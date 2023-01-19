ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

The Spun

Breaking: NHL Coach Fired In Controversial Move Sunday

The Vancouver Canucks announced a major coaching shakeup on Sunday. The Canucks have fired head coach Bruce Boudreau and assistant coach Trent Cull, general manager Patrik Allvin said this afternoon.  Former NHL standout Rick Tocchet has been named the team's new head coach. Tocchet, 58, ...
NHL PLAYERS COME TO THE DEFENSE OF BRUCE BOUDREAU AND CRITICIZE CANUCKS ORGANIZATION

The Vancouver Canucks have received due criticism for their recent behavior with regards to head coach Bruce Boudreau. Canucks management has dangled the idea of terminating Boudreau for two months now, and he has gotten emotional in front of media more than once. Canucks' fans made their feelings known on...
Ex-Coyotes’ Rick Tocchet named head coach of Vancouver Canucks

Red Wings would land D Jakob Chychrun in suggested blockbuster trade

Who would the Red Wings give up for Jakob Chychrun?. The 2023 NHL trade deadline will come and go on March 3rd, and there has been plenty of chatter regarding what Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman will decide to do. Heck, there is even talk about the Red Wings trading their captain Dylan Larkin if the two sides cannot come to an agreement on a long-term contract extension. But in this suggested blockbuster trade, the Red Wings would acquire former NHL All-Star, Jakob Chychrun.
Canucks fire coach Boudreau, hire Tocchet as replacement

Pitlick scores in OT to lift Canadiens past Maple Leafs, 3-2

MONTREAL (AP) — Rem Pitlick whipped a wrist shot past goalie Ilya Samsonov 2:14 into overtime to give the Montreal Canadiens a 3-2 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night. Josh Anderson and Rafael Harvey-Pinard scored as Montreal overcame a two-goal deficit to reach 20-24-3. Samuel Montembeault...
Red Wings and Flyers hit the ice in Eastern Conference action

Philadelphia Flyers (19-20-7, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (18-17-8, sixth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings host the Philadelphia Flyers in Eastern Conference action. Detroit is 18-17-8 overall and 11-9-3 in home games. The Red Wings are 18-6-5 in games they score...
Battlehawks Brandon Williams on Sports Final

Brandon Williams played football as a kid in St. Louis. Now he’s helping. the effort to bring professional football back to town. A former NFL receiver,. Williams is the BattleHawks VP of Business and Event Operations. He visits with FOX-2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne on Sports Final with updates.
Projected Lineup: Wild at Panthers

SUNRISE, Fla. - Minnesota heads to Florida to face off against the Panthers at 5 p.m. at FLA Live Arena. The following is a projection and is subject to change:. Marcus Foligno - Joel Eriksson Ek - Jordan Greenway. Brandon Duhaime - Connor Dewar - Ryan Reaves. Defense. Jake Middleton...
Sports World Furious With NHL Coach Firing On Sunday

The Vancouver Canucks have finally made a change that they've been wanting to make for the last several weeks. On Sunday afternoon, they officially announced the firing of head coach Bruce Boudreau and the ensuing hire of Rich Tocchet. It comes as the team has been an utter mess this season. ...
Rantanen leads Avalanche to 4-1 win over Canucks

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Mikko Rantanen had a goal and an assist, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-1 Friday night for their fourth straight victory. Andrew Cogliano, Valeri Nichushkin and Brad Hunt also scored for Colorado, and Nathan MacKinnon had two assists. Alexandar Georgiev stopped...
