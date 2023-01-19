ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highlands Ranch, CO

95 Rock KKNN

Deceased Colorado Man Identified as Triple Murderer

Typically, when you hear about a murder being solved, that news is accompanied by a statement regarding the culprit spending the rest of their life behind bars. However, while police have identified the man who took the lives of three people in Colorado, it has also been discovered that the man himself is already deceased.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Boulder investigators search for more victims of delivery driver Serigne Seye

Detectives in Boulder believe there could be more victims connected to a delivery driver who is facing charges of kidnapping and criminal attempt to commit sexual assault. Serigne Seye has been charged in connection to two different incidents. The first incident occurred Sept. 20, 2022 when Seye allegedly had inappropriate sexual contact with a University of Colorado student while on campus after pulling her into his delivery vehicle. He is facing charges of second-degree kidnapping, criminal attempt to commit sexual assault, unlawful sexual contact, false imprisonment and no operator's license. At that time, Seye worked at DP Dough on College Avenue in...
BOULDER, CO
The Denver Gazette

1 dead in Northglenn shooting

A man died in a shooting in Northglenn late Saturday morning, authorities said. Northglenn police said they responded at 11:56 p.m. to reports of a disturbance in the 11700 block of Delaware Ct. Upon arrival, officers learned that one person suffered a gunshot inside a residence, the Northglenn Police Department said in a news release.
NORTHGLENN, CO
David Heitz

Opinion: Dancing Quebec panhandler dies of overdose

(Denver, Colo.) Not often do I become so shaken up by the news that I have a hard time writing about it. But now is one of those times. Today, peer specialists from Colorado Coalition for the Homeless are going door to door in my building, Fusion Studios, asking people to please not use drugs by themselves. You see, two people have overdosed – died – in two days here. Both were on my floor. Some of you may even know one of the victims. More on that in a moment.
KXRM

Pueblo police arrest wanted homicide fugitive

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A wanted FBI Safe Streets Fugitive and homicide suspect was arrested with weapons and drugs by the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) Friday morning, Jan. 20. Shortly before 10:30 a.m., an officer on patrol in the 1100 block of East Abriendo Avenue noticed a suspicious man matching the description of an FBI Safe […]
PUEBLO, CO
CBS Denver

Juvenile suspect arrested for alleged murder of Tayanna Manuel

A juvenile suspect is in custody for the alleged murder of Tayanna Manuel back in December.The Denver Police Department announced Saturday night that the arrest was made and credits the diligent work of homicide investigators. Officers were called for a reported shooting on Dec. 26 at the 4900 block of N. Salida Street, where detectives located a female victim deceased on the scene. A homicide investigation was underway as authorities identified the juvenile male suspect and took them into custody on Saturday. The juvenile is being held for investigation, while facing first-degree murder charges. The final determination of charges are to be determined by the Denver District Attorney's Office. Due to proper protocol, the male suspect will not be identified, while additional info and booking photos will also not be released due to the case involving a juvenile. The investigation remains ongoing. 
SALIDA, CO
KXRM

Jan. 20 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals in this week’s fugitive finder. Jayden Montez, 18, is a Hispanic male, 5’07” tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair andbrown eyes. Montez has two no-bond warrants for Failure to Comply which includes: Violation of a Protection Order […]
PUEBLO, CO

