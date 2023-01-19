Read full article on original website
CSD joins Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor in supporting charter changes
The Community School District School Board voted 4-1 on Jan. 10 to support proposed changes to the school charter. Last summer, Boothbay and Boothbay Harbor selectmen began exploring the possibility of updating the nearly 70-year-old document. The two towns were eventually joined by school officials in developing a “repeal and...
Full moon hike in Jefferson
Midcoast Conservancy will offer a full moon hike (or snowshoe, if there is snow on the ground) at Hidden Valley Nature Center in Jefferson on Sunday, Feb. 5 from 5 to 7 p.m. Hikers can enjoy a crisp evening illuminated by the glow of the Snow Moon, so named for February's typically cold, snowy weather in North America – and discover a new way of being in the woods. At night, sounds become more pronounced; the group will listen for owls and the rustling of nighttime foragers along the trail.
What really happened on Malaga Island? Kate McBrien tells the story
In the first of Lincoln County Historical Association’s 2023 Winter Lectures, Maine State Archivist Kate McBrien explores the true history of the community who lived on Malaga Island, off the coast of Phippsburg, in the late 1800s. Her engaging presentation and discussion examines the individuals who were part of this community and the state’s actions to evict them from their homes through the complex history of racism and eugenics in Maine.
Race or cheer at the Winter Biathlon
Cowbells, cocoa and camaraderie are in store for anyone who joins Midcoast Conservancy as part of its tenth annual Biathlon at Hidden Valley Nature Center in Jefferson on Saturday, March 4. All ages and skill levels are encouraged to participate and cheering squads are encouraged! Biathlon is an Olympic sport that combines cross country skiing and target shooting. This year, the race will include a fat bike option as well, where racers ride rather than ski. There will also be a category for snowshoe racers.
CANCELLED: The Waldo to screen ‘Julie and Julia’ on Friday, January 20th at 7:00pm
Due to the amount of snow that still needs to be removed in Waldoboro and the Winter Parking ban, and knowing that many may not be able to travel safely this evening, The Waldo has decided to cancel tonight's screening of "Julie and Julia". We are very sorry to have to cancel an event, but feel that this is the safest decision for our patrons, staff and volunteers. Hope to see you soon at another Waldo event!
WANTED FOR DEFENESTRATION
JANUARY 2023 - Dog Treatment in This Gimcrack Town - by Auggie. Auggie rates the merchants in Boothbay Harbor who give out free dog treats. It's by Auggie, so it’s written with his usual vinegar and venom. It's as terrifying as a warm toilet seat in a public bathroom.
Maine single-family home sales eased during 2022; prices rose 12 percent
AUGUSTA (January 20, 2023)—The real estate market in Maine adjusted during the 2022 sales year due to an increase in mortgage interest rates and a shortage of available homes for sale. Statistics released by Maine Listings indicate a 17.49 percent decrease in single-family existing home sales last year. Home prices, however, continue to rise. The median sales price (MSP) for the year reached $335,000—up 12.04 percent over 2021. The MSP indicates that half of the homes were sold for more and half sold for less.
Jan. 21 update: Midcoast adds 14 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
