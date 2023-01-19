MADISON, Wis. — What new Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell and his coaching staff have accomplished over the past six weeks has fans yearning for the 2023 season to begin. In an exciting frenzy of roster additions, the Badgers landed 13 players from the transfer portal as part of 247Sports' eighth-ranked transfer class. Along the way, it became clear that Wisconsin is now an attractive landing spot for high-level offensive skill players under new coordinator Phil Longo, who runs a version of the Air Raid. The Badgers added nine offensive players, including four wide receivers, three quarterbacks and two offensive linemen.

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO