151 near E. Salem Rd. Power lines were damaged due...
MADISON, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Bucks’ Beauchamp bonds with Roosevelt students during giveback event

RACINE— MarJon Beauchamp, an NBA first-round draft pick playing for the Milwaukee Bucks, headed straight from one gym to another on Jan. 18 for his first giveback event in Racine. Roosevelt students make their way into the gym at Roosevelt Elementary, 915 Romanye Ave. – Credit: Emma Widmar.
RACINE, WI
Yardbarker

Wisconsin football recruiting: weekly highlights

The Wisconsin football program has been hitting the recruiting trail hard this week. Last weekend, the team announced its “Wisconsin Blitz,” putting up billboards highlighting the tradition of Wisconsin-born Badgers. That blitz has since continued in and beyond Wisconsin. Here are this week’s top recruiting highlights:. Recruiting...
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Transfer portal superlatives for Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — What new Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell and his coaching staff have accomplished over the past six weeks has fans yearning for the 2023 season to begin. In an exciting frenzy of roster additions, the Badgers landed 13 players from the transfer portal as part of 247Sports' eighth-ranked transfer class. Along the way, it became clear that Wisconsin is now an attractive landing spot for high-level offensive skill players under new coordinator Phil Longo, who runs a version of the Air Raid. The Badgers added nine offensive players, including four wide receivers, three quarterbacks and two offensive linemen.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Missing Man From Darlington Found Deceased in Alaska

The Darlington Police Department has received permission from the family to update the community on the search for Eugene Taylor of Darlington. Taylor was found deceased by Alaska Troopers Thursday. He had apparently died of natural causes. No further details have been released. The last known contact with Taylor was on November 15th in Alaska. Taylor had dual residency in Darlington and Seward, Alaska.
DARLINGTON, WI

