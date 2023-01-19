ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Andy Murray Falls in Emotional Third Round Match at the Australian Open

Andy Murray may have lost in the Australian Open third round, but he clearly won the hearts of a packed Margaret Court arena on Saturday night. The British former world No. 1 fell to Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut 6-1, 6-7, 6-3, 6-4 to conclude a mini-heroic run the 35-year-old had in Melbourne.

