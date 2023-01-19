Read full article on original website
Should Gov. Abbott legalize marijuana in Texas?
A Dallas Morning News-University of Texas at Tyler poll found that 60% of Texans support the legalization of marijuana for recreational use. This included 75% of Democrat voters and 42% of Republican voters.
blackchronicle.com
Texas’ first Muslim representative in Texas House gets to work
EULESS, Texas — When voters selected their representatives to the Texas House final November, they made historical past by sending just a few “firsts” to the state Legislature. Rep. Salman Bhojani is amongst them. The Democrat from Euless is without doubt one of the first two Muslim...
Meet the latest wingnuts to join Texas' State Board of Education
Seditious Texiters. Conspiracy theorists. A January 6 insurrectionist.
WFAA
Texas GOP launches radio attack ads against Republican state House speaker
TEXAS, USA — Editor's note: This story originally appeared in the Texas Tribune here. The Republican Party of Texas launched a striking attack on one of its own this week, state House Speaker Dade Phelan, sparking a backlash from some Republicans in the chamber. The state party began airing...
texasstandard.org
Texas mayors come together in a bipartisan effort to push for their legislative priorities in Austin
Who gets to decide policy when it comes to policing, public health or housing?. State versus local control has long been a hot-button issue in Texas. This legislative session, a bipartisan coalition of mayors representing the state’s largest cities is pushing for more issues to remain under the purview of local governments.
Should Texas get rid of Confederate Heroes Day state holiday?
Yes, "Confederate Heroes Day" is actually a state holiday in Texas - and has been for fifty years. Is it time to get rid of it?. At least one Texas state representative thinks so. For the third legislative session in a row Jarvis Johnson has filed a bill to do away with the holiday.
News Channel 25
Texas lawmakers want to end state holiday commemorating Confederate veterans
Calling the celebration of Confederate Heroes Day a "constant reminder" of a horrible past, state Rep. Jarvis Johnson, D-Houston, on Wednesday called for Texas to end its commemoration as a state holiday. Confederate Heroes Day is celebrated on Jan. 19. The holiday commemorates the lives of Confederate President Jefferson Davis...
Analysis: Sam Houston set precedent for Texas border security
(The Center Square) – In his third inaugural address this week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott didn’t refer to an “invasion” at the southern border even after judges and commissioners of at least 42 counties have called on him to formally declare an invasion and repel it.
Texas border shariff sends SOS: 'Illegal aliens wreaking havoc in our communities'
(The Center Square) – Kinney County, Texas, Sheriff Brad Coe is pleading for help from his colleagues in three states as his department is overwhelmed by the surge in illegal foreign nationals who are "wreaking havoc in our communities.” Coe sent letters to sheriffs in all 254 counties of Texas, all 75 counties in Arkansas and all 77 counties in Oklahoma asking for help to defend his residents from the surge in illegal immigration. ...
Texas teachers are paid 21% less than other college grads. Should they be paid more?
Over the last few days, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has incurred the wrath of public school teachers in Texas. He posted on Twitter that he had done more than any Texas Governor in history for public education and teacher pay raises.
Houston Chronicle
'They are starving us': Houston teachers union condemns school choice blitz
In his third inaugural speech as the governor of Texas, Greg Abbott said investing in private schools would be on the list of priorities in the 88th legislative session. Under the guise of "school vouchers," both Abbott and Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said they would use a piece of taxpayers' $33 billion surplus to invest public dollars in private charter schools.
From the outside looking in: Strange things about Texas that non-Texans have noticed
If you’re not from the Lone Star State, there may be a few things you’ve noticed that seem strange, and you’re not alone.
Cities In Texas Are Decriminalizing Marijuana! So Is It Legal Now?
As you know it is still illegal to purchase, sell, or be in possession of marijuana in the state of Texas, however, some Texas cities are decriminalizing marijuana. What is the difference if something is illegal and something that is decriminalized?. The term illegal, according to Google Dictionary, means:. contrary...
News Channel 25
Bill to ban Chinese citizens & government from buying Texas land gains steam among Republicans
Gov. Greg Abbott said this week that he would sign a proposed bill banning citizens and foreign entities from four countries, including China, from buying Texas land. Filed in November by Brenham Republican Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, Senate Bill 147 would ban citizens, governments and entities from China, Iran, North Korea and Russia from purchasing land here, part of what she and other Republicans have said will help stem foreign influence in Texas.
proclaimerscv.com
Texas Democrat Seeks to Make Some “Hate Speech” Influenced by “White Supremacy”
A new law sponsored by Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, aims to battle “white supremacy” by making some types of “hate speech” illegal. By extending the definition of a hate crime under Title 18 of the United States Code, the “Leading Against White Supremacy Act of 2023” aims to “prevent and punish white supremacy inspired hate crime and conspiracy to commit white supremacy inspired hate crime.”
Are Red Imported Fire Ants Taking Over Texas?
In the seventies, Solenopsis invicta, a.k.a. the red imported fire ant was identified in East Texas and caused concern for its potential impact on the ecosystem. Efforts to control its spread, such as quarantining areas and using chemicals, were not effective. According to Texas Monthly, the Texas Department of Agriculture doused more than half a million acres with a chemical called MV-678 that was supposed to make the next generation of fire ants sterile and lazy, but guess what? It didn’t.
This is the hardest Texas college to get into, ranking shows
Can you guess which Texas college is the hardest to get into?
Bill to let Texans break leases over outages of ‘essential utilities’
State Rep. Terry Meza, D-Irving, filed House Bill 1173 earlier this month that would allow someone to terminate a residential lease after certain outages of "essential utilities." The utilities in question are electricity, water or natural gas, according to the proposal.
fox7austin.com
Neo-Nazi flyers left at Central Texas homes on MLK Day
CENTRAL TEXAS - The Anti-Defamation League confirmed swastika laden flyers linked to a Neo-Nazi Telegram channel were left in front of homes in Pflugerville, San Marcos and Leander on and around Martin Luther King Day. "The dreams that MLK had. They're not just dreams. They're a reality that we want...
Rep. Bucy files legislation to provide a $10K pay raise for state employees
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Rep. John Bucy III (D-Austin) recently filed legislation to provide a $10,000 pay raise to state employees, according to a news release from Bucy’s office. Bucy, state representative for House District 136, filed H.B. 202 to raise the pay, which would increase the gross salary for Texas state employees by adding a […]
