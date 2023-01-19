Read full article on original website
Standing on the big stage inside Park City’s Eccles Theatre on Saturday night, Anne Hathaway took the microphone during a brief Q&A session following the world premiere of her new film, Eileen. After saying how honored she is to be in the cast of William Oldroyd’s film alongside Thomasin McKenzie, Shea Whigham, Marin Ireland and Owen Teague, the Oscar winner offered a polite apology if what she was about to say turned into “an annoying headline.” More from The Hollywood ReporterSundance: 'Theater Camp' Debuts to Standing Ovation, Receives Second for Cast After Surprise Musical Performance'The Eternal Memory' Review: A Moving...
After the final credits rolled and Nicole Holofcener had taken her place on stage inside Park City’s Eccles Theatre alongside stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Tobias Menzies, the veteran filmmaker had a specific vision for how to frame what came next. Much like her films. She made a point of calling herself “old school” by skipping an iPhone scroll and instead reading off sheets of white paper filled with the names of her collaborators who worked on the Sundance Film Festival selection You Hurt My Feelings. After all the shout-outs had been graciously delivered — she even quipped, “Did I hurt anybody’s...
Seth Rogen and Steven Yeun riff their way through a very meta teaser for Invincible season 2
It’s been a hot minute—which is to say, about a year and a half—since Amazon Prime Video rolled out a new episode of Invincible, its fairly funny, hyper-violent adaptation of Robert Kirkman’s fairly funny, hyper-violent superhero comic. And trust us: Kirkman and series showrunner Simon Racioppa clearly know it, releasing a teaser trailer for the show today that’s all about fan-favorite Allen The Alien (Seth Rogen, also an executive producer on the series) giving neophyte superhero Mark Grayson (series star Steven Yeun) shit for how long the gap between seasons has been.
According to novelist Beth (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), the adjective “adorable” shouldn’t be used to describe the elderly, since it’s better suited for babies and, therefore, infantilizing and condescending in other contexts. She’d be sorry to hear, then, that You Hurt My Feelings, the story of a critical speed bump in her marriage to Don (Tobias Menzies), ably earns that label.Premiering at the Sundance Film Festival, the second collaboration between Louis-Dreyfus and writer/director Nicole Holofcener (following 2013’s Enough Said) is a tale of honesty, deception and communication breakdowns that proves to be an ideal showcase for its lead—even if its light comedy...
Anne Hathaway wanted to make Eileen as a reaction to a creepy question she got as a teenager
Director William Oldroyd’s Eileen just premiered last night at the Sundance Film Festival, and Anne Hathaway—who leads the film with Thomasin McKenzie—used the occasion to talk about how the film connects to a very creepy experience she had when she first started acting as a teenager. As...
David Crosby almost made a post-apocalyptic hippie film in 1971—until being given an ultimatum by United Artists
Musicians have been known to spread their creative endeavors into the filmmaking world: Prince, Lady Gaga, and Nick Cave immediately come to mind. So, it only makes sense that rock legend and former drama student David Crosby (who died at the age of 81 this week) was prepared to venture into Hollywood ambitions back in the 1970s—until a last-minute request for collateral on his apocalyptic hippie film from United Artists ended the movie before it could even begin production.
5 things you have to watch on TV this weekend
Welcome to the weekend edition of What’s On. Here are the big things happening on TV from Friday, January 20, to Sunday, January 22. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekly What’s On will publish on Sundays.]. 1. Aubrey Plaza graces Saturday Night Live. NBC, 11:30 p.m.: SNL...
