Blacksburg, VA

Henry County Schools Superintendent set to retire

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A school leader on the Southside is hanging up her hat. Henry County Schools superintendent Dr. Sandy Strayer said she is retiring in the summer. "I'm happy that they can have new leadership and continue to grow and inspire the students and community but I will miss it very much so," Strayer said.
Salem Mayhem lacrosse shows improvement, but swept on road trip

SALEM, Va. (WSET) — The Salem Mayhem indoor lacrosse team finds themselves still searching for their first win in franchise history after a tough road trip in New York. Friday night, the Mayhem (0-4) found themselves overwhelmed by the Syracuse Spark, falling 23-14. Saturday, however, proved to be a...
Virginia Tech slips late at #19 Clemson, 51-50

CLEMSON, SC (WSET/HokieSports) — Virginia Tech was moments away from snapping a forgettable skid in ACC play, but Clemson's Hunter Tyson nailed a 3-pointer with 10.8 seconds remaining to give the Tigers a 51-50 win. In a second half that was anything but a scoring clinic for the Hokies,...
Rail Yard Dawgs win 5th straight, defeat Birmingham 5-2

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Rail Yard Dawgs (20-7-2) rolled past the Birmingham Bulls 5-2 for the team’s fifth consecutive win on Friday night at Berglund Center. Josh Nenadal, Dillon Radin, Brady Heppner, Nick Ford, Mac Jansen scored goals for Roanoke. Roanoke was outplayed by Birmingham in the...
Central Virginia fire departments conduct brush fire training in Bedford

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — Fire Departments in Central Virginia came together on Saturday for training with the Virginia Department of Forestry. The Boonsboro Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company as well as the Bedford County Department of Fire & Rescue attended FFI Wildland Day. The Boonsboro Company brought along its...
