Indiana State

ESPN

Ja Morant, LeBron James lead NBA quotes of the week

Ja Morant talks some trash, LeBron James knows what the Lakers are up against, Jason Kidd needs more defensive effort, Draymond Green has a time limit, and James Harden thinks the Sixers' chances are great.
New York Post

Bronny James narrows his college choices to three schools

Bronny James has apparently narrowed down his choice of colleges. The son of NBA superstar LeBron James will reportedly decide between Ohio State, USC and Oregon, according to a report from the L.A. Times.  “I’m still open, but those are options,” James told On3.  The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Sierra Canyon star is in the midst of a standout senior year. ESPN NBA draft analyst Jonathan Givony recently dubbed Bronny a “strong first round candidate” for the 2024 draft. James is also ranked the No. 38 overall prospect and No. 10 combo guard in On3’s 2023 rankings. He is also the No. 7 player in California. James’ college future has long been a source of intrigue around the sport. Last fall, the 18-year-old caused a stir when he posted photos of himself in Ohio State Buckeyes gear on Instagram after a visit to the campus. Memphis had been a rumored destination for the prospect as well, but the school was notably left off the most recent list of his final three choices.
OREGON STATE
CBS Sports

Nuggets vs. Thunder: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time

Current Records: Oklahoma City 22-24; Denver 33-13 The Oklahoma City Thunder haven't won a contest against the Denver Nuggets since March 2 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Sunday. The Thunder and Denver will face off in a Northwest Division battle at 8 p.m. ET at Ball Arena. If the game is anything like the Nuggets' 131-126 win from their previous meeting in November of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
FOX Sports

Doncic and the Mavericks face the Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers (24-24, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (25-22, fifth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic leads Dallas into a matchup against Los Angeles. He's first in the league scoring 33.7 points per game. The Mavericks are 18-10 in conference games. Dallas has a...
DALLAS, TX

