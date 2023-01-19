ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

The Comeback

NBA world reacts to huge Anthony Davis news

The Los Angeles Lakers have struggled yet again this season, currently sitting at just 20-25 on the year. Much of this is due to the absence of star forward Anthony Davis, who has been out for over a month due to a right foot injury. A significant update has emerged on Davis on Friday that Read more... The post NBA world reacts to huge Anthony Davis news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanBuzz

Chris Ford and the Three-Point Shot that Changed the NBA Forever

Lots of shots are seared into the memories of basketball fans over the game's long history. Bulls legend Michael Jordan -- one of the greatest NBA players to ever step on a basketball court -- is known for countless such moments, two of them being "The Shot" and "The Last Shot." But while MJ and "Big Shot Bob" Horry found success from around the free throw line, long-distance 3-point shooting has become the recent trend. But without a late-'70s rule change, Steph Curry would have found himself without a job.
FOX2Now

Battlehawks Brandon Williams on Sports Final

Brandon Williams played football as a kid in St. Louis. Now he’s helping. the effort to bring professional football back to town. A former NFL receiver,. Williams is the BattleHawks VP of Business and Event Operations. He visits with FOX-2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne on Sports Final with updates.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Surprising star missing from NBA's list of best-selling jerseys

Two straight MVP wins (with a legitimate shot at a three-peat) is apparently not enough to translate into widespread marketability for one NBA star. The NBA announced the best-selling jerseys leaguewide to this point of the season. Stephen Curry earned the No. 1 spot, while LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic and Kevin Durant rounded out the top five. Here is the full list.
The Associated Press

Chasing Kareem: Tracking LeBron James’ pursuit of NBA record

A look at LeBron James’ pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA’s scoring record. Abdul-Jabbar has held the record since April 5, 1984:. Abdul-Jabbar points: 38,387. James’ latest game: He scored 23 points Friday in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 122-121 win over Memphis. James’ scoring average...
Yardbarker

LeBron James & Darvin Ham Discuss NBA Officiating Issues

The Los Angeles Lakers have been in the headlines recently for their bout with officiating. Specifically, poor late-game calls in three of the last four games that arguably affected results in two Lakers losses. LeBron James and Darvin Ham, in particular, have not shied away from criticism. Especially after the...
LOS ANGELES, CA

