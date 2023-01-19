ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

FOX2Now

Battlehawks Brandon Williams on Sports Final

Brandon Williams played football as a kid in St. Louis. Now he’s helping. the effort to bring professional football back to town. A former NFL receiver,. Williams is the BattleHawks VP of Business and Event Operations. He visits with FOX-2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne on Sports Final with updates.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) probable for Monday

The Milwaukee Bucks listed Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) as probable for Monday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Antetokounmpo has been managing a knee injury this season and missed the last week, but it looks like he will suit up for Monday's game against the Pistons. Our models project Antetokounmpo for 55.1...
MILWAUKEE, WI
ng-sportingnews.com

Raptors merchandise led by Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam jerseys headline NBA store sales in Canada

The season hasn't gone the way the Raptors have wanted it to thus far, but that hasn't stopped fans from flocking to the team's merchandise. The NBA and National Basketball Players Association announced on Friday the top jersey and team merchandise sellers for the first half of the 2022-23 season, and to no one's surprise, the Raptors were well represented.
The Comeback

NBA prepares for LeBron James major move

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James could move to his fourth NBA team this summer, according to one report. Heavy Sports reports that the Lakers star could force a move to a “winning environment” following another disappointing season in Los Angeles. “According to executives around the league, multiple teams are at least preparing for the Read more... The post NBA prepares for LeBron James major move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

LeBron James & Darvin Ham Discuss NBA Officiating Issues

The Los Angeles Lakers have been in the headlines recently for their bout with officiating. Specifically, poor late-game calls in three of the last four games that arguably affected results in two Lakers losses. LeBron James and Darvin Ham, in particular, have not shied away from criticism. Especially after the...
LOS ANGELES, CA

