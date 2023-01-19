Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
R'Bonney Gabriel of USA Crowned as Miss UniverseHamza Hayat
This 183 Years Old New Orleans Restaurant Is The Oldest Family-Run Restaurant in The U.S.MadocNew Orleans, LA
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From New OrleansTed RiversNew Orleans, LA
Le Pavillon Hotel New Orleans Remains One Of The City’s Exclusive Vacation Getaway Since 1907Madoc
10 New Orleans Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyNew Orleans, LA
Related
NOLA.com
Recall organizers claim they are close to ousting Cantrell
Organizers of the Recall Latoya Cantrell efforts say they are close to collecting the required number of signatures in a petition that could lead to ousting the mayor. A month from the state’s Feb. 22 deadline to submit a petition paving the way for a special election, organizers at a Jan. 22 news conference said there's a renewed interest in the campaign, which had stalled in recent months. They cited a surge in violent crime and auto thefts as reasons for a recent boost in signatures.
NOLA.com
Mayor LaToya Cantrell tells national TV audience New Orleans is addressing soaring violent crime
Mayor LaToya Cantrell appeared on national television Sunday, arguing that New Orleans is making strides at retaining police officers amid the city's sky-high murder rate and expressing confidence that she will survive the recall effort against her. Cantrell was one of four mayors to appear in-studio on the CBS morning...
NOLA.com
Kenner Mayor Michael Glaser voids another decision of predecessor Ben Zahn
Kenner Mayor Michael Glaser is terminating a contract that his predecessor signed with a trucking company to haul sewage “sludge cakes” from the wastewater treatment plant to the landfill. It's the latest example of Glaser overriding decisions made by Ben Zahn, whom he defeated in the March 26...
WDSU
Members of the recall against Mayor Cantrell gives an update on recent efforts
NEW ORLEANS — The members of the campaign to recall the New Orleans mayor has given a recent update on the efforts. Eileen Carter and Belden Batiste, the campaign organizers, held a press conference on Sunday morning under the Clairborne Avenue overpass at 10 a.m. Carter announced that they...
Here’s why NOLA City Council members haven’t signed the Cantrell recall petition
Members of the New Orleans City Council haven’t signed a petition calling to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell. JP Morrell, New Orleans City Council President, explained why to WWL’s Newell Normand.
NOLA.com
With New Orleans criminal justice system in focus, DA Jason Williams has critics circling
District Attorney Jason Williams stood recently in Orleans Parish Criminal District Court, inches from a man accused of killing another for three pounds — or the weight of a half-gallon of milk — of marijuana. That man, Donald Reaux, had seen the inside of a courtroom before: More...
NOLA.com
Organizers of LaToya Cantrell recall say they're preparing a final push with 5 weeks to go
With five weeks remaining to meet a Feb. 22 deadline, organizers of the campaign to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell say they have more than 30,000 of the roughly 54,000 signatures needed to put the question on the ballot. Based on that count — which has not been shared publicly for...
NOLA.com
Mayor LaToya Cantrell blasts 'false accusations' of an affair
Mayor LaToya Cantrell rebuffed questions Wednesday about claims in a divorce petition that she had an affair with a police officer on her security detail, describing those and other claims around her relationship with New Orleans Police Officer Jeffrey Vappie as sexist and baseless. “By the time I complete my...
fox8live.com
Cantrell tells national TV audience New Orleans’ murder rate on ‘decline,’ recall effort not a concern
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mayor LaToya Cantrell claimed New Orleans’ murder rate and police officer attrition were on the “decline” and expressed little concern Sunday (Jan. 22) about the effort to trigger a recall election against her, during a nationally televised interview on “Face The Nation.”
Serpas: NOPD hiring numbers don't tell full story
According former NOPD superintendent Ronal Serpas, those figures are a bit deceiving. Citing stats from the Police Association of New Orleans, only 450 of the nearly 2,600 applicants went through the full hiring process.
wbrz.com
Nungesser: State party chairman 'a disgrace... ought to resign'
BATON ROUGE - A growing schism in the Louisiana Republican Party landed on the airwaves of a New Orleans radio station Thursday, when Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser unloaded on Chairman Louis Gurvich, calling on him to resign. The public venting of frustrations took place on the Newell Normand program on...
bigeasymagazine.com
LGBT Community Center Seeks New Home After Vandalism
The LGBT Community Center of New Orleans is looking for a new home after the exterior of the Center’s administrative office and program space located at 2727 S. Broad Street was vandalized late last summer and the property management company is demanding payment for those and other repairs, according to Santos Rodriguez, the Center’s interim president. In an attempt to enter the site after hours, thieves smashed the building’s two large storm windows. Though the perpetrators were not able to break through the industrial-strength glass, repair costs for the windows and the HVAC system, which had also recently gone out, are estimated at $6,000. In addition the Center is several months in arrears on the building’s rent. Both the NOPD and the FBI were contacted after the vandalism. No arrests were made.
NOLA.com
There’s a new sheriff in town, and she needs to learn to ride a horse by Mardi Gras
Francis the horse seemed to know exactly what she was doing. But on Friday morning, at the City Park stables, the newish Orleans Parish Sheriff was still getting used to sitting high in the saddle. Susan Hutson, who took office in May 2022, may have spent part of her youth in Texas, but that doesn’t make her a cowgirl.
NOLA.com
Entergy Louisiana will add $5.50 to your bill. See why, and when
Entergy Louisiana will soon charge ratepayers an extra $5.50 per month to pay for restoration costs from Hurricane Ida and other storms, the Public Service Commission has decided after a dispute over whether the utility should shoulder some of those costs. A majority of the commission last month refused to...
NOLA.com
New Orleans charter schools now required to provide school bus transportation through 8th grade
Each morning, two sisters in New Orleans East get ready for school. The younger, a 4th grader, is picked up by a yellow school bus outside their home. The older, a 6th grader, heads to a city bus stop to begin a trek that involves three RTA buses to make it to class on time.
fox8live.com
Major affordable housing project becomes short-term rentals as council mulls new STR regulations
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Central City development site once promised more than 50 affordable housing units but will instead become dozens of short-term rental units, just as the New Orleans City Council pushes up against a March 31 deadline to meet a federal ruling that forces councilmembers to approve the first draft of an ordinance laying out new ground rules for STR regulations.
NOLA.com
DWI enforcement plummets in New Orleans despite rise in impaired driving deaths
It's been almost four years since a drunk driver careened into an Esplanade Avenue bike lane following the Endymion parade, injuring nine cyclists, two of them fatally. But the pain of loss does not diminish with time, said Lois Walls Benjamin, whose daughter, Sharree Walls, was killed in the tragedy.
NOLA.com
Pearl River passes 2023 budget, appoints new town clerk
Pearl River is off to a running start this year, approving a new budget, swearing in a new town clerk and reappointing a magistrate for its mayor’s court. The key moves came at the Pearl River Town Council meeting on Jan. 17. The council unanimously passed the 2023 budget,...
Louisiana woman charged with theft of government funds, over $59,000
A Louisiana woman has been indicted for the theft of government funds.
WWL-TV
Number of vehicle thefts in New Orleans is 'disturbing'
NEW ORLEANS — In 2022, New Orleans saw the highest number of vehicles thefts in a decade. According to the City of New Orleans' crime dashboard, there were 4,011 auto thefts. Now 20 days into 2023, the numbers are alarming. “618 reported car thefts in the first 19 days...
Comments / 3