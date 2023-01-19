ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 2

Related
Kait 8

Arkansas will not enforce new ATF rule

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Soon it will be considered a felony to own braces for handguns that aren’t registered. The Garland County Sheriff along with several others announced Friday, Jan. 19, that will not enforce the new federal law that requires the registration of stabilizing braces for handguns.
GARLAND COUNTY, AR
KYTV

Proposed bill could bring changes to Arkansas abortion law

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A proposed bill making its way through the Arkansas legislature could bring significant changes to the state’s abortion law. According to KAIT, if approved, House Bill 1174 would allow a woman to be prosecuted for their child’s death. The measure would include protections to...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Group urges Sanders, lawmakers for criminal justice reform

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - During her inaugural speech, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said criminal justice reform would be a priority. However, not everyone agrees with the way she wants to accomplish it. Our content partner, KNWA-TV in Fayetteville, reports the Arkansas Justice Reform Coalition sent a letter to Sanders and...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

New proposed bill aims to financially help rural hospitals

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new bill in Arkansas is aimed at helping rural hospitals that are struggling financially. House Bill 1127, or the Rural Emergency Hospital Act, would grant the Arkansas Department of Health the authority to license hospitals as “rural emergency hospitals”. These hospitals have been...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

House Bill looks to protect teen mothers across state

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Giving young mothers the tools they need to succeed is the goal of the proposed House Bill 1161 which would create support for pregnant and parenting students. The bill gives pregnant students the ability to miss school for doctors’ appointments and make up assignments at a...
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Governor names South Arkansas residents to positions

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has announced the following appointments of South Arkansas residents to boards and commissions:. Mike Akin, of Monticello, to the Arkansas State Police Commission. Term expires on January 14, 2030. Replaces Murray Benton. Arnetta Bradford, of Hope, to the Black History Commission of Arkansas. Term expires on...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Arkansas inmate dead after prison altercation

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — An Arkansas inmate is dead after being involved in an altercation at the Randall L. Williams Correctional Facility. According to reports, 29-year-old inmate Timothy Hedrick died at UAMS in Little Rock on January 14 due to his injuries after being involved in an altercation with other inmates about three weeks prior.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

THV11

Little Rock, AR
31K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Little Rock local news

 https://www.thv11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy