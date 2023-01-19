Read full article on original website
Milwaukee Bucks Will Reportedly Try To Trade NBA Champion Forward
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Milwaukee Bucks will try to trade Serge Ibaka.
NBA world reacts to huge Anthony Davis news
The Los Angeles Lakers have struggled yet again this season, currently sitting at just 20-25 on the year. Much of this is due to the absence of star forward Anthony Davis, who has been out for over a month due to a right foot injury. A significant update has emerged on Davis on Friday that Read more... The post NBA world reacts to huge Anthony Davis news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Lakers News: LeBron James Trade That Could Create New NBA Big Three
What happens if King James is still unhappy this summer?
LeBron James' son, Bronny, has 3 leading college choices, and — no surprise — all of them are Nike schools
Bronny James, LeBron's oldest son, is closing in on his choice for where to play college basketball, and Duke is not one of them.
Chris Ford and the Three-Point Shot that Changed the NBA Forever
Lots of shots are seared into the memories of basketball fans over the game's long history. Bulls legend Michael Jordan -- one of the greatest NBA players to ever step on a basketball court -- is known for countless such moments, two of them being "The Shot" and "The Last Shot." But while MJ and "Big Shot Bob" Horry found success from around the free throw line, long-distance 3-point shooting has become the recent trend. But without a late-'70s rule change, Steph Curry would have found himself without a job.
Lakers FIGHT! LeBron Defender Shannon Sharpe Offers 'Smoke' to Grizzlies: NBA Rumor Tracker
As the NBA’s Feb. 9 trade dealing gets closer, DallasBasketball.com keeps you up to date on all the rumors, reports and speculation involving the Dallas Mavericks and the rest of the league.
LeBron James' son narrows college decision to three schools: reports
LeBron James' son, Bronny, has reportedly narrowed his college choices down to three schools. The 18-year-old is the 38th-ranked senior in the country.
Battlehawks Brandon Williams on Sports Final
Brandon Williams played football as a kid in St. Louis. Now he’s helping. the effort to bring professional football back to town. A former NFL receiver,. Williams is the BattleHawks VP of Business and Event Operations. He visits with FOX-2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne on Sports Final with updates.
Surprising star missing from NBA's list of best-selling jerseys
Two straight MVP wins (with a legitimate shot at a three-peat) is apparently not enough to translate into widespread marketability for one NBA star. The NBA announced the best-selling jerseys leaguewide to this point of the season. Stephen Curry earned the No. 1 spot, while LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic and Kevin Durant rounded out the top five. Here is the full list.
Derrick Rose Waited 3 Hours For Kobe Bryant To Shoot Famous NBA 2K Commercial: "He Made Me Pay My Dues"
Kobe Bryant once made Derrick Rose wait 3 full hours when they had to shoot an NBA 2K commercial together, and Rose recounted the tale.
NBA insider explains Los Angeles Lakers’ grim NBA trade deadline prospects
If you are a Los Angeles Lakers fan hoping the team can swing a big trade that makes a major
Capaccio: Arrow Up/Arrow Down: Bengals at Bills playoffs
The Buffalo Bills 2022 season came to an abrupt halt Sunday evening in a snowy Orchard Park, falling to the Cincinnati Bengals 27-10. Here are my Arrows Down andUp from the game.
Chasing Kareem: Tracking LeBron James’ pursuit of NBA record
A look at LeBron James’ pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA’s scoring record. Abdul-Jabbar has held the record since April 5, 1984:. Abdul-Jabbar points: 38,387. James’ latest game: He scored 23 points Friday in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 122-121 win over Memphis. James’ scoring average...
LeBron James & Darvin Ham Discuss NBA Officiating Issues
The Los Angeles Lakers have been in the headlines recently for their bout with officiating. Specifically, poor late-game calls in three of the last four games that arguably affected results in two Lakers losses. LeBron James and Darvin Ham, in particular, have not shied away from criticism. Especially after the...
The Top Five Shoes Worn in the NBA on Saturday Night
Listing the five best basketball shoes worn during NBA games on Saturday.
