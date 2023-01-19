Read full article on original website
Ben Savage Is Running For Congress Because Of Course He Is
When the hit ABC sitcom Boy Meets World went off the air 22 years ago, hearts collectively broke all over the country. What would we all do on Friday nights if we weren’t glued to our TVs wondering if Cory and Topanga would actually make it?. Since the show...
Former GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger said he 'thanked God' that he wasn't on the House floor during Kevin McCarthy's contentious speaker vote process
"Going through one speaker vote is painful," he said, adding that "it's hot on the floor" and "half the people you don't like to be around."
From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Exclusive: Hunter quarantined where classified docs found, but new evidence shows he was there many times
Hunter Biden reportedly quarantined at the house where classified documents were found, but additional evidence shows he was there on numerous other occasions. United States President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, who is currently the subject of multiple investigations into his business dealings, has stated in the past that he and other family members were "quarantined" at his father's home where secret documents have recently been discovered.
CNN Anchor Nails GOP Rep. Byron Donalds for His George Santos Hypocrisy
Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) told CNN on Thursday that it wasn't his place to call for his truth-allergic colleague George Santos’ resignation, only for anchor Victor Blackwell to remind him he’s had no problem demanding President Joe Biden to step down.Amid growing uproar for Santos to resign over the non-stop flood of allegations that he fabricated most of his résumé and biography, the freshman New York congressman has remained defiant. Even with most lawmakers from his home state urging him to quit, Santos has said he won’t leave Congress unless everyone who voted for him individually calls on him to...
MSNBC
While creating a crisis, McCarthy says Dems are creating a crisis
The United States reached the debt limit yesterday, starting the countdown toward a possible default and an economic catastrophe. “I respectfully urge Congress to act promptly to protect the full faith and credit of the United States,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen wrote in a letter yesterday to congressional leaders.
Congress must step in to defeat DC’s latest crime insanity
Congress has a clear duty to override the District of Columbia Council’s insane criminal justice “reforms.” Home rule, you say? Yes, the council voted 12-1 to override Mayor Muriel Bowser’s veto of the measures. But Bowser’s surely a better representative of the DC public will: Even more than in New York City, council races there are dominated by activists. And national legislators have a right and duty to act to prevent an even larger crime wave in the capital. Among other pro-criminal changes, the new law reduces the maximum penalties for such violent offenses as burglaries, carjackings and robberies, and softens...
Reparations for slavery-era abuses gets mired in controversy: Biden dodges an unpopular policy
DailyMail.com takes a look at the reparations debate, and finds out whether small-scale efforts in liberal enclaves could ever amount to a national effort to tackle racism's legacy once and for all.
Comedian praised for taking down 'wokeness' in viral speech: 'Beginning of the end' for 'victimhood ideology'
Author Michael Shellnenberger applauds comedian Konstantin Kisin's anti-woke speech at the Oxford Union Society that went viral with millions of views.
NBC News
Chuck Todd: U.S. democracy and politics are at a ‘breaking point’
Meet the Press Moderator and NBC News Political Director Chuck Todd says investigations into President Biden and former President Trump for their handling of classified documents add to the current instability in American politics. Jan. 22, 2023.
It Might Be Too Late for the GOP to Stop ‘Big Lie’-Inspired Violence
The greatest blind quote of all time may come from a GOP official who—after Donald Trump lost the 2020 election and refused to concede—told The Washington Post: “What is the downside for humoring him for this little bit of time?”The first “downside” came during the Jan 6. Capitol riot. But it didn’t end there. We continue to pay the price for “humoring” the former president. Look no further than the recent case of Soloman Peña, a candidate who lost his New Mexico state house election by a landslide, for evidence.Instead of planning a rally or staging a coup, Peña allegedly...
Bill Maher Finds a Way to Blame Democrats for George Santos
Bill Maher closed out the 21st season premiere of HBO’s Real Time Friday night by taking on the scandals surrounding Rep. George Santos (R-NY). His big takeaway? Democrats are to blame for believing his many, many lies.“Of course, we’ve seen liars before,” the host said of American politicians, “but it was always about tacking from the extreme to the center of your own party.” What Santos “pioneered,” he argued, is the idea that “since we’re all in our own hermetically sealed media bubbles,” he could “pretend to be everything to voters in both parties.”While, on the one hand, Santos pandered...
It's Your Week: The first transgender war journalist becomes a soldier
'I feel I could have written thousands more words'
Washington Examiner
My brush with the Hollywood propaganda machine
I’ve had a small glimpse of the corruption and dishonor that infects Hollywood. It started when I got a text from an A-list Hollywood producer. “I just got your book,” he wrote, referring to my recently published The Devil’s Triangle: Mark Judge vs the New American Stasi .
