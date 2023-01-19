RALEIGH - The NC State men's basketball team (15-4, 5-3 ACC) is back in action Saturday when it travels to Chapel Hill to face North Carolina (13-6, 5-3 ACC). TIpoff in the Dean E. Smith Center is set for 5 p.m. and the game will be televised on the ACC Network. NC State fans can also listen to Gary Hahn and Tony Haynes call the action on the Wolfpack Sports Network.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO