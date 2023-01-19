Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Andy Murray Falls in Emotional Third Round Match at the Australian Open
Andy Murray may have lost in the Australian Open third round, but he clearly won the hearts of a packed Margaret Court arena on Saturday night. The British former world No. 1 fell to Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut 6-1, 6-7, 6-3, 6-4 to conclude a mini-heroic run the 35-year-old had in Melbourne.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
$100 Million New Jersey Deli Fugitive Peter Coker Jr. Agrees to Extradition to U.S. From Thailand
A former fugitive wanted on criminal stock manipulation charges related to a money-losing New Jersey deli once valued at $100 million has agreed to be extradited from Thailand to the United States, Thai authorities said. Peter Coker Jr., 54, was arrested last week by Thai police in the resort area...
Comments / 0