Bengals vs Chiefs AFC Championship Preview, Odds and TicketsFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Abercrombie & Fitch Closed a Store in CincinnatiBryan DijkhuizenCincinnati, OH
Injured Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Provides Inspiration and Insight Ahead of Playoff Game Against Bengalshard and smartCincinnati, OH
Welcome to the Clifton Gaslight DistrictLibby Shively McAvoyCincinnati, OH
Game Day Firecracker Meatballs 🏈Ridley's WreckageCincinnati, OH
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Joe Burrow’s girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has quickly become one of the most popular players in the NFL. He was the first selection in the 2020 NFL Draft after winning a national title at LSU. While his first season was not ideal because of a torn ACL, he exploded in the second one, winning NFL Comeback […] The post Joe Burrow’s girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes has special dinner plans
Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes plans to have dinner with Henry Winkler, according to the Happy Days actor and TMZ Sports.
Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Mahomes Pops in Good American Shacket & Prada Boots at Chiefs Vs. Raiders Football Game
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Brittany Mahomes brought a whimsical take to game-day style while supporting husband Patrick Mahomes at his latest football game for the Kansas City Chiefs. Held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the game resulted in a 31-13 win for the Chiefs against the Las Vegas Raiders. Brittany supported her quarterback husband with their daughter, Sterling, on her Instagram Stories, wearing a patchwork denim outfit from Khloe Kardashian’s brand Good American. Her ensemble featured mixed blue hues across a set of...
wearebuffalo.net
Buffalo Woman Ruins Football Game After Dumping Beer On Kid
Over the last week or so, we have realized that football is bigger than the sport itself. And while it seems like faith in humanity has been restored as we #PrayForHamlin, there are still some people who refuse to let positive vibes be their guide. One mother was extremely disappointed...
hotnewhiphop.com
Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines
The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
Everyone Keeps Saying That Josh Allen Lives In This House
UPDATE: Where does Josh Allen live? Josh Allen built a house not far from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. UPDATE: The below story is from May 2021. When you live next door to a Buffalo athlete, you love to brag about. After all, whether someone plays for the Buffalo Sabers or Buffalo Bills, they have to live somewhere and Western New York, people LOVE to talk. Everyone always thinks they "know" and it is not always the case.
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, deliver Bengals game ball to Athens' Courtside Pizza
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, delivered a Cincinnati Bengals postseason game ball to Courtside Pizza on Court Street in Athens, Ohio, minutes away from where Joe grew up in The Plains when he starred at Athens High School while Jimmy was the defensive coordinator for the Ohio University Bobcats.
Look: Here's Who Sean Payton Could Hire As Offensive Coordinator
Former Saints head coach Sean Payton has not yet found his next home in the NFL. Whenever that time comes, he'll need to assemble a new coaching staff. Although there's no guarantee it'll happen, Payton may ask a familiar face to be his offensive coordinator. According to Benjamin Allbright ...
4 bold Bengals predictions vs. Bills in NFL Divisional Round
The Cincinnati Bengals are underdogs when they face the Buffalo Bills in the 2023 NFL Divisional Round. The Bengals were favored to defeat the Baltimore Ravens in the first round a week ago, and they did just that. That’s obviously a bit different this time around since they’re playing a 13-3 club that just won its own playoff game. That said, let’s look at our bold predictions for the Bengals as they face the Bills.
Josh Allen Career End Predicted by 'PacMan' Jones: Bills vs. Bengals Nonsense
Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones predicts the end of Josh Allen’s career ahead of the Bills vs. Bengals playoff clash.
Shannon Sharpe Reveals Score Prediction For Bills-Bengals Game
Shannon Sharpe is predicting a great Divisional Round game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals this weekend. The Fox Sports analyst has the Bills moving on to the next round with a high-scoring 34-30 finish over the Bengals. “This might be the Game of the Week, I got Buffalo winning a ...
Getting to know Damar Hamlin through his Buffalo barber
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Damar Hamlin is just one of the guys when he enters Signature Cutz on Main Street in Buffalo. It's where he gets his hair dreaded on top with a fade on the side and a signature point on the back. Barber and owner Kenny Harris, like...
Fox 19
‘They took in our brother:’ Bills players grapple with Bengals matchup, shared trauma
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals and Bills will meet on Sunday a day shy of three weeks after Damar Hamlin’s on-field collapse at Paycor Stadium. Even though the teams are playing for a chance at advancing to the Super Bowl, there’s respect across the Buffalo Bills organization for the Bengals team and front office as well as the people of Cincinnati.
Sean McDermott’s wife Jamie McDermott
Sean McDermott is the head coach of the Buffalo Bills. This is his first head coaching job and he has been able to hold it since 2017. In that span, McDermott and his Bills made the postseason in all but one season. Additionally, in their last three seasons, McDermott led the Bills into at least […] The post Sean McDermott’s wife Jamie McDermott appeared first on ClutchPoints.
atozsports.com
Bills catch major break ahead of playoff matchup vs. Bengals
The Buffalo Bills will square off against a shorthanded Cincinnati Bengals squad in Sunday’s AFC Divisional Round. The Bengals’ offensive line was hit by the injury bug late in the season. Cincinnati’s starting right tackle La’el Collins was lost for the season with a torn ACL suffered in Week 16. Just two weeks later, right guard Alex Cappa was sidelined with an ankle injury in Week 18.
Trevor Lawrence’s gesture after loss to Chiefs will strengthen Jacksonville fans’ belief in team’s future
Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars fell short of their mission to score a giant upset at Arrowhead Stadium Saturday night, as they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs, 27-20. It was an especially frustrating loss for Trevor Lawrence and company, as there was a considerable amount of time in the contest where the Chiefs […] The post Trevor Lawrence’s gesture after loss to Chiefs will strengthen Jacksonville fans’ belief in team’s future appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joe Burrow’s savage response after cancelling Bills’ AFC Championship plans
Throughout the week leading up to the Cincinnati Bengals’ AFC divisional matchup with the Buffalo Bills, quarterback Joe Burrow heard the talk about a potential game with the Bills and Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game on a neutral site. On Sunday, Joe Burrow and the Bengals were having none of that talk, […] The post Joe Burrow’s savage response after cancelling Bills’ AFC Championship plans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Zac Taylor’s 4-word take ahead of AFC title game vs. Chiefs will fire up Bengals fans
The Cincinnati Bengals punched their ticket to the AFC Championship game following their convincing 27-10 win over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC divisional round. Joe Burrow opened up the scoring in the first quarter with a 28-yard touchdown pass to Ja’Marr Chase to cap off a six-play, 79-yard drive. The reigning AFC North champions […] The post Zac Taylor’s 4-word take ahead of AFC title game vs. Chiefs will fire up Bengals fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
