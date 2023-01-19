ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
houstononthecheap.com

Free Museum Day Houston 2023 – Guide to free days at Art museums, Science museums, Children’s Museum & more!

Looking for Houston free museum days? We have you covered with our comprehensive, up-to-date research on free museums Thursdays in Houston, as well as other days of the week. So if you are searching for “free museums Houston,” “Houston museum free days,” or “free museums in Houston on Thursday,” then you’re in the right place!
HOUSTON, TX
Ash Jurberg

Coffee chain employing adults with disabilities opens first location in Houston. Inspiration came from founders children

Bitty & Beau’s Coffee, a coffee chain that focuses on employing adults with disabilities, has opened its first location in Houston. The business was started in 2016 by Amy and Ben Wright in NC. The Wrights have four children - one of them was born with autism, and two of their children, Bitty & Beau, whom their business is named after, were born with Down syndrome.
HOUSTON, TX
a-z-animals.com

10 Common Types Of Birds in Houston

Houston lies on the Gulf Coastal Plain only 55 feet above sea level. The city was built on marshes, forests, swamps, and temperate grasslands, dissected by bayous. The area is warm and humid, allowing plant and animal life to thrive, including many unique bird species. Discover ten common types of birds in Houston and learn about their habitats, diet, nests, and distinctive characteristics.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Bayou City Buzz: East River 9 golf course

The new East River development is Houston's next big project along the Buffalo Bayou and Phase One is all about highlighting all the city's big energy. FOX 26's Coco Dominguez visits the development to check out some of the great amenities with evening news anchor Caroline Collins.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

PrimoHoagies opens first Texas location in Montgomery

PrimoHoagies had its grand opening on Jan. 19 for the very first Texas location in Montgomery. (Courtesy PrimoHoagies) PrimoHoagies had its grand opening on Jan. 19 for the very first Texas location in Montgomery. The new eatery is located at 810 Pine Market Ave., Ste. 160, Montgomery. The restaurant offers Italian hoagies that are piled with meats, cheeses and a blend of spices, according to a Jan. 17 release.
MONTGOMERY, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

How Houston became the biggest U.S. city without a theme park

Houston was one of the first metropolitan areas in the United States to open an amusement park, with Astroworld debuting in 1968 and becoming an icon not only in the region but across the entertainment industry. Fifty-five years later, the popular summertime spot for generations of Southeast Texas kids has...
HOUSTON, TX
blackchronicle.com

Small plane crashes onto Grand Parkway in Houston, Texas

Details are restricted right now, however to this point, no accidents have been reported. Officials are at the moment diverting all eastbound visitors on SH 99 close to Tomball Stadium. Klein and Tomball hearth crews are on the scene aiding with the crash. KHOU 11 has a crew headed to...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston Rodeo 2023: Hiring fair for part-time positions

HOUSTON - The Houston Rodeo is looking to hire some folks to join the team in part-time positions. The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo will be holding day two of their hiring fair on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for seasonal positions at the 2023 Rodeo. The fair will be held at NRG Stadium West Club at NRG Pkwy. According to Abbie Goldberg, Director of Event Operations, there are thousands of jobs still to be filled.
HOUSTON, TX
CultureMap Houston

Dynamic duo behind The Warwick dish on their upcoming Southern restaurant, plus hottest Houston food news

On this week's episode of "What's Eric Eating," restaurateurs Rob Wright and Steve Rogers join CultureMap food editor Eric Sandler to discuss their careers. Best known for their sports bar Prospect Park, the duo and two other partners teamed up last year to open The Warwick, an upscale, Southern-inspired restaurant in the former Houston's space on Westheimer.The conversation begins with Rogers and Wright sharing how their experiences in the fashion and beauty and insurance industries, respectively, ultimately led them to become promoters who opened a bar together. In the mid-2000s, they opened Prospect Park, a lively sports bar with an...
HOUSTON, TX
spacecityweather.com

A mixed weekend as we watch potential for a Tuesday soaker for Houston

Happy Friday to those of you celebrating. I just want to give a quick thanks to Eric for covering me last Friday, as I attended the American Meteorological Society’s annual meeting in Denver. I also got to give a talk about the Space City Weather Flood Scale, and we may have some opportunities to partner up with some experts to improve it, something I’m excited to wade into (pun intended). The talk should be publicly available to view in a couple months. I’ll let you know when that happens.
HOUSTON, TX
coveringkaty.com

'World's first' waterless indoor slide park to open in Katy

CITY OF KATY (Covering Katy News) - Slick City Action Park, an indoor slide and sports court park, is coming to the Katy Mills mall in the fall of 2023. "Slick City is the world's first Indoor slide (with no water) and Sports Court Park designed for all ages," a press release said.
KATY, TX
kjas.com

SFA student killed, another critically injured in Friday crash

A student from Stephen F. Austin State University was killed and another was injured in a crash which occurred Friday afternoon in Corrigan. Polk County Today is reporting that Micah McAfoose, 18, of Cypress and a former baseball player at SFA, died in the wreck, while Graylan Spring, 19, of Austin and a current football player at SFA, is in critical condition in a Conroe hospital.
CORRIGAN, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
23K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/

Comments / 0

Community Policy