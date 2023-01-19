ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anchorage, AK

kdll.org

Gas rig tax dispute costs borough

A natural gas producer with roots in Homer is going on year three of fighting the state and Kenai Peninsula Borough on the property taxes he’s paying for his platform in Cook Inlet. John Hendrix is president of HEX, which acquired a gas-producing unit and platform in the middle...
KENAI PENINSULA BOROUGH, AK
Ash Jurberg

Popular Anchorage cinema to close next month

Sad news for cinema-goers in Anchorage today with the news that popular movie business Regal Cinemas is closing one of its locations in Anchorage. The Regal Cinema at the Tikahtnu Stadium 16, 1102 North Muldoon Road, Suite B Anchorage will not have its lease renewed next month.
ANCHORAGE, AK
Must Read Alaska

Alaska LGBTQ advocacy group pushes Alaska children toward financial aid for puberty-blocking hormonesAl

Psst. The first one’s free, kid. Identity Inc, an Anchorage-based advocacy group for those with alternative gender and sexual preferences, is encouraging children to get in touch with the organization if the children want help getting puberty blocking chemical treatments. In a social media post, Identity Inc. tells kids they will be put in contact with the Rainbow Youth Project USA, which helps children get the chemical treatments that are the first step in transgenderism. Once children block their progress through puberty by using hormones, they can then later get surgically castrated, have their breasts removed, and get other surgeries to change their appearance so they look more like the opposite gender.
ALASKA STATE
alaskapublic.org

Anchorage city employees accuse Mayor Bronson’s office of monitoring security footage to see who’s talking to ombudsman

Several Anchorage municipal employees are accusing Mayor Dave Bronson’s administration of monitoring who’s visiting the city’s ombudsman’s office. That’s according to a memo sent Thursday from Ombudsman Darrel Hess to the mayor and Anchorage Assembly chair. In the one-page memo, Hess wrote that multiple employees...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage Ombudsman speaks about allegations of intimidation by mayor’s office as mayor's exec is let go

Assembly member Christopher Constant said the assembly is taking a letter Demboski wrote alleging improprieties seriously, but that regardless of whether they prove true, there are problems in city government that need to be addressed. Anchorage Ombudsman Darrel Hess' interview. Updated: 4 hours ago. After issuing a memo detailing allegations...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage Assembly passes emergency ordinances in wake of Demboski allegations

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Assembly members held an emergency meeting Friday afternoon to deal with some of the allegations made by former city manager Amy Demboski that the Bronson administration is mismanaging city resources. Assembly Vice Chair Christopher Constant said the assembly is taking a letter Demboski wrote alleging...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Ice garden brightens small corner of South Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Keeping busy and active during the long Alaskan winter can sometimes be a challenge, but Anchorage resident Lizzie Newell has found a hobby. Newell thinks of herself as an “ice gardener.”. Her colorful ice sculpting passion began as a way to try and stop people...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Interim Assembly member appointed to seat vacated by Allard

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Assembly has appointed Robin Dern to represent Eagle River and Chugiak, filling the seat vacated by Jamie Allard’s election to the Alaska House of Representatives. Dern, a photographer and writer who has worked with nonprofit organizations for many years, has lived in both...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Aloha Days returns to Anchorage after nearly 3 years

The Scouts hosted their annual Jack-Frost-O-Ree on Saturday, providing activities and a place to socialize for cub families. A pedestrian was struck and killed on Saturday afternoon near Abbott Road and Birch Road. Complaint says thousands going hungry. Updated: 21 hours ago. After months of turmoil amid a backlog of...
ANCHORAGE, AK
Must Read Alaska

New allegation made that Anchorage mayor’s office has been spying on employees who enter Ombudsman’s Office

A memo from the Municipal Ombudsman to the Anchorage Assembly says that members of Mayor Dave Bronson’s administration have been downloading security videos that shows who has come and gone from the Ombudsman’s Office. The memo was included in the packet for Thursday’s special meeting of the Assembly, during which members will go into executive session to explore their options for punishing the mayor for other allegations, which came to light in recent days.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Social media livestream made by Colony High School principal prompts concerns

WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - Mary Fulp, a long-time Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District principal, posted a livestream video on her Facebook page Wednesday night that has now gotten more than 19,000 views. Fulp, who was named Principal of the Year in Alaska in 2022, chronicled her trip to Mat-Su Regional Medical...
WASILLA, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

The Anchorage Assembly passes three emergency ordinances

After issuing a memo detailing allegations that an "executive" from Mayor Dave Bronson's office was viewing surveillance footage of what municipal employees were visiting the Ombudsman's office, Anchorage Ombudsman Darrel Hess spoke in an extended interview with Mike Mason. Anchorage Ombudsman speaks about allegations of intimidation by mayor’s office as...
ANCHORAGE, AK

