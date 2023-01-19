Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Missing elements in the Roanoke Valley will have an impact on gun violenceCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Biscuits in all of VirginiaTravel MavenPaint Bank, VA
Roanokers have fond memories of Cactus Joe-Little Bitty Pete and Uncle LooneyCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Roanoke Restaurant Week is the ideal time to try something differentCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Opinion: Is Roanoke City Council out of touch with low income citizens?Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
WSET
Henry County Schools Superintendent set to retire
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A school leader on the Southside is hanging up her hat. Henry County Schools superintendent Dr. Sandy Strayer said she is retiring in the summer. "I'm happy that they can have new leadership and continue to grow and inspire the students and community but I will miss it very much so," Strayer said.
WSET
7 RPD officers to become Field Training Officers, help get new graduates onto the streets
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Police Department is making progress when it comes to getting new officers onto the streets of the Star City. On Friday, RPD announced the graduation of seven officers from the one-week Basic Field Training Officer (FTO) school. RPD said FTOs are important leaders...
WSET
Salem Mayhem lacrosse shows improvement, but swept on road trip
SALEM, Va. (WSET) — The Salem Mayhem indoor lacrosse team finds themselves still searching for their first win in franchise history after a tough road trip in New York. Friday night, the Mayhem (0-4) found themselves overwhelmed by the Syracuse Spark, falling 23-14. Saturday, however, proved to be a...
WSET
Roanoke Co. fire department purchases upgraded thermal imaging camera with grant
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke County Fire & Rescue is getting an upgrade to an important piece of equipment, thanks to a grant. The department received funds from the Jacqueline S. (Jackie) and Shelborn L. (S.L.) Spangler Fund of the Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia. The $6,200 grant...
WSET
Henry Co. Sheriff travels to Richmond for Sheriff's Association's Day on Capitol Hill
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The Henry County Sheriff and Sheriffs from across the Commonwealth traveled to Richmond this past week for the Virginia Sheriff's Association's Day on Capitol Hill. Sheriff Lane Perry is one of 20 sheriffs across Virginia that serves on the Association's Legislative Committee. As a member...
WSET
Bedford Firefighters take action to support student being bullied at school
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Fire Dept. has shown its commitment to the community by taking action to support a local student who was experiencing bullying at school. When they received word of the situation, the firefighters decided to take action and show the student that he is not alone.
WSET
Virginia Tech slips late at #19 Clemson, 51-50
CLEMSON, SC (WSET/HokieSports) — Virginia Tech was moments away from snapping a forgettable skid in ACC play, but Clemson's Hunter Tyson nailed a 3-pointer with 10.8 seconds remaining to give the Tigers a 51-50 win. In a second half that was anything but a scoring clinic for the Hokies,...
WSET
Rail Yard Dawgs win 5th straight, defeat Birmingham 5-2
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Rail Yard Dawgs (20-7-2) rolled past the Birmingham Bulls 5-2 for the team’s fifth consecutive win on Friday night at Berglund Center. Josh Nenadal, Dillon Radin, Brady Heppner, Nick Ford, Mac Jansen scored goals for Roanoke. Roanoke was outplayed by Birmingham in the...
WSET
LIST: VDOT provides updates on active road projects across Central Virginia
(WSET) — The Virginia Department of Transportation is working around the clock to update road infrastructure across the Commonwealth. Here is a list of active work in the Salem District and when projects are expected to be completed. INTERSTATE 81. INTERSTATE 81 LANE WIDENING CONSTRUCTION PROJECT EXIT 137 TO...
WSET
Central Virginia fire departments conduct brush fire training in Bedford
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — Fire Departments in Central Virginia came together on Saturday for training with the Virginia Department of Forestry. The Boonsboro Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company as well as the Bedford County Department of Fire & Rescue attended FFI Wildland Day. The Boonsboro Company brought along its...
WSET
Franklin Co. deputies investigate threat at middle school, issue message to parents
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WSET) — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office has an important reminder for parents after a recent rumor of a threat at an area middle school. Deputies said they received a call on Thursday evening to investigate a rumor of a possible threat at Benjamin Franklin Middle School.
WSET
Missing 56-year-old Stuart man found dead in crash in Patrick County: Police
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A Stuart man previously reported missing to the Patrick County Sheriff's Office has been found dead in a crash at Five Forks Road, Virginia State Police said. On Saturday, VSP said the crash took place at 8:23 a.m. on Route 8 at Five Forks...
WSET
Pennsylvania man killed in tractor-trailer crash on I-81 in Wythe County
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Virginia State Police said a Pennsylvania man is dead after a crash in Wythe County on Thursday. At 12:59 a.m. Thursday, VSP responded to a crash involving two vehicles on I-81 more than a quarter-mile south of Route 52. Police said a 2011 Peterbilt...
WSET
2 hospitalized after being trapped inside vehicle in crash on US460 ramp in Blacksburg
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Two people are hospitalized after a crash on a US-460 ramp in Blacksburg on Sunday morning. Montgomery County Fire-EMS Department said it was called to the EB460 Bypass Ramp at South Main Street for a crash with entrapment. They said Blacksburg Police Officers witnessed...
WSET
Scam Alert! Bedford Co. deputies warn of recent rise in gift card scammers
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford County Sheriff's Office is warning the community of scams involving a pretty popular item. On Friday, the department said on Facebook that it has recently seen a rise in scams involving cards. The department is reminding the community that callers claiming to...
WSET
Firefighters save trapped civilian, evacuate 4 others from Roanoke house fire
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — One person was taken to the hospital after a house fire in Roanoke early Saturday morning. Roanoke FireEMS said at 3:25 a.m. they were dispatched for reports of a fire on the 1300 block of Purcell Ave NE. Those arriving on the scene found flames...
Comments / 0