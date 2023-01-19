ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recall organizers claim they are close to ousting Cantrell

Organizers of the Recall Latoya Cantrell efforts say they are close to collecting the required number of signatures in a petition that could lead to ousting the mayor. A month from the state’s Feb. 22 deadline to submit a petition paving the way for a special election, organizers at a Jan. 22 news conference said there's a renewed interest in the campaign, which had stalled in recent months. They cited a surge in violent crime and auto thefts as reasons for a recent boost in signatures.
Kenner Mayor Michael Glaser voids another decision of predecessor Ben Zahn

Kenner Mayor Michael Glaser is terminating a contract that his predecessor signed with a trucking company to haul sewage “sludge cakes” from the wastewater treatment plant to the landfill. It's the latest example of Glaser overriding decisions made by Ben Zahn, whom he defeated in the March 26...
Mayor LaToya Cantrell blasts 'false accusations' of an affair

Mayor LaToya Cantrell rebuffed questions Wednesday about claims in a divorce petition that she had an affair with a police officer on her security detail, describing those and other claims around her relationship with New Orleans Police Officer Jeffrey Vappie as sexist and baseless. “By the time I complete my...
Nungesser: State party chairman 'a disgrace... ought to resign'

BATON ROUGE - A growing schism in the Louisiana Republican Party landed on the airwaves of a New Orleans radio station Thursday, when Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser unloaded on Chairman Louis Gurvich, calling on him to resign. The public venting of frustrations took place on the Newell Normand program on...
LGBT Community Center Seeks New Home After Vandalism

The LGBT Community Center of New Orleans is looking for a new home after the exterior of the Center’s administrative office and program space located at 2727 S. Broad Street was vandalized late last summer and the property management company is demanding payment for those and other repairs, according to Santos Rodriguez, the Center’s interim president. In an attempt to enter the site after hours, thieves smashed the building’s two large storm windows. Though the perpetrators were not able to break through the industrial-strength glass, repair costs for the windows and the HVAC system, which had also recently gone out, are estimated at $6,000. In addition the Center is several months in arrears on the building’s rent. Both the NOPD and the FBI were contacted after the vandalism. No arrests were made.
Entergy Louisiana will add $5.50 to your bill. See why, and when

Entergy Louisiana will soon charge ratepayers an extra $5.50 per month to pay for restoration costs from Hurricane Ida and other storms, the Public Service Commission has decided after a dispute over whether the utility should shoulder some of those costs. A majority of the commission last month refused to...
Major affordable housing project becomes short-term rentals as council mulls new STR regulations

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Central City development site once promised more than 50 affordable housing units but will instead become dozens of short-term rental units, just as the New Orleans City Council pushes up against a March 31 deadline to meet a federal ruling that forces councilmembers to approve the first draft of an ordinance laying out new ground rules for STR regulations.
Pearl River passes 2023 budget, appoints new town clerk

Pearl River is off to a running start this year, approving a new budget, swearing in a new town clerk and reappointing a magistrate for its mayor’s court. The key moves came at the Pearl River Town Council meeting on Jan. 17. The council unanimously passed the 2023 budget,...
Number of vehicle thefts in New Orleans is 'disturbing'

NEW ORLEANS — In 2022, New Orleans saw the highest number of vehicles thefts in a decade. According to the City of New Orleans' crime dashboard, there were 4,011 auto thefts. Now 20 days into 2023, the numbers are alarming. “618 reported car thefts in the first 19 days...
