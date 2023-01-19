Read full article on original website
Major New Cracker Barrel Location Breaks Ground For Summer OpeningJoel EisenbergTexas State
Cracker Barrel Planning to Open a New Restaurant in Dallas AreaBryan DijkhuizenFort Worth, TX
Popular restaurant chain announces new location in Fort WorthAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
151 CoffeeTrisha FayeRoanoke, TX
Former KKK headquarters near Dallas is being converted into an arts center by non-profit volunteersJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
fox4news.com
One person dead in early morning crash in West Dallas
DALLAS - Dallas County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a crash in West Dallas that left one person dead early Saturday morning. The single-vehicle wreck happened at about 3 a.m., along the eastbound lanes of I-30, at the Loop 12 exit ramp. Investigators said a car burst into flames shortly...
fox4news.com
3 people injured in Northwest Dallas crash
DALLAS - Three people are being treated for serious injuries suffered in crash in Northwest Dallas Friday night. Police said the single-vehicle wreck happened at about 11 p.m., when a driver lost control along Royal Lane, near Harry Hines Boulevard. The vehicle ended up hitting a fence and a tree.
fox4news.com
Driver dies in single-vehicle crash in Dallas
DALLAS - One person was killed in a fiery crash in West Dallas early Friday morning. Authorities said the driver lost control while speeding down Wycliff Avenue, near Irving Boulevard. The car hit a utility pole, then crashed into a business, and burst into flames. Firefighters found the victim inside...
ssnewstelegram.com
Arrest made in bomb threat case
A 36-year-old Dallas woman was arrested Wednesday afternoon in connection with a bomb threat called in to Sulphur Springs Elementary. In a call to SSES, made while students were being dropped off at the school Wednesday morning, a caller allegedly claimed there was a bomb in the building. “Our staff...
dallasexpress.com
One Dead, One Injured in Whataburger Shooting
One teen is dead and another is injured after gunfire erupted outside a Whataburger restaurant in Fort Worth on Friday afternoon, NBC DFW reported. Police said a 16-year-old boy was killed and a 17-year-old girl was critically wounded. The incident occurred close to the Fort Worth Independent School District’s R.L....
easttexasradio.com
Body Found In Grand Prairie Was Collin County Woman
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed on Thursday afternoon that the body found Wednesday night in Grand Prairie is that of 33-year-old Kayla Kelley. She was reported missing January 11 out of Collin County. 32-year-old Ocastor Ferguson was arrested as a person of interest in Kelley’s disappearance. He was later charged with arson. Kelley’s car was found burned in Frisco. The medical examiner did not list the manner of death for Kelley.
KXII.com
Owner offering reward after Whitesboro café destroyed by arson fire
WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) -A Whitesboro restaurant owner is offering a cash reward to find the person responsible for the fire that burned her place to the ground. It happened early Sunday morning at the Poor Boy 377 Cafe. It’s the second fire there since August when the back portion of...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Family Urges Grandmother Accused of Kidnapping McKinney Sisters to Bring Them Home
An Amber Alert remains in effect Sunday, making it more than 48 hours since anyone saw 9-year-old Jessica Burns and 6-year-old Jennifer Burns. The sisters, both of whom wear glasses, have blonde hair and blue eyes, were last seen around 6 p.m. Thursday at a McKinney Cicis at Central Expressway and Virginia Parkway.
dallasexpress.com
16-year-old Found Dead in Local Creek
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Thursday afternoon that the body discovered in Grand Prairie yesterday was Kayla Kelley. The cause of death was not listed, but said the body was found in a wooded area in a “clandestine grave.”. Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner released a...
Officials identify young man who died in Flower Mound crash
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office recently released the identity of a young man who died in a motorcycle crash in Flower Mound earlier this month. About 12:35 a.m. on Jan. 6, the Flower Mound Police Department responded to a crash in the 5800 block of Chinn Chapel Road, according to a FMPD spokesman. Investigators believe a motorcyclist was headed north on Chinn Chapel and kept going straight through the roundabout and crashed into the retaining wall in the center of the roundabout.
AOL Corp
Closed! This city hall in North Texas shuts down after mass resignations
A staffing shortage and mass resignation has forced the shutdown of Godley City Hall. On Thursday, a series of white signs hung on the municipal building’s doors on West Railroad Avenue. One cites the closure as a result of a staffing shortage. Another requests packages be taken to the fire department across the street. The third tells residents with water and sewer emergencies to contact the police department, which could get in touch of the public works department.
easttexasradio.com
Body Found In Grand Prairie
A body was found Wednesday night in Grand Prairie that police think might be missing Collin County woman Kayla Kelley. The body was less than a mile from suspect Ocaster Ferguson’s home. At this time, they have charged him with kidnapping. Kelley had been dating a man named Kevin Brown since last summer, and her friends say she planned to confront him after learning he was married and that his real name was Ocastor Ferguson.
Police: Two shot dead in Fort Worth home
Police in Fort Worth are investigating a double murder from overnight. Officers called to a home on Killian Street late Wednesday night and found a man and a woman each shot multiple times inside a bedroom.
2 students arrested after guns, drugs found in backpacks at high school in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Texas — Two students were arrested Friday after police found two guns and drugs during an administrative search of the students’ backpacks, according to Arlington police. The Arlington Police Department (APD) said it was notified by staff at Bowie High School at 8 a.m. on Friday, and...
Fort Worth police officer shoots man after responding to domestic disturbance call, chief says
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police (FWPD) responded Saturday to an officer-involved shooting, department officials confirmed to WFAA. FWPD said the incident happened at 4900 block of Rutland Avenue on Saturday afternoon. Officers responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 4900 block of Odessa Avenue, which is adjacent to Rutland Avenue. The shooting happened on Rutland Avenue, police said.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Body Found in Grand Prairie Identified as Missing Woman Kayla Kelley
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office has confirmed the identity of a body found Wednesday in Grand Prairie as 33-year-old Kayla Kelley. The Collin County Sheriff's Office, which had been investigating Kelley's disappearance, said Wednesday night a woman's body had been found in Grand Prairie but the identity of the person had not yet been confirmed.
KXII.com
Multiple vehicle crash shuts down Highway 75
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Highway 75 was shut down after a multiple vehicle crash Wednesday. The Denison Police Department was on scene along Highway 75 near exit 73. According to law enforcement no major injuries were reported. The highway was shut down for about 30 minutes. *Original story below*. The...
murphymonitor.com
FM 544 to remain open
The Murphy City Council has refused to close FM 544 for at least three days to allow Kansas City Southern to improve its railroad crossing. Following a work session, council rejected the plan at its regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 17. The project, which would have forced the detour of 30,000 vehicles a day, also would have included the construction of east-west sidewalks across the tracks.
North Texas elementary school girl chokes on food at school, dies at hospital, district confirms
CEDAR HILL, Texas — A student at Highlands Elementary in Cedar Hill died after choking on a piece of food at lunch, according to a letter sent from the Cedar Hill ISD superintendent to parents. Cedar Hill ISD confirmed to WFAA a student died at the hospital on Friday...
Man arrested after chase, 77 pounds of marijuana allegedly found in car in East Texas
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested after a chase, and 77 pounds of marijuana was allegedly found in his car in East Texas, said DPS. On Jan. 16, a DPS trooper tried to pull over a 2015 Hyundai Sonata for a traffic violation around 10:30 p.m. in Smith County on County Road […]
