Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Enhanced Santa Ana Wind Warning Issued for The Southern California and Las Vegas Prone Zones for Damaging Winds; DetailsSouthern California Weather ForceSanta Ana, CA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
California witness describes red object 'rapidly descending' to groundRoger MarshCalifornia State
Related
Hawaii men’s basketball earns critical win over first-place UC Riverside
The Rainbow Warriors earned a crucial win on Saturday.
KITV.com
Huge waves bring Hawaii surf contest The Eddie after hiatus
HONOLULU (AP) — One of the world’s most prestigious and storied surfing contests — dubbed the “Super Bowl of Surfing” — went forward Sunday in Hawaii for the first time in seven years with towering wave faces and a gigantic swell that was expected to grow throughout the day.
Hawaii men’s volleyball sweeps St. Francis (PA)
Hawaii improved to 4-0 for the 2023 season on Friday night.
Former Hawaii defensive lineman holds showcase
Michael Lafaele hosted the Warriors 4 Youth Ikaika Athletics Lineman Showcase on Thursday night.
Big waves to deliver storied Hawaii surf contest The Eddie
HONOLULU — (AP) — One of the world’s most prestigious and storied surfing contests is expected to be held Sunday in Hawaii for the first time in seven years. And this year female surfers will be competing alongside the men for the first time in the 39-year history of The Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational.
Team Mauka wins 2023 Polynesian Bowl
Eight players from Kahuku competed in the 2023 Polynesian Bowl.
Guerrero excited to call The Eddie broadcast
On the call for the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational will be two surf stalwarts in the islands, Kaipo Guerrero and Rocky Canon.
KITV.com
YETI expanding to Hawaii with new store on Oahu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- YETI, the popular cooler and drinkware maker, is expanding to Hawaii with a new location at Ala Moana Center, KITV4 has learned. The Austin, Texas-based company already has 13 stores across the country, including two stores in Austin, as well as in California, South Carolina, Illinois, Colorado, Florida and Arizona.
WATCH LIVE: The Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational
KHON2 will air the full event on KHII, channel 5, and stream on KHON2.com on Sunday starting at 8 a.m.
Manti Te’o enshrined in Polynesian Football Hall of Fame
Manti Te'o was officially enshrined in the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame on Saturday.
KHON2
Who was the legendary big-wave surfer Eddie Aikau
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The legend of the man has grown exponentially in the 45 years since his untimely demise. As a result, Eddie Aikau’s life and sacrifice has become the subject of myths and legends through the years. But, who was Eddie Aikau and why did his sacrifice...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Kawananakoa’s burial crypt at Mauna Ala took a decade of planning
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The late Hawaiian heiress Abigail Kawananakoa will be buried Monday at Mauna Ala, where Hawaiian royals have been buried since the 1800s. Surrounded by black gates and the seal of Hawaii’s kingdom, Mauna Ala has burials of the Kamehameha and Kalakaua dynasties. Kawananakoa, known as a...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Crowds pack Oahu's North Shore for first 'Eddie' big-wave surf contest since 2016
A solemn public memorial service is taking place Sunday for late Hawaiian royal heiress Abigail Kawananakoa, who died in December at 96. Lifeguard gives update after large wave plows into family on North Shore, sweeping baby under home. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. A large wave swept a baby under...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Comedian James Mane is taking the stage at Blue Note Hawaii
When actor Austin Butler, who played Elvis in Baz Luhrman's biopic, went on stage to receive his Best Actor Golden Globe last week, he surprised some people because he still sounded like the Hound dog. Business News: Emergency Powers. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Howard reports on efforts to change...
tourcounsel.com
Royal Hawaiian Center | Shopping mall in Honolulu, Hawaii
This Mall in Honolulu is perfect if you are looking for big name brands. It is a very elegant place with many high-end stores. Chanel, Coach and Gucci are the leaders in this establishment and we are sure that you will leave with a good bag of groceries. You can find it at 2100 Kalakaua Avd.
UH Manoa building renamed after ‘First Lady of Limu’
The University of Hawaii at Manoa Life Sciences Building was renamed after the "First Lady of Limu" through the UH Board of Regents as they voted unanimously to rename the building.
LIST: Best private high schools in Hawaii for 2023
NICHE has released its annual ranking of best private high schools in Hawaii.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ has its first Native Hawaiian performer. Sasha Colby is her name
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After 15 seasons ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ has cast its first Native Hawaiian entertainer. Sasha Colby is originally from Waimanalo but now lives in Los Angeles. She’s the youngest of seven children and has since made a name for herself in the drag community on a national level.
$500K to help Hawaiʻi students enter TIM
At the University of Hawai'i at Mānoa, their Shidler College of Business has a program known as the School of Travel Industry Management, TIM for short.
hawaiinewsnow.com
First Alert Forecast: More showers for Kauai and Oahu as we await an ‘Eddie-’sized swell
A front is forecast to stall northwest of Kauai, bringing some wetter and unsettled conditions mainly for the Garden Isle and Niihau Saturday, and Oahu by Saturday afternoon. Weather will be drier and on the hazy side for Maui County and the island of Hawaii. More stable conditions should move...
Comments / 0