The Mayoral Candidate Forum on Gun Violence
The offices of Philadelphia City Councilmembers Curtis Jones and Kenyatta Johnson hosted a forum on gun violence with candidates vying to be Philadelphia's next mayor. The candidates who took part were: (click each name for a bio from The Philadelphia Citizen ) Jeff Brown James DeLeon Allan Domb Derek Green Helen Gym Cherelle Parker Maria Quinones-Sanchez Rebecca Rhynhart Rev. Warren Bloom Sr. The moderators of the forum were: Christie Ileto - Action News Lorraine Ballad Morill - iHeart Radio Cherri Gregg - WHYY Solomon Jones - WURD The forum was held at St. Joseph University's Mandeville Hall.
