Cold case: Who murdered this young mom in 1985?
The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office and Colorado Bureau of Investigation are working to solve the cold case murder of Vicki Clements Carpenter over 37 years ago.
Colorado Police Officer Does the Unthinkable – In a Good Way
Each day, when scouring over the vast wasteland of horribles on the Internet for something - anything - that might resonate as "Feel Good News," I always love it when I discover something above and beyond the call of duty done by police officers. It's even better when they're right here at home, or at least, really close to home.
Reverse search warrant used in arrest case goes to Colorado Supreme Court
The Colorado Supreme Court will review the use of a Google search warrant used to arrest three teens in connection with the Green Valley Ranch arson that killed a family of five in 2020. In November, Denver District Court Judge Martin Egelhoff upheld the legality of the warrant, which used...
Suspect arrested in connection to Loveland church arson
A man has been taken into custody in connection with an arson at a Loveland church that happened earlier this week.
Man who claims Taco Bell poisoning has history of suing
FOX31 has learned new details in the case of a man who claimed he was poisoned after eating at a Taco Bell restaurant in Aurora.
Deceased Colorado Man Identified as Triple Murderer
Typically, when you hear about a murder being solved, that news is accompanied by a statement regarding the culprit spending the rest of their life behind bars. However, while police have identified the man who took the lives of three people in Colorado, it has also been discovered that the man himself is already deceased.
Aurora city councilor awarded $3M in defamation case
An Aurora city council member has been awarded $3 million after bringing a civil lawsuit against a former child caseworker who made false child abuse accusations.
Boulder investigators search for more victims of delivery driver Serigne Seye
Detectives in Boulder believe there could be more victims connected to a delivery driver who is facing charges of kidnapping and criminal attempt to commit sexual assault. Serigne Seye has been charged in connection to two different incidents. The first incident occurred Sept. 20, 2022 when Seye allegedly had inappropriate sexual contact with a University of Colorado student while on campus after pulling her into his delivery vehicle. He is facing charges of second-degree kidnapping, criminal attempt to commit sexual assault, unlawful sexual contact, false imprisonment and no operator's license. At that time, Seye worked at DP Dough on College Avenue in...
1 dead in Northglenn shooting
A man died in a shooting in Northglenn late Saturday morning, authorities said. Northglenn police said they responded at 11:56 p.m. to reports of a disturbance in the 11700 block of Delaware Ct. Upon arrival, officers learned that one person suffered a gunshot inside a residence, the Northglenn Police Department said in a news release.
Opinion: Dancing Quebec panhandler dies of overdose
(Denver, Colo.) Not often do I become so shaken up by the news that I have a hard time writing about it. But now is one of those times. Today, peer specialists from Colorado Coalition for the Homeless are going door to door in my building, Fusion Studios, asking people to please not use drugs by themselves. You see, two people have overdosed – died – in two days here. Both were on my floor. Some of you may even know one of the victims. More on that in a moment.
Pueblo police arrest wanted homicide fugitive
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A wanted FBI Safe Streets Fugitive and homicide suspect was arrested with weapons and drugs by the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) Friday morning, Jan. 20. Shortly before 10:30 a.m., an officer on patrol in the 1100 block of East Abriendo Avenue noticed a suspicious man matching the description of an FBI Safe […]
1 killed, 1 juvenile hospitalized in Loveland shooting, three suspects at large
One man is dead and a 16-year-old boy has been hospitalized after a shooting erupted at an apartment complex late Friday night and as of Saturday morning, those responsible are still at large.
FBI Denver offering $25,000 reward for information on pregnancy center arson case
LONGMONT, Colo. (KKTV) - FBI Denver is seeking the public’s help to identify those responsible for the arson of a pregnancy center in Longmont on June 25, 2022. According to the FBI, the Life Choices building was vandalized and sustained fire and smoke damage as the result of arson.
Investigation into criminal organization leads to multiple police raids across Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On January 19, 2023, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) conducted a raid at a building in the Knob Hill neighborhood. A large police presence was seen outside a business on the 300 block of Juanita Street. Neighboring businesses tell 13 Investigates the business raided...
97-year-old woman freezes to death outside Louisville nursing home, prompting investigation and lawsuit
The temperature sat around 15 degrees when a 97-year-old resident of the Balfour at Lavendar Farms senior living facility in Louisville walked out of the building last year in the middle of the night wearing a nightgown, robe, boots and gloves. When the door locked shut behind Mary Jo Staub,...
Juvenile suspect arrested for alleged murder of Tayanna Manuel
A juvenile suspect is in custody for the alleged murder of Tayanna Manuel back in December.The Denver Police Department announced Saturday night that the arrest was made and credits the diligent work of homicide investigators. Officers were called for a reported shooting on Dec. 26 at the 4900 block of N. Salida Street, where detectives located a female victim deceased on the scene. A homicide investigation was underway as authorities identified the juvenile male suspect and took them into custody on Saturday. The juvenile is being held for investigation, while facing first-degree murder charges. The final determination of charges are to be determined by the Denver District Attorney's Office. Due to proper protocol, the male suspect will not be identified, while additional info and booking photos will also not be released due to the case involving a juvenile. The investigation remains ongoing.
Jan. 20 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals in this week’s fugitive finder. Jayden Montez, 18, is a Hispanic male, 5’07” tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair andbrown eyes. Montez has two no-bond warrants for Failure to Comply which includes: Violation of a Protection Order […]
Suspect arrested in Denver teen's killing was already in jail for Lakewood homicide
DENVER — One of three people arrested for first-degree murder for the killing of a 17-year-old girl in Denver last March was already behind bars in Jefferson County for a different homicide in Lakewood that occurred months after the teen's death. Jasmine Rivas-Hernandez was found dead by officers on...
Deputies searching for suspects in Douglas County crime spree
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has issued a crime alert in an effort to find at least four suspects wanted for a month-long crime spree.
Black, Hispanic people disproportionately shot by Denver police
The people shot by Denver Police Department officers are disproportionately Black or Hispanic, but the trend is consistent among officers of all races.
