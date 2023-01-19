Read full article on original website
Stefon Diggs has sideline spat with Josh Allen, reportedly leaves Bills locker room early after loss to Bengals
The Buffalo Bills did not expect to go out like this. Hailed as preseason Super Bowl favorites, they were outplayed from the opening kick of a 27-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals at home on Sunday. Frustrations boiled over on the sideline and reportedly in the locker room after the game.
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: 'No excuses' for costly INTs vs. Niners
Dak Prescott accepted blame for the Cowboys' season-ending loss Sunday, as interceptions -- which have plagued him throughout the campaign -- against proved costly against the Niners. "Unacceptable. Can't put the ball in jeopardy like that."
Buffalo Gameday Recap: Bills get housed- what went wrong and what comes next
Thad and AJ dissect the biggest questions surrounding the team heading into the offseason
NFL Playoff Glance
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 3:30 p.m. (CBS) San Francisco at Philadelphia, noon (FOX) Conference Championship winners, 6:30 p.m. (FOX)
NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. DALLAS COWBOYS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — DALLAS: TE Peyton Hendershot, OT Jason Peters, QB Will Grier, LB Jabril Cox, CB Nahshon Wright, WR Jalen Tolbert, DT Quinton Bohanna. SAN FRANCISCO: RB Ty Davis-Price, QB Jimmy Garoppolo, DE Drake Jackson, G Nick Zakelj, CB Ambry Thomas, DL Alex Barrett, TE Tyler Kroft.
San Francisco 19, Dallas 12
Dallas0633—12 San Francisco36010—19 SF_FG Gould 26, 2:12. Drive: 7 plays, 13 yards, 3:37. Key Plays: Lenoir 6 interception return to Dallas 21; Purdy 17 pass to Aiyuk on 3rd-and-16. San Francisco 3, Dallas 0. Second Quarter. Dal_Schultz 4 pass from Prescott (kick blocked), 9:25. Drive: 15 plays, 74...
Thunder snap Nuggets' nine-game win streak 101-99
DENVER (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander banked in a decisive 8-foot jumper with 9.2 seconds remaining and finished with 34 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder snapped Denver’s league-leading nine-game win streak and beat the Nuggets 101-99 Sunday night. After Denver’s Zeke Nnaji hit two free throws to tie...
Sunday's Transactions
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Waived LW Anton Blidh. NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Recalled D Samuel Bolduc from Bridgeport (AHL). OTTAWA SENATORS — Assigned D Jacob Bernard-Docker to Belleville (AHL). PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Reinstated C Ryan Poehling from injured reserve. ST. LOUIS BLUES — Assigned D Steve Santini...
Cincinnati 27, Buffalo 10
Cin_Chase 28 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 11:40. Drive: 7 plays, 79 yards, 3:20. Key Plays: T.Williams kick return to Cincinnati 21; Burrow 23 pass to Boyd; Mixon 10 run. Cincinnati 7, Buffalo 0. Cin_Hurst 15 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 3:47. Drive: 10 plays, 72 yards, 6:15. Key Plays:...
O'Neale's late 3-pointer lifts Nets past Warriors 120-116
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Royce O'Neale walked gingerly onto the podium with an ice bag around each knee and reiterated the soaring confidence level among the Brooklyn Nets even with star Kevin Durant on the sidelines nursing a knee injury. Taking down Stephen Curry and the defending NBA champions...
Boston 4, San Jose 0
Boston121—4 First Period_1, Boston, Lindholm 6 (Marchand, Smith), 7:16. Second Period_2, Boston, McAvoy 4 (Pastrnak, Grzelcyk), 4:08. 3, Boston, Foligno 7 (Koppanen, Lindholm), 7:46. Third Period_4, Boston, Pastrnak 36 (McAvoy, Bergeron), 2:40 (pp). Shots on Goal_San Jose 5-5-8_18. Boston 7-9-6_22. Power-play opportunities_San Jose 0 of 2; Boston 1 of...
Los Angeles 2, Chicago 1
Chicago001—1 First Period_1, Los Angeles, Anderson-Dolan 4 (Fiala, Lizotte), 9:29. Second Period_2, Los Angeles, Anderson-Dolan 5 (Doughty, Fiala), 6:07. Third Period_3, Chicago, Mitchell 1 (Domi), 16:45. Shots on Goal_Los Angeles 9-12-6_27. Chicago 3-7-9_19. Power-play opportunities_Los Angeles 0 of 0; Chicago 0 of 2. Goalies_Los Angeles, Copley 13-3-0 (19 shots-18...
No. 1 South Carolina 92, Arkansas 46
ARKANSAS (17-5) Barnum 3-11 5-6 11, Carr 2-8 0-0 6, Daniels 2-10 1-2 7, Poffenbarger 0-3 0-0 0, Spencer 7-15 0-0 15, Ellis 0-1 0-0 0, Langerman 0-1 0-0 0, Wolfenbarger 1-4 0-0 2, Dauda 2-8 1-1 5, Totals 17-61 7-9 46. SOUTH CAROLINA (20-0) Boston 5-11 3-3 13, Saxton...
Toronto 125, N.Y. Knicks 116
NEW YORK (116) Barrett 10-18 6-9 30, Randle 8-14 5-8 23, Sims 5-5 0-0 10, Brunson 6-15 5-7 21, Grimes 2-8 2-2 8, Toppin 5-7 0-0 14, Hartenstein 1-3 0-0 2, Fournier 3-9 0-0 8, McBride 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 40-82 18-26 116. TORONTO (125) Barnes 7-15 4-5 19, Siakam...
Arizona 4, Vegas 1
Arizona112—4 First Period_1, Arizona, Guenther 6 (Carcone, Bjugstad), 1:59. Second Period_2, Arizona, Keller 16 (Gostisbehere, Chychrun), 1:39. 3, Vegas, Kessel 8 (Karlsson, Marchessault), 9:03 (pp). Third Period_4, Arizona, Keller 17 (Valimaki, Schmaltz), 8:50. 5, Arizona, Keller 18 (Schmaltz), 15:52 (en). Shots on Goal_Vegas 7-16-13_36. Arizona 7-10-6_23. Power-play opportunities_Vegas 1...
Florida St. 74, Pittsburgh 37
PITTSBURGH (7-12) Brown 1-6 2-2 4, Johnson 0-6 0-0 0, Strickland 3-12 0-0 9, King 0-8 1-2 1, Washenitz 0-4 0-0 0, Ezeja 1-4 0-0 2, Hutcherson 0-6 1-2 1, Clesca 0-0 0-0 0, Exanor 1-4 2-2 4, Harris 3-10 3-5 9, Hayford 0-4 0-0 0, Lewis 2-4 0-0 4, Malcolm 1-5 0-0 3, Strother 0-3 0-0 0, Totals 12-76 9-13 37.
Oklahoma City 101, Denver 99
OKLAHOMA CITY (101) Dort 3-13 0-0 7, Jal.Williams 1-6 2-2 4, Muscala 3-7 2-2 8, Giddey 9-17 0-0 18, Gilgeous-Alexander 13-21 7-8 34, Bazley 0-0 0-0 0, Jay.Williams 0-0 0-0 0, K.Williams 4-7 0-0 11, Joe 3-9 0-0 8, Mann 3-6 1-2 7, Wiggins 1-3 2-2 4. Totals 40-89 14-16 101.
