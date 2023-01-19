Read full article on original website
Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family
A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
Sundance: Anne Hathaway Recalls Being Asked as 16-Year-Old Actress if She Was “a Good Girl or Bad Girl?”
Standing on the big stage inside Park City’s Eccles Theatre on Saturday night, Anne Hathaway took the microphone during a brief Q&A session following the world premiere of her new film, Eileen. After saying how honored she is to be in the cast of William Oldroyd’s film alongside Thomasin McKenzie, Shea Whigham, Marin Ireland and Owen Teague, the Oscar winner offered a polite apology if what she was about to say turned into “an annoying headline.” More from The Hollywood ReporterSundance: 'Theater Camp' Debuts to Standing Ovation, Receives Second for Cast After Surprise Musical Performance'The Eternal Memory' Review: A Moving...
TV tonight: Simon Bird prepares for Armageddon in new sitcom Everyone Else Burns
Lolly Adefope also stars in this Manchester-set comedy. Plus: watch out for the Clickers in The Last of Us. Here’s what to watch this evening
A.V. Club
David Crosby almost made a post-apocalyptic hippie film in 1971—until being given an ultimatum by United Artists
Musicians have been known to spread their creative endeavors into the filmmaking world: Prince, Lady Gaga, and Nick Cave immediately come to mind. So, it only makes sense that rock legend and former drama student David Crosby (who died at the age of 81 this week) was prepared to venture into Hollywood ambitions back in the 1970s—until a last-minute request for collateral on his apocalyptic hippie film from United Artists ended the movie before it could even begin production.
‘My education was in a bar’: Shania Twain on childhood, stardom, divorce and survival
The record-breaking singer is back with her sixth album. She discusses deprivation, domestic violence and feeling triumphant after stage fright and surgery
Country diary 1948: a flock of waders vanishes into thin air
LANCASTER: This northern tip of Lancashire has close touch with sea and tide. True, low water empties the bay and leaves vast horizons of marsh and sands – those formidable Lancaster sands that were the only route for coaches, people on foot, or carts making their way to Furness in pre-railway days. But the incoming tide has such a headlong course, dangerous and vastly impressive if you are out on the sands, and the sea-filled Morecambe Bay looks so different that the waters are more in evidence than on coasts where the sea never goes far from land. The mudflats, saltings, and sands attract all kinds of birds, especially in winter, and as the tide turns and starts to ebb vast flocks of waders excitedly mass and fly in clouds close to the margin of the sea. Their light undersides gleam as they bank together, but when they change direction their sombre upper parts merge into the colour of the sea or sky and as you watch the whole flock vanishes into thin air.
A.V. Club
Anne Hathaway wanted to make Eileen as a reaction to a creepy question she got as a teenager
Director William Oldroyd’s Eileen just premiered last night at the Sundance Film Festival, and Anne Hathaway—who leads the film with Thomasin McKenzie—used the occasion to talk about how the film connects to a very creepy experience she had when she first started acting as a teenager. As...
A.V. Club
Seth Rogen and Steven Yeun riff their way through a very meta teaser for Invincible season 2
It’s been a hot minute—which is to say, about a year and a half—since Amazon Prime Video rolled out a new episode of Invincible, its fairly funny, hyper-violent adaptation of Robert Kirkman’s fairly funny, hyper-violent superhero comic. And trust us: Kirkman and series showrunner Simon Racioppa clearly know it, releasing a teaser trailer for the show today that’s all about fan-favorite Allen The Alien (Seth Rogen, also an executive producer on the series) giving neophyte superhero Mark Grayson (series star Steven Yeun) shit for how long the gap between seasons has been.
A.V. Club
Friday night cancellations: The Mosquito Coast, One Of Us Is Lying, Vampire Academy all get the axe
Look: There’s never a good time to have your TV show get canceled. It’s a life-changingly awful part of the entertainment industry that nevertheless happens all the time, disappointing fans, putting people out of jobs, and cutting creative endeavors short. But there is probably a worst time to...
A.V. Club
NCIS: Los Angeles slacking off and calling it quits after a measly 14 seasons
In a shocking display of laziness—of the sort it certainly didn’t learn from its parent series, now into its 20th season and counting—CBS spin-off series NCIS: Los Angeles is calling it quits after a mere 14 seasons on the air. Spin-offs these days, really, we don’t even know what to do with them.
A.V. Club
5 things you have to watch on TV this weekend
Welcome to the weekend edition of What’s On. Here are the big things happening on TV from Friday, January 20, to Sunday, January 22. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekly What’s On will publish on Sundays.]. 1. Aubrey Plaza graces Saturday Night Live. NBC, 11:30 p.m.: SNL...
A.V. Club
House Of The Dragon
Move over, deer in headlights: We’ve got a new expression to convey “an almost paralyzed level of shock at some overpowering oncoming horror,” and it turns out that it’s “Game Of Thrones star Emilia Clarke being asked if she’s watched House Of The Dragon yet.”
A.V. Club
Timothée Chalamet asks Apple TV Plus for a job in a new commercial
You might have recently seen Timothée Chalamet feasting on human flesh in Bones And All, but the Oscar-nominated actor is still hungry for a new role in this commercial for Apple TV+. In the clip, the Call Me By Your Name star marvels at CODA winning Best Picture, admires John Turturro’s performance in Severance, tries to watch Ted Lasso on his phone while at a press conference, and gets hyped for the upcoming Martin Scorsese film Killers Of The Flower Moon.
A.V. Club
Shotgun Wedding
Many weddings are chaotic, but none more so than in romcoms. The milieu is a playground for misadventure, where highly constructed, hilarity-laden shenanigans ensue easily, leading to heart-rending poignancy once the happy couple inevitably makes it to the altar. While director Jason Moore’s Shotgun Wedding doesn’t mess too much with that formula, its sentiment offers a refreshing spin on the therapeutic benefits of the anxiety-inducing matrimonial process, along with a body count and a satisfying dose of escapism.
A.V. Club
David Crosby was apparently working on a new album and planning a tour just before he died
David Crosby died a few days ago, and while we already heard about a weird post-apocalyptic, alternate-history hippie documentary he never got to make, some of his collaborators recently revealed that he actually had some more traditional projects in the works right before his death. According to Variety, right up until the day he died, he was working on a new album and rehearsing for a new tour that he was planning to announce this month.
A.V. Club
Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider
Every Friday, A.V. Club staffers kick off our weekly open thread for the discussion of gaming plans and recent gaming glories, but of course, the real action is down in the comments, where we invite you to answer our eternal question: What Are You Playing This Weekend?. Do you ever...
