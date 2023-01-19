ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fire Emblem Engage - Official Launch Trailer

Here's another look at Fire Emblem Engage's story and some gameplay in the launch trailer for the new tactical RPG. Join Alear, Vander, Diamant, Citrinne, and others as they take on the Corrupted. Fire Emblem Engage is available to play now on Nintendo Switch.
Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin - Official Different Future Launch Trailer

Learn more about Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin's Different Future expansion in this launch trailer, including a look at the Hunter, Marksman, and Gambler jobs, and more. Different Future, the third and final expansion, features three new jobs, weapons, as well as an added synthesis function. Blast your way through an alternate time and space and ruin the Lufenian's plans while you're at it.
All Carpathian Mountain Challenges

This section of IGN's Hitman 3 Wiki Guide lists all of the Challenges you can accomplish while on the train in the Carpathian Mountains during the Carpathian Mountains - Untouchable Mission. Looking for a specific one? Simply click on one of the links in the grid below and it'll take...
Ten Dates - Official Announcement Trailer

Ten Dates is a live-action interactive FMV romantic comedy game that's a sequel to the hit Five Dates. In the game, speed daters witness how their choices can strengthen or weaken relationships with potential love matches. As Misha and Ryan attempt to charm five distinct personalities each, they’ll face daunting ice-breaker challenges, shocking revelations, and plenty of awkward moments. Ten Dates is launching on February 14 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, Android, and Mac.
Sarah's Lab Notes Collectibles

Sarah's Lab Notes Collectibles are audio recording made by Sarah that are unlocked by completing missions. The recordings and transcripts are accessible in the Collectibles menu. Each collectible and its required mission is listed below.
Which Platform Is Right For You?

Having the right gaming setup can completely transform your gaming experience. But with so many options in platforms, peripherals, and in-game items, it can be tough to know which ones are right for you. Mark Medina is here to break down and compare some of the top Gaming Platforms available right now, including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Steamdeck, PC, and Nintendo Switch!
Trenches - Official Launch Trailer

Trenches is a horror game set during World War 1. The game comes packed with randomized action and scare sequences, puzzles, and challenges to overcome. Trenches is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and Nintendo Switch.
Xbox and Bethesda Developer_Direct January 2023: How to Watch and What to Expect

Xbox and Bethesda are set to host their very first Developer_Direct on January 25, and the pair promise to reveal a bit more about the future of The Elder Scrolls Online, Forza Motorsport, Minecraft Legends, Redfall and more. IGN is carrying the stream and, as usual, this watch guide will...
Nintendo Is Ramping Up Switch Production Ahead of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Nintendo is planning to ramp up Switch production in the next fiscal year ahead of the launch of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Sources familiar with the matter told Bloomberg that Nintendo has told suppliers and assembly partners that it plans to increase production in financial year 2023/2024, meaning from the beginning of April.

