Kait 8
Arkansas will not enforce new ATF rule
GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Soon it will be considered a felony to own braces for handguns that aren’t registered. The Garland County Sheriff along with several others announced Friday, Jan. 19, that will not enforce the new federal law that requires the registration of stabilizing braces for handguns.
Capitol View: Arkansas legislative session getting started, several bills filed
The latest happenings of the state legislature and the bills being filed are the focus of this week’s Capitol View.
Arkansas sheriffs say they will not enforce new ATF rule on handgun stabilizing braces
The Garland Co. Sheriff joined several others across the state in announcing Friday he will not enforce a new federal rule that requires the registration of stabilizing braces for handguns.
KTLO
Anti-hazing bill withdrawn, police academy to make its own policy
Legislators filed a bill late Wednesday that would make hazing at the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy a felony, but its sponsor doesn’t plan to move it forward after receiving assurances the academy will make its own policy on the issue. According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, House Bill 1159...
KYTV
Proposed bill could bring changes to Arkansas abortion law
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A proposed bill making its way through the Arkansas legislature could bring significant changes to the state’s abortion law. According to KAIT, if approved, House Bill 1174 would allow a woman to be prosecuted for their child’s death. The measure would include protections to...
Kait 8
Group urges Sanders, lawmakers for criminal justice reform
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - During her inaugural speech, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said criminal justice reform would be a priority. However, not everyone agrees with the way she wants to accomplish it. Our content partner, KNWA-TV in Fayetteville, reports the Arkansas Justice Reform Coalition sent a letter to Sanders and...
Arkansas bill could prosecute women for abortions; some pro-life groups oppose
A bill filed in the state legislature Thursday, December 19, is looking to add penalties for getting abortions in Arkansas.
Kait 8
New proposed bill aims to financially help rural hospitals
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new bill in Arkansas is aimed at helping rural hospitals that are struggling financially. House Bill 1127, or the Rural Emergency Hospital Act, would grant the Arkansas Department of Health the authority to license hospitals as “rural emergency hospitals”. These hospitals have been...
ACLU of Arkansas says recent bill filed targets transgender students
A bill filed in the state legislature is stirring up more controversy in the transgender community.
Kait 8
House Bill looks to protect teen mothers across state
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Giving young mothers the tools they need to succeed is the goal of the proposed House Bill 1161 which would create support for pregnant and parenting students. The bill gives pregnant students the ability to miss school for doctors’ appointments and make up assignments at a...
magnoliareporter.com
Governor names South Arkansas residents to positions
Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has announced the following appointments of South Arkansas residents to boards and commissions:. Mike Akin, of Monticello, to the Arkansas State Police Commission. Term expires on January 14, 2030. Replaces Murray Benton. Arnetta Bradford, of Hope, to the Black History Commission of Arkansas. Term expires on...
WDAM-TV
State representative working to get Kratom off shelves in Mississippi
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Kratom and tianeptine could find themselves off the shelves in Mississippi. State Representative Donnie Scoggin is working to pass House Bill 364, making both schedule one, making it illegal to sell them. “Once it’s illegal to sell, then, hopefully, we could get it off the...
Arkansas House Bill would allow tax exemptions for teachers
A bill filed in the Arkansas House of Representatives earlier this week would create an income tax exemption for teachers.
Abortion would be felony murder in Arkansas if proposed legislation passes
Significant changes will occur to Arkansas abortion law if proposed legislation passes.
Arkansas inmate dead after prison altercation
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — An Arkansas inmate is dead after being involved in an altercation at the Randall L. Williams Correctional Facility. According to reports, 29-year-old inmate Timothy Hedrick died at UAMS in Little Rock on January 14 due to his injuries after being involved in an altercation with other inmates about three weeks prior.
Man And Woman Wanted In Oklahoma And Arkansas Arrested In Florida
A man wanted in two states, and a woman wanted in one were both arrested in Florida and await extradition out of the sunshine state. According to investigators, on Thursday, Dixie County Sheriff’s Deputies received information that John Norman Pitts Jr was at Suwannee Belle
Gov. Sanders reverses official position of Arkansas governor’s office on ban of mask mandates
Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Wednesday she is reversing the official position of the governor on the constitutionality of Arkansas’ ban on mask mandates by public entities.
Bill would require Arkansas school districts to accept foreign exchange students from reputable agencies
This week, several bills impacting education are being discussed, including one that would clarify Arkansas law to require public school districts to admit foreign exchange students utilizing reputable agencies.
Conway police investigating Saturday afternoon homicide
Police in Conway have launched an investigation into a homicide that happened in the city on Saturday.
Pulaski County deputies confiscate gun from Mills High School student
A report from a school resource officer led to Pulaski County deputies confiscating a gun from a student on Thursday.
