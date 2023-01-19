ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvine, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KITV.com

Huge waves bring Hawaii surf contest The Eddie after hiatus

HONOLULU (AP) — One of the world’s most prestigious and storied surfing contests — dubbed the “Super Bowl of Surfing” — went forward Sunday in Hawaii for the first time in seven years with towering wave faces and a gigantic swell that was expected to grow throughout the day.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

YETI expanding to Hawaii with new store on Oahu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- YETI, the popular cooler and drinkware maker, is expanding to Hawaii with a new location at Ala Moana Center, KITV4 has learned. The Austin, Texas-based company already has 13 stores across the country, including two stores in Austin, as well as in California, South Carolina, Illinois, Colorado, Florida and Arizona.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Who was the legendary big-wave surfer Eddie Aikau

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The legend of the man has grown exponentially in the 45 years since his untimely demise. As a result, Eddie Aikau’s life and sacrifice has become the subject of myths and legends through the years. But, who was Eddie Aikau and why did his sacrifice...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Kawananakoa’s burial crypt at Mauna Ala took a decade of planning

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The late Hawaiian heiress Abigail Kawananakoa will be buried Monday at Mauna Ala, where Hawaiian royals have been buried since the 1800s. Surrounded by black gates and the seal of Hawaii’s kingdom, Mauna Ala has burials of the Kamehameha and Kalakaua dynasties. Kawananakoa, known as a...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Comedian James Mane is taking the stage at Blue Note Hawaii

When actor Austin Butler, who played Elvis in Baz Luhrman's biopic, went on stage to receive his Best Actor Golden Globe last week, he surprised some people because he still sounded like the Hound dog. Business News: Emergency Powers. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Howard reports on efforts to change...
HAWAII STATE
tourcounsel.com

Royal Hawaiian Center | Shopping mall in Honolulu, Hawaii

This Mall in Honolulu is perfect if you are looking for big name brands. It is a very elegant place with many high-end stores. Chanel, Coach and Gucci are the leaders in this establishment and we are sure that you will leave with a good bag of groceries. You can find it at 2100 Kalakaua Avd.
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy