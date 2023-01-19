Read full article on original website
U.S. Bank adds Guillaume Mascotto as head of Sustainable Finance
U.S. Bank announces the hire of Guillaume Mascotto as the company’s head of Sustainable Finance. In this new leadership role, Mascotto will build and lead a new team focused on identifying sustainable finance opportunities across the entire enterprise. Based in New York, Mascotto is part of the U.S. Bancorp Community Development Corporation (USBCDC) leadership team reporting to its CEO, Zack Boyers.
Mastercard and Citizens Financial Group Announce Exclusive Payments Partnership
Mastercard and Citizens today announced an expanded partnership, making Mastercard the exclusive payments network across Citizens’ credit, debit and commercial portfolios, as well as services provider in the U.S. With shared values and vision, Citizens and Mastercard are united in the goal to provide access, inclusion and innovation to the communities they serve.
Walmart finds itself in legal hot water as shopper sues retailer over the price of items
WALMART has been sued over a discrepancy in the prices of products sold in stores versus online. A class-action lawsuit was filed by a shopper against Walmart on January 13 for alleged fraud. Kevin Adelstein filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio over a...
insured.io Introduces Payment Center
Insured.io, a provider of cloud-based, customer engagement solutions for the insurance industry, is pleased to announce the availability of a new payment processing feature, Payment Center, which is seamlessly integrated into the company’s Insured Portal. “The release of Payment Center was on our minds for much of 2022,” said...
TechPassport launches Enterprise Ready Questions
TechPassport, a SaaS business that connects financial institutions with enterprise ready FinTech firms for faster and frictionless innovation, will launch their Enterprise Ready Questions in January 2023. TechPassport is excited to announce that it has partnered with 15 of the world’s largest global banks to develop a set of Enterprise...
Wassim Al-Khatib Joins Lazard as Chief Executive Officer, Middle East and North Africa Investment Banking
NEW YORK & RIYADH, Saudi Arabia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 23, 2023-- Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) today announced the appointment of Wassim Al-Khatib as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the firm’s Financial Advisory business in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and CEO of Lazard Saudi Arabia, subject to regulatory approval. Wassim Al-Khatib will be based in the Riyadh office, which will serve as Lazard’s regional MENA Investment Banking hub. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230122005027/en/ Wassim Al-Khatib Joins Lazard as Chief Executive Officer, Middle East and North Africa Investment Banking (Photo: Business Wire)
Doma and paymints.io Partner to Reduce Wire Fraud and Paper Checks
Doma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DOMA), a leading force for disruptive change in the real estate industry, announced today it has added digital payment solution provider paymints.io to its AgentMarketplace vendor partnership program to reduce the risk of wire fraud and allow homebuyers to digitally deposit earnest money. Paymints.io will offer its affordably priced services to Doma’s independent and affiliated title agent and attorney customers nationwide. The addition of paymints.io to Doma’s AgentMarketplace marks another step toward Doma’s vision of enabling an instant, digital homeownership experience.
Marqeta Announces New Web Push Provisioning Product
Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ), the global modern card issuing platform, today announced its new web push provisioning product. With web push provisioning, Marqeta customers can reduce friction at the point-of-sale and enable their users to pay directly from their mobile wallets without requiring them to download a mobile application. This capability addresses a common pain point for consumers – the friction of having to download an app that may rarely be used in order to complete a transaction – likely improving conversion rates and creating a smoother customer experience. Marqeta is one of the first card issuers to launch instant issuance capabilities, and web push provisioning further extends Marqeta’s leadership in this space. The product is currently offered in Beta with general availability expected later in 2023.
FIS Appoints Lee Adrean and Mark Benjamin as Independent Directors
FIS (NYSE: FIS) (“FIS” or the “Company”), a global leader in financial services technology, today announced the appointments of Lee Adrean and Mark Benjamin to the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”), effective January 20, 2023. Each appointee brings extensive expertise in areas...
Plug and Play China Launches Call for Global Startup Applications
Globally renowned innovation platform, Plug and Play China, has announced a strategic partnership with the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) and launched a call for entries for the Elevator Pitching Competition 2023 (EPiC 2023). Now in its seventh year, EPiC, the Elevator Pitch Competition, organized by HKSTP,...
1 in 4 Gen Z Brits learn about their finances on social media
With rising everyday costs and interest rates, it is now more important than ever to be savvy about your finances. But where do Brits turn to learn about their finances?. The study by money.co.uk surveyed 2,000 Brits to reveal where Brits get the majority of their personal finance knowledge. Looking...
Businesses see lower odds U.S. in or entering recession, NABE says
Jan 23 (Reuters) - The likelihood that the United States is already in recession or will fall into one this year has dropped over the past three months to 56% from a nearly two-thirds possibility, according to a survey on business conditions released on Monday.
