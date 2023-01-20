ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

The Mayoral Candidate Forum on Gun Violence

The offices of Philadelphia City Councilmembers Curtis Jones and Kenyatta Johnson hosted a forum on gun violence with candidates vying to be Philadelphia's next mayor.

The candidates who took part were:

(click each name for a bio from The Philadelphia Citizen )

Jeff Brown

James DeLeon

Allan Domb

Derek Green

Helen Gym

Cherelle Parker

Maria Quinones-Sanchez

Rebecca Rhynhart

Rev. Warren Bloom Sr.

The moderators of the forum were:

Christie Ileto - Action News

Lorraine Ballad Morill - iHeart Radio

Cherri Gregg - WHYY

Solomon Jones - WURD

The forum was held at St. Joseph University's Mandeville Hall.

