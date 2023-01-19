New study ranks most popular fast food restaurants in Massachusetts

BOSTON — A new study has power ranked the most popular fast food restaurants in Massachusetts and it’s no surprise which chain came out on top.

The research team at Gambling.com says it investigated which fast food and takeout cuisines were most popular with Bay Staters by analyzing phrases on Google Trends including “fast food chain,” “fast food chain order online,” “fast food chain near me,” “fast food chain menu,” “takeout cuisine takeout,” “takeout cuisine near me,” and “takeout cuisine delivery.”

Dunkin’ is Massachusetts’ favorite fast food option, according to the study.

“It scored highest in three out of the four phrases analyzed - resulting in a final score of 53,” researchers said. “The donut specialty chain has over 1000 outlets in the state of MA - so it’s no wonder residents are always on the lookout for their next fix!”

Domino’s checked in at second place in the ranking. Panera Bread, Chipotle, and Taco Bell rounded out the top five.

Below is a look at the full ranking.

