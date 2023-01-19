ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Related
New York Post

Joe Schoen’s five biggest Giants questions entering offseason

Joe Schoen believes the coaching staff should be the voices of the team when the games are being played. The games are over and done with and the Giants’ general manager will address the media on Monday. Here are five of the most pressing questions for him as the Giants head into the offseason:  What to do with Daniel Jones  Might as well present the toughest one right away. Coming up with an appropriate contract will not be easy. Is Jones viewed as the soon-to-be anointed franchise quarterback or as a middle-tier guy who deserves to come back, but at a moderate...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ESPN

Cowboys' Dak Prescott: 'No excuses' for costly INTs vs. Niners

Dak Prescott accepted blame for the Cowboys' season-ending loss Sunday, as interceptions -- which have plagued him throughout the campaign -- against proved costly against the Niners. "Unacceptable. Can't put the ball in jeopardy like that."
Porterville Recorder

NFL Playoff Glance

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 3:30 p.m. (CBS) San Francisco at Philadelphia, noon (FOX) Conference Championship winners, 6:30 p.m. (FOX)
KANSAS STATE
Porterville Recorder

NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. DALLAS COWBOYS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — DALLAS: TE Peyton Hendershot, OT Jason Peters, QB Will Grier, LB Jabril Cox, CB Nahshon Wright, WR Jalen Tolbert, DT Quinton Bohanna. SAN FRANCISCO: RB Ty Davis-Price, QB Jimmy Garoppolo, DE Drake Jackson, G Nick Zakelj, CB Ambry Thomas, DL Alex Barrett, TE Tyler Kroft.
Porterville Recorder

San Francisco 19, Dallas 12

Dallas0633—12 San Francisco36010—19 SF_FG Gould 26, 2:12. Drive: 7 plays, 13 yards, 3:37. Key Plays: Lenoir 6 interception return to Dallas 21; Purdy 17 pass to Aiyuk on 3rd-and-16. San Francisco 3, Dallas 0. Second Quarter. Dal_Schultz 4 pass from Prescott (kick blocked), 9:25. Drive: 15 plays, 74...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Porterville Recorder

Thunder snap Nuggets' nine-game win streak 101-99

DENVER (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander banked in a decisive 8-foot jumper with 9.2 seconds remaining and finished with 34 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder snapped Denver’s league-leading nine-game win streak and beat the Nuggets 101-99 Sunday night. After Denver’s Zeke Nnaji hit two free throws to tie...
DENVER, CO
Porterville Recorder

Sunday's Transactions

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Waived LW Anton Blidh. NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Recalled D Samuel Bolduc from Bridgeport (AHL). OTTAWA SENATORS — Assigned D Jacob Bernard-Docker to Belleville (AHL). PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Reinstated C Ryan Poehling from injured reserve. ST. LOUIS BLUES — Assigned D Steve Santini...
NEW YORK STATE
Porterville Recorder

Cincinnati 27, Buffalo 10

Cin_Chase 28 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 11:40. Drive: 7 plays, 79 yards, 3:20. Key Plays: T.Williams kick return to Cincinnati 21; Burrow 23 pass to Boyd; Mixon 10 run. Cincinnati 7, Buffalo 0. Cin_Hurst 15 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 3:47. Drive: 10 plays, 72 yards, 6:15. Key Plays:...
CINCINNATI, OH
Porterville Recorder

O'Neale's late 3-pointer lifts Nets past Warriors 120-116

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Royce O'Neale walked gingerly onto the podium with an ice bag around each knee and reiterated the soaring confidence level among the Brooklyn Nets even with star Kevin Durant on the sidelines nursing a knee injury. Taking down Stephen Curry and the defending NBA champions...
PHILADELPHIA, NY
Porterville Recorder

Boston 4, San Jose 0

Boston121—4 First Period_1, Boston, Lindholm 6 (Marchand, Smith), 7:16. Second Period_2, Boston, McAvoy 4 (Pastrnak, Grzelcyk), 4:08. 3, Boston, Foligno 7 (Koppanen, Lindholm), 7:46. Third Period_4, Boston, Pastrnak 36 (McAvoy, Bergeron), 2:40 (pp). Shots on Goal_San Jose 5-5-8_18. Boston 7-9-6_22. Power-play opportunities_San Jose 0 of 2; Boston 1 of...
SAN JOSE, CA
Porterville Recorder

Los Angeles 2, Chicago 1

Chicago001—1 First Period_1, Los Angeles, Anderson-Dolan 4 (Fiala, Lizotte), 9:29. Second Period_2, Los Angeles, Anderson-Dolan 5 (Doughty, Fiala), 6:07. Third Period_3, Chicago, Mitchell 1 (Domi), 16:45. Shots on Goal_Los Angeles 9-12-6_27. Chicago 3-7-9_19. Power-play opportunities_Los Angeles 0 of 0; Chicago 0 of 2. Goalies_Los Angeles, Copley 13-3-0 (19 shots-18...
CHICAGO, IL
Porterville Recorder

No. 1 South Carolina 92, Arkansas 46

ARKANSAS (17-5) Barnum 3-11 5-6 11, Carr 2-8 0-0 6, Daniels 2-10 1-2 7, Poffenbarger 0-3 0-0 0, Spencer 7-15 0-0 15, Ellis 0-1 0-0 0, Langerman 0-1 0-0 0, Wolfenbarger 1-4 0-0 2, Dauda 2-8 1-1 5, Totals 17-61 7-9 46. SOUTH CAROLINA (20-0) Boston 5-11 3-3 13, Saxton...
COLUMBIA, SC
Porterville Recorder

Toronto 125, N.Y. Knicks 116

NEW YORK (116) Barrett 10-18 6-9 30, Randle 8-14 5-8 23, Sims 5-5 0-0 10, Brunson 6-15 5-7 21, Grimes 2-8 2-2 8, Toppin 5-7 0-0 14, Hartenstein 1-3 0-0 2, Fournier 3-9 0-0 8, McBride 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 40-82 18-26 116. TORONTO (125) Barnes 7-15 4-5 19, Siakam...
NEW YORK STATE
Porterville Recorder

Arizona 4, Vegas 1

Arizona112—4 First Period_1, Arizona, Guenther 6 (Carcone, Bjugstad), 1:59. Second Period_2, Arizona, Keller 16 (Gostisbehere, Chychrun), 1:39. 3, Vegas, Kessel 8 (Karlsson, Marchessault), 9:03 (pp). Third Period_4, Arizona, Keller 17 (Valimaki, Schmaltz), 8:50. 5, Arizona, Keller 18 (Schmaltz), 15:52 (en). Shots on Goal_Vegas 7-16-13_36. Arizona 7-10-6_23. Power-play opportunities_Vegas 1...
TEMPE, AZ
Porterville Recorder

Florida St. 74, Pittsburgh 37

PITTSBURGH (7-12) Brown 1-6 2-2 4, Johnson 0-6 0-0 0, Strickland 3-12 0-0 9, King 0-8 1-2 1, Washenitz 0-4 0-0 0, Ezeja 1-4 0-0 2, Hutcherson 0-6 1-2 1, Clesca 0-0 0-0 0, Exanor 1-4 2-2 4, Harris 3-10 3-5 9, Hayford 0-4 0-0 0, Lewis 2-4 0-0 4, Malcolm 1-5 0-0 3, Strother 0-3 0-0 0, Totals 12-76 9-13 37.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Porterville Recorder

Oklahoma City 101, Denver 99

OKLAHOMA CITY (101) Dort 3-13 0-0 7, Jal.Williams 1-6 2-2 4, Muscala 3-7 2-2 8, Giddey 9-17 0-0 18, Gilgeous-Alexander 13-21 7-8 34, Bazley 0-0 0-0 0, Jay.Williams 0-0 0-0 0, K.Williams 4-7 0-0 11, Joe 3-9 0-0 8, Mann 3-6 1-2 7, Wiggins 1-3 2-2 4. Totals 40-89 14-16 101.
DENVER, CO

