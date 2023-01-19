Read full article on original website
phred of the void
3d ago
.....I have dermatomyositis.....would love to try it......but, as with most, will be priced WAY beyond the reach of those that need it.
Reply(1)
2
Related
massdevice.com
Able Medical launches Valkyrie looped sternotomy sutures
Able Medical Devices announced today that it launched its Valkyrie looped sternotomy sutures for use after open heart surgery. Marquette, Michigan-based Able Medical designed the stainless steel sutures to close a patient’s chest after open heart surgery. Compared to traditional wire sutures, Valkyrie doubles the surface area of single wires and provides a more robust sternal closure.
massdevice.com
CardioRenal Systems wins FDA breakthrough nod for RenalGuard Therapy device
CardioRenal Systems announced today that it received FDA breakthrough device designation for its RenalGuard Therapy device. Milford, Massachusetts-based CardioRenal Systems designed the device for preventing acute kidney injury (AKI). It’s for patients at risk for cardiac surgery-associated AKI. RenalGuard protects the kidneys with personalized, active hydration. The system maximizes...
Healthline
Which Joints Can Rheumatoid Arthritis Affect?
Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) usually starts in the small joints of your hands and feet. As the disease progresses, it could move to your wrists and knees. Though less common, it may also affect your elbows, shoulders, and hips. Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is an autoimmune, inflammatory disease that can affect your...
Healthline
Comparing Arthritis and Spondylitis
Ankylosing spondylitis is one of many types of arthritis, a condition that affects joints and surrounding tissues. “Arthritis” is a broad term used to describe several types of conditions that cause inflammation and pain in your joints and surrounding tissues. There are more than. of arthritis, including a subtype...
hcplive.com
Patient Factors Influence Targeted Therapy Selection for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Factors including age and disease activity influenced the selection of JAK inhibitors over biologic disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs for RA patients beginning therapy. New research from Korea identified factors influencing the selection of Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors over biologic disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (bDMARDs) for patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA). Factors such...
Don’t smoke pot if you’re old, experts warn
(WTVO) — Health experts are warning Baby Boomers they can’t smoke marijuana the way they used to in the ’60s, as more seniors using cannabis and ending up in the emergency room. “They think they know from the sixties and seventies, I know how to do marijuana,” said Harris Stratyner, Clinical Associate Professor of Psychology […]
Healthline
Osteoarthritis: New Drug May Help Stop Symptoms￼
Osteoarthritis — a painful condition leading to joint pain, stiffness, and swelling — impacts 32 million US adults. Currently, treatments for hand osteoarthritis only manage and lessen symptoms. A new study has indicated that the drug talarozole can reduce and modify osteoarthritis symptoms. More research is being conducted...
hcplive.com
Long-Term Cumulative Joint Inflammation Linked to Joint Damage Progression in Rheumatoid Arthritis
In the post-hoc analysis, an association between cumulative local joint swelling and progression of radiographic damage in the same joint was observed in patients with rheumatoid arthritis. In patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA), long-term cumulative local joint inflammation was linked to radiographic damage progression in the same joint, according to...
Elon Musk felt like he 'was dying' after 2nd COVID booster shot, cousin in 'peak health' suffered myocarditis
Elon Musk shared in a series of posts on Twitter Friday evening that he and his cousin both suffered severe side effects from COVID boosters they received.
Simple online brain test helps predict your risk of dementia – 6 signs you must know
A SIMPLE online brain test can help predict your risk of dementia, experts have revealed. The quiz aims to help Brits explore healthy brain behaviours as well as offering tips on how to boost your memory. It's split into three short sections which focus on being sharp, staying connected and...
Psoriatic Arthritis Symptoms
Psoriatic arthritis is an autoimmune condition that generally affects people with psoriasis. Symptoms include pain, swelling, and stiffness in the joints.
brytfmonline.com
What are the symptoms of high cholesterol? 6 foods that raise cholesterol
The cholesterol It is known to be a substance similar to fat circulating in the bloodstream, which is mainly produced by it liver. Moreover, this state when you reach a high level It can be very harmful to Health. It should be noted that it is a silent disease, that is, the patient does not notice its initial stages.
Dr Ellie Cannon: How can I relieve my sore feet after my doctor diagnosed me with neuropathy?
DR ELLIE CANNON: Today's reader is asking Dr Ellie if they can do anything to relieve the terrible pain in their feet after they were diagnosed with neuropathy caused by spinal canal stenosis.
massdevice.com
Fresenius Medical Care joins health equity pledge
Fresenius Medical Care announced today that it joined the Zero Health Gaps Pledge at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. As part of the Global Health Equity Network (GHEN), the pledge brings together stakeholders from the public and private sectors. In line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, they aim to advance a collective vision of “Zero Health Gaps,” making improvements in health equity.
CNBC
New weight loss drugs trending with billionaires and celebrities are about to enter more American homes
Billionaires including Elon Musk and Michael Rubin of Fanatics have sung the praises of GLP-1 drugs including Wegovy and Ozempic for weight loss. The drugs, most commonly associated with obesity and diabetes care, are becoming a major factor in weight loss medicine, but that has also led to controversy over a nationwide shortage.
hippocraticpost.com
Reducing inflammation in rheumatoid arthritis
Reducing inflammation in rheumatoid arthritis research from the Bionics Institute in Melbourne, Australia: Our researchers are developing a drug-free treatment to treat rheumatoid arthritis using vagus nerve stimulation. Researchers at the Bionics Institute are developing an innovative drug-free treatment for rheumatoid arthritis. The treatment uses an electrical medical device to...
hcplive.com
Prioritizing Early Treatment may Improve Rheumatoid Arthritis Care
Studying quality care markers can help clinicians understand treatment variations and non-adherence in patients with rheumatoid arthritis, which may improve outcomes and decrease financial burdens. Results of a cohort study of patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) indicate that prioritization of early care, particularly for vulnerable patients, ensures the continuation of...
msn.com
Can I eat apple at night? Find out what the experts say
Slide 1 of 5: Expert opinion from Cassia D MullerBechelor in Nutrition · 2 years of experience · BrazilOf course, it is an excellent option for the night. It even helps you sleep better, as the fruit has properties that regulate hormones that interfere with sleep in excess, such as cortisol.→ See more questions and expert answers related to Apple.→ Love Apple? Get nutritional facts, tips from health experts, and moreThis is for information purpose only, and should not be considered as a substitute for medical expertise. These are opinions from an external panel of individual doctors, and not to be considered as opinion of Microsoft. Please seek professional help regarding any health conditions or concerns.
Healthline
Recognizing Early Signs of Schizophrenia
Lack of personal hygiene, poor posture, and a sudden sensitivity to lights and sound are a few early signs of schizophrenia. The early signs of schizophrenia vary widely from person to person. Some people show no signs prior to onset, while others exhibit subtle changes several years before psychotic symptoms appear.
Comments / 2