Susan Hilbert
3d ago
THIS IS DEFINITELY MENTAL ILLNESS... as gruesome as this .....I am sure those parents went thru hell for many years and for sure the daughter was in sheer denial of her illness and parents might of also been shielding her in a way. I am thinking she was hearing voices.....This sad all the way around....
Valynn
3d ago
Jesussss ohhhh my my they suffered in silence 😞 so so sad my heart hurts for what these people went thru by the hands of their own 🤦🏾♀️ R.I.P. in peace no more hurt pain or disbelief
proclaimerscv.com
A 49-Year-Old Pennsylvania Woman Allegedly Shot Her Parents and then Dismembered their Bodies with an Electrical Chainsaw
Verity Beck, 49, is facing murder charges following the discovery of her parents’ remains – Reid Beck, 73, and Miriam Beck, 72 – at Abington Township on Tuesday. The Montgomery Country District said that police were called to have a welfare check on the home from a family member “who had not seen or heard from the elderly couple in more than a week.”
Missing teenage mom, daughter return home safely: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Police Department said a teenage mother and her daughter who went missing Saturday returned home safe. Seventeen-year-old Sonia Choc Chub and her 4-month-old daughter Lizbeth Choc were last seen by her foster parent on the 800 block of Fisher Avenue around 11:30 p.m. before they were reported missing.Police did not specify where the two were found.
Appeal denied for Pa. woman who helped to kill her mom at 14
The Pennsylvania Superior Court this week rejected an appeal in the case of Jamie Lynn Silvonek, who pleaded guilty for her role in killing her mother nearly eight years ago in Lehigh County. Silvonek had just turned 14 when her mother, Cheryl, was killed in March 2015 in her car...
local21news.com
Man accused of robbing cab driver at gunpoint in Berks County
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities arrested a man who they believe held up a cab driver using a gun. According to Spring Township Police Department, 38-year-old Tony Chavarria-Mora had entered a cab near Revere Boulevard and Lancaster Pike at around 3:34 a.m. on Dec. 16. While in the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading Police: Residential shooting possibly self-inflicted
READING, Pa. - The Reading Police responded to a report of a shooting inside a residence at 000 block N 9th St Saturday night at approximately 11:30 p.m. Police found a 17-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his head. The male was transported to the Reading Hospital and is in critical condition.
New Jersey woman charged in $600 Walmart theft
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are filing charges against a New Jersey woman for allegedly stealing over $600 worth of merchandise from a Hazle Township Walmart. On January 18 at 6:17 p.m., troopers responded to Walmart in the 700 block of Airport Road for the report of a woman attempting to leave […]
southarkansassun.com
Local News in Abington Township: Daughter’s Alleged Chainsaw Rampage Claims Lives of her Parents
A Pennsylvania woman, Verity Beck, has been arrested for the murder of her parents after their bodies were discovered in their home in Abington Township on Tuesday night. District Attorney Kevin Steele stated that the autopsies were not easy to conduct as the perpetrator, Verity, had used a chainsaw to dismember her parents’ bodies and had placed them in trash bags and covered them in two different trash cans, according to a report by Fox News on January 19, 2023.
Coroner IDs Victim Of Double Allentown Restaurant Shooting
A 28-year-old woman died and a 28-year-old man was wounded in a shooting at an Allentown restaurant early Sunday, Jan. 22, authorities said.Police responding to Mamajuana on Union Boulevard found Blessing Alida Taveras suffering a gunshot wound around 4:15 a.m., according to police and the Leh…
Evesham, NJ, Police: Charges Upgraded Against Son Who Beat His Mother With a Landscaping Rock
Authorities in Burlington County say charges have been upgraded against a 43-year-old man who allegedly beat his mother with a landscaping rock earlier this week, critically injuring her. Lawrence Y. Kim of Marlton was originally charged with,. Second-degree aggravated assault. Third-degree unlawful possession of a weapon. Fourth-degree possession of a...
fox29.com
Police: 4-month-old baby girl, teen mom missing in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 4-month-old baby and her teenage mother. Sonia Choc Chub, 17, and 4-month-old Lizbeth Choc Chub were last seen by a foster parent around 11:30 p.m. Saturday on the 800 block of Fisher in Philadelphia's Olney section.
WGAL
Double homicide, thieves caught on camera, never-ending scam – these were some of the top stories this week
From disturbing accusations against a Pennsylvania woman, thieves caught on camera ransacking a store and a scam that just won't quit, these were some of the most-watched stories on WGAL.com this week. 1. Daughter accused in double homicide, dismemberment. A Pennsylvania woman murdered and dismembered her parents with a chainsaw,...
Main Line Media News
Brother of dead Abington man who had Down syndrome admits to neglect
NORRISTOWN — A Lansdale man admitted to taking part in the neglect of his younger brother who had Down syndrome and who died of an untreated medical condition. Joseph T. Gramlich, 65, of the 500 block of East Main Street, pleaded guilty in Montgomery County Court on Friday to a felony charge of neglect of care of a dependent person in connection with incidents that occurred in 2020 while he handled his brother Timothy’s financial matters.
Allentown’s 1st homicide of 2023 is woman killed in East Side shooting (UPDATE)
Allentown’s first homicide of the year is a 28-year-old Lehigh County woman killed early Sunday morning in an East Side shooting. Blessing Alida Taveras, of North Whitehall Township, was killed and a 28-year-old man wounded in the incident at in the 1000 block of Union Boulevard, authorities said. Lehigh...
Police: Man shot 3 times in East Falls
A man is recovering from a shooting in the city's East Falls neighborhood.
Philadelphia police are searching for missing teen, woman
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police need your help trying to find two missing people in two separate incidents.Police are trying to find 16-year-old Shonda Freeman. She was last seen on Friday night in Northeast Philadelphia on the 2000 block of North Marshall Street.She was last seen in a black jean jacket, a yellow shirt and pants.Philadelphia police are also asking for help finding a missing woman.Tonya Alverez, 28, was last seen in the city's Stenton section on Tuesday.If you have any information on where Freeman or Alverez may be, please contact police.
Daughter accused of killing, dismembering parents in Pennsylvania home
Police responded to the home in Jenkintown on Tuesday night and later found a decapitated, deceased male body and a trash bin filled with severed body parts.
Philly Man Accidentally Shoots Wife: Police
A Philadelphia man called 911 early Friday to tell them he had accidentally shot his wife, police told Daily Voice. First responders were dispatched to a home on the 1600 block of North 18th Street just before 1 a.m. on Jan. 20 to find a 26-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach, the department said.
Missing Pa. mom who never picked up son from bus stop found dead 2 weeks later
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (TCD) -- The body of a missing 43-year-old mother has reportedly been found about two weeks after she failed to pick up her son from a bus stop. According to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, on Jan. 18, a bystander called officials to report they had found a body on a business property on the 200 block of 5th Avenue in Royersford Borough. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived on the scene, and the victim was positively identified as Jennifer Brown.
WFMZ-TV Online
Missing woman in Upper Providence Twp. found safe
UPPER PROVIDENCE TWP., Pa. - The Upper Providence Township Police Department issued a missing person report for Patricia Cutrona. Concern was raised after Ms. Cutrona was last seen leaving her home on foot after midnight on January 22, 2023. She was without her phone, keys, or wallet. She has since...
Sheriff’s Office Mourns Passing of Bikkel, the Only Bomb-Sniffing K-9 in Montgomery County
The Jan. 20 meeting of the Montgomery County Commissioners in Norristown included a heartfelt pause to remember Bikkel, a Montgomery County K-9 officer. Rachel Ravina chronicled the emotional moment in The Reporter. Bikkel, 10, was a Belgian Malinois, a sturdy, hardworking European herding dog whose appearance is often confused with...
