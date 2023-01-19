Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The second richest person in ArkansasLuay RahilBentonville, AR
The Strange Case of 5 Children Disappearing Without a Trace After a Mysterious FireZoe DixonFayetteville, AR
Highly-anticipated new restaurant now open in ArkansasKristen WaltersFayetteville, AR
Behind-the-Scenes Look at Walmart's History at the MuseumKiki AlbaBentonville, AR
10 Northwest Arkansas Jobs That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyFayetteville, AR
Related
KARK
Grayson Wilson holds pair of offers, talks visit to Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE — Central Arkansas Christian Class of 2025 quarterback Grayson Wilson attended Arkansas’ Prospect Day on Saturday and came away impressed. Wilson, 6-3, 185, described how the visit started and what impressed him. “Yesterday was very enjoyable,” Wilson said. “It was very fancy and I really enjoyed being...
KARK
Arkansas lands DE Trajan Jeffcoat
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has landed former Missouri defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat who will have one year to play. Jeffcoat, 6-4, 269, announced his decision on Twitter Sunday night. He had narrowed it to South Carolina and Arkansas once he entered the transfer portal. He is Columbia (S.C.) Irmo High School.
KARK
Courtney Crutchfield proud of offer from Hogs
FAYETTEVILLE — Pine Bluff Class of 2024 wide receiver Courtney Crutchfield has been adding offers at a fast clip recently, but he got a big one on Saturday when the Razorbacks offered. Crutchfield, 6-2, 175, had offers from Oklahoma, Missouri, Memphis, Iowa State, UAPB, Kansas State and Vanderbilt before...
KARK
Cody Taylor talks Arkansas’ Prospect Day
FAYETTEVILLE — Greenwood Class of 2026 offensive lineman Cody Taylor was among the top recruits at Arkansas on Saturday for the second Prospect Day. Taylor, 6-4, 279, holds offers to Kentucky and Ole Miss. Arkansas is a school high on his list as well. Taylor talked about how the visit went for him.
KARK
Some new offers go out at Arkansas’ Prospect Day
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has extended at least three new offers today during its Prospect Day. Pine Bluff Class of 2024 wide receiver Courtney Crutchfield, 6-2, 175, and Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic Class of 2026 safety Blaine Bradford, 6-3, 183, added the Razorbacks to their list of offers. In addition, Bentonville Class of 2024 wide receiver CJ Brown, 6-1, 180, also picked up an offer from the Hogs.
KARK
Dillon Arkansas checking out Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE — Denton (Texas) Ryan Class of 2025 linebacker Dillon Arkansas was among the recruits at Arkansas’ Prospect Day on Saturday. Arkansas, 6-1, 185, already holds offers from SMU and Missouri. He’s certain to add several more in the coming months and years. Arkansas talked about the highlights of the visit and just the school in general.
KARK
No. 1 South Carolina downs Razorbacks
COLUMBIA, S.C. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – The Arkansas women’s basketball team (17-5, 4-3 SEC) hung tough with South Carolina (20-0, 8-0 SEC) hung tough in the first quarter with the Gamecocks, but after being outscored 67-29 in the last three quarters, Arkansas was downed 92-46. The Gamecocks showed why the team is No. 1/1 in the country, outrebounding the Razorbacks 74-17, while delivering 37 points off second-chance opportunities versus Arkansas’ zero. Arkansas’ 17 rebounds is the least pulled down by the Razorbacks in SEC play in program history. The least coming into today’s game was 19 at Florida in 1998.
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Maryland?
Stephen Bisciotti is an American businessman and billionaire from Maryland, who is the founder and majority owner of Aerotek, a leading provider of recruiting and staffing services for a variety of industries. He is also known for his philanthropy and his passion for sports, particularly as the owner of the Baltimore Ravens, a professional American football team in the National Football League (NFL).
KARK
Diamond Hogs face formidable schedule in 2023
With less than a month left until a season-opening College Baseball Showdown in Texas against three of the nation’s elite programs, Arkansas’ baseball squad got back in school and back to work this week. The Razorbacks will face Texas (7 p.m.), TCU (7 p.m.) and Oklahoma State (2:30...
Razorbacks showing promise with perimeter shooting
Arkansas (13-6, 2-5 SEC) needed a win in the worst way on Saturday, and a sputtering Ole Miss squad served as the sacrificial lamb for the Razorbacks in Fayetteville. While it will take far more than rolling over the Rebels to convince folks the Hogs are back, there is a promising pattern developing when it comes to the perimeter shooting to keep an eye on.
‘Truly a miracle’: Arkansas’s Peyton Hillis discharged from hospital, according to sister
The sister of former Razorback Peyton Hillis shared on social media the much-awaited news on the football great’s recovery.
KARK
Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk: Lots of QB talk, Dan Enos getting straight to work
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – For this week’s Arkansas Football Recruiting Report, Courtney Mims and Otis Kirk talk about a lot of recruits visiting the hill this weekend. They discuss 2024 WR’s Courtney Crutchfield and CJ Brown, 2024 QB Walker White, 2025 QB’s Garyt Odom, Quentin Murphy and Grayson...
KARK
No. 3 LSU fends off valiant effort from Arkansas
No. 3 and undefeated LSU extended it’s school-record winning streak to 19 on Thursday night, but Arkansas didn’t make it easy. Angel Reese had 30 points and 19 rebounds as the Bayou Bengals (19-0, 7-0) fought off the Razorbacks 79-76 before a crowd of 7,278 fans at the Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge.
247Sports
Maryland Basketball is heading back to ACC country next season
Maryland basketball's 2023-2024 schedule will include a trip back to ACC Country. "Maryland, Clemson, Davidson, and UAB are expected to headline the 2023 Asheville Championship," Jon Rothstein reported. "There is no timetable on an official announcement. Official dates and matchups are also TBD. This season's Asheville Championship featured Elon, Harvard, East Tennessee State, and Louisiana."
fox16.com
Conway girls playing Sidwell Friends Friday on ESPNU
One of the Arkansas’ best girls basketball programs will get some national television time Friday afternoon in the GEICO Invitational in Washington D.C. Conway (18-4), ranked 14th nationally in USA Today’s girl rankings, will take on No. 3 and host Sidwell Friends (12-2) at 4 p.m. CST on ESPNU.
KARK
Arkansas set for big Prospect Day
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will hold its second Prospect Day of the month and this one appears to be loaded with talent. The group will include a mixture of some of Arkansas’ best in-state talent and then plenty from outside the state. Some talented quarterbacks are slated to at Arkansas on Saturday which is interesting in that it will be the first chance for virtually all of them to meet new offensive coordinator Dan Enos, who will also coach their position.
KARK
Hog Hoops Report with Kevin McPherson: Razorbacks getting back on track, Recruiting and Pro Hogs Update
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – In this week’s Hog Hoops Report, Courtney Mims sits down with Kevin McPherson to discuss the differences in this year’s Razorback team versus year’s past. They also give an update on recruiting and how the Pro Hogs are doing in the NBA.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks Take Two Wins in Home Opener
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – In head coach Jay Udwadia’s coaching debut at Arkansas, the men’s tennis team (4-0) started out its home season with two wins in a doubleheader against Wichita State and Lamar. “The atmosphere was great. It was fun for the team to play in front...
Iconic Baltimore crab restaurant, Bo Brooks, closes
Obrycki’s, Gunnings, Brownies. Names that stick to the soul of Baltimore, better than gum on the soul of shoe. How about Bo Brooks?
The second richest person in Arkansas
Walmart has a total number of 10,566 stores in the world. This outstanding success made the Walton family the wealthiest family in the world. Today, I will talk about the second richest person in the family who lives in Bentonville, Arkansas.
Comments / 0