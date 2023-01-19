ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gopack.com

Pack Rifle Opens 2023 Spring Schedule at Withrow Open

RALEIGH, N.C. – The No. 12 NC State rifle team opens the spring portion of its 2022-23 schedule Saturday at Murray State's Withrow Open. The Pack will compete against Kentucky, Murray State, North Georgia, Memphis and UAB in this weekend's matchup. The Wolfpack will begin shooting at 3 p.m....
RALEIGH, NC
gopack.com

Pack Heads to Chapel Hill to Face Tar Heels

RALEIGH - The NC State men's basketball team (15-4, 5-3 ACC) is back in action Saturday when it travels to Chapel Hill to face North Carolina (13-6, 5-3 ACC). TIpoff in the Dean E. Smith Center is set for 5 p.m. and the game will be televised on the ACC Network. NC State fans can also listen to Gary Hahn and Tony Haynes call the action on the Wolfpack Sports Network.
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy