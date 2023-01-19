Read full article on original website
Milwaukee Bucks Will Reportedly Try To Trade NBA Champion Forward
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Milwaukee Bucks will try to trade Serge Ibaka.
Lakers News: LeBron James Trade That Could Create New NBA Big Three
What happens if King James is still unhappy this summer?
NBA Rumors: Dallas Mavericks Could Land Nikola Vucevic
Nikola Vucevic is one of the names expected to be traded before the deadline.
Lakers FIGHT! LeBron Defender Shannon Sharpe Offers 'Smoke' to Grizzlies: NBA Rumor Tracker
As the NBA’s Feb. 9 trade dealing gets closer, DallasBasketball.com keeps you up to date on all the rumors, reports and speculation involving the Dallas Mavericks and the rest of the league.
LeBron James' son, Bronny, has 3 leading college choices, and — no surprise — all of them are Nike schools
Bronny James, LeBron's oldest son, is closing in on his choice for where to play college basketball, and Duke is not one of them.
NBA Rumors: Miami Heat Considering Trade For Kelly Olynyk And Malik Beasley
Heat reportedly considering trade for two Jazz role players.
Battlehawks Brandon Williams on Sports Final
Brandon Williams played football as a kid in St. Louis. Now he’s helping. the effort to bring professional football back to town. A former NFL receiver,. Williams is the BattleHawks VP of Business and Event Operations. He visits with FOX-2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne on Sports Final with updates.
numberfire.com
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) probable for Monday
The Milwaukee Bucks listed Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) as probable for Monday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Antetokounmpo has been managing a knee injury this season and missed the last week, but it looks like he will suit up for Monday's game against the Pistons. Our models project Antetokounmpo for 55.1...
ng-sportingnews.com
Raptors merchandise led by Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam jerseys headline NBA store sales in Canada
The season hasn't gone the way the Raptors have wanted it to thus far, but that hasn't stopped fans from flocking to the team's merchandise. The NBA and National Basketball Players Association announced on Friday the top jersey and team merchandise sellers for the first half of the 2022-23 season, and to no one's surprise, the Raptors were well represented.
NBA prepares for LeBron James major move
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James could move to his fourth NBA team this summer, according to one report. Heavy Sports reports that the Lakers star could force a move to a “winning environment” following another disappointing season in Los Angeles. “According to executives around the league, multiple teams are at least preparing for the Read more... The post NBA prepares for LeBron James major move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Derrick Rose Waited 3 Hours For Kobe Bryant To Shoot Famous NBA 2K Commercial: "He Made Me Pay My Dues"
Kobe Bryant once made Derrick Rose wait 3 full hours when they had to shoot an NBA 2K commercial together, and Rose recounted the tale.
NBA insider explains Los Angeles Lakers’ grim NBA trade deadline prospects
If you are a Los Angeles Lakers fan hoping the team can swing a big trade that makes a major
Yardbarker
LeBron James & Darvin Ham Discuss NBA Officiating Issues
The Los Angeles Lakers have been in the headlines recently for their bout with officiating. Specifically, poor late-game calls in three of the last four games that arguably affected results in two Lakers losses. LeBron James and Darvin Ham, in particular, have not shied away from criticism. Especially after the...
The Top Five Shoes Worn in the NBA on Saturday Night
Listing the five best basketball shoes worn during NBA games on Saturday.
Bucks, Heat Still Eyeing Trade For Suns’ Jae Crowder
The Phoenix Suns still need to move on from Jae Crowder at the NBA trade deadline. He has sat out for the entirety of the season, dating back to training camp, despite being in the final year of his current contract. Where could he end up?. Crowder was a helpful...
