Patrick LeMay: My business was attacked by a blog associated with Ship Creek Group, but here are the facts
On Aug. 15, 2018, during the Berkowitz administration, my company (LeMay Engineering & Consulting, Inc.) submitted a competitive bid to the Municipality of Anchorage to provide temporary support and payroll services. In other words, we bid to provide employees who work for us to the municipality—the employees work for the...
kinyradio.com
Lawsuit says Alaska Department of Health exposed thousands to hunger risk by not giving food aid
A sign for a store that accepts food stamps and exchange benefits transfer cards 2019 photo. (Photo by Scott Heins/Getty Images) Juneau, Alaska (The Alaska Beacon) - A complaint filed Friday alleges some families have waited four months for nutrition assistance. Ten Alaskans are suing the state, saying it failed...
kdll.org
Gas rig tax dispute costs borough
A natural gas producer with roots in Homer is going on year three of fighting the state and Kenai Peninsula Borough on the property taxes he’s paying for his platform in Cook Inlet. John Hendrix is president of HEX, which acquired a gas-producing unit and platform in the middle...
Popular Anchorage cinema to close next month
Sad news for cinema-goers in Anchorage today with the news that popular movie business Regal Cinemas is closing one of its locations in Anchorage. The Regal Cinema at the Tikahtnu Stadium 16, 1102 North Muldoon Road, Suite B Anchorage will not have its lease renewed next month.
Dr. Ryan Cole, pioneer in early Covid treatment, now threatened by Washington state over medical license
An Idaho doctor who came to Anchorage with a group of other physicians in 2021 to talk about early treatment protocols for Covid-19 is now being threatened by the State of Washington, which has taken the first steps to pulling his license to practice in Washington. Dr. Ryan Cole lives...
Alaska LGBTQ advocacy group pushes Alaska children toward financial aid for puberty-blocking hormonesAl
Psst. The first one’s free, kid. Identity Inc, an Anchorage-based advocacy group for those with alternative gender and sexual preferences, is encouraging children to get in touch with the organization if the children want help getting puberty blocking chemical treatments. In a social media post, Identity Inc. tells kids they will be put in contact with the Rainbow Youth Project USA, which helps children get the chemical treatments that are the first step in transgenderism. Once children block their progress through puberty by using hormones, they can then later get surgically castrated, have their breasts removed, and get other surgeries to change their appearance so they look more like the opposite gender.
alaskasnewssource.com
Ombudsman memo alleges employee monitoring from mayor’s office ‘executive’
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Municipal Ombudsman Darrel Hess alleged in a memo sent Thursday morning that an “executive” working in Mayor Dave Bronson’s office was viewing surveillance footage of the ombudsman’s office to see which employees visited the office and spoke with members of the Anchorage Assembly.
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage city employees accuse Mayor Bronson’s office of monitoring security footage to see who’s talking to ombudsman
Several Anchorage municipal employees are accusing Mayor Dave Bronson’s administration of monitoring who’s visiting the city’s ombudsman’s office. That’s according to a memo sent Thursday from Ombudsman Darrel Hess to the mayor and Anchorage Assembly chair. In the one-page memo, Hess wrote that multiple employees...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage Ombudsman speaks about allegations of intimidation by mayor’s office as mayor's exec is let go
Mayor’s Office says deputy chief of staff ‘no longer working’ for him, but there’s another side of story
Mayor Dave Bronson’s office issued a statement Friday afternoon saying Brice Wilbanks, his former 23-year-old deputy chief of staff, is no longer employed with the municipality of Anchorage. Wilbanks was Bronson’s campaign manager during his run for office in 2021, and was one of his closest allies until a few days ago.
Anchorage Assembly votes to replace Allard for Eagle River with mask-wearing poet, writer, artist Robin Dern
The Anchorage Assembly interviewed and voted to name Eagle River resident Robin Dern as the temporary replacement for former Assemblywoman Jamie Allard, who is now a sitting legislator. Dern was among 10 people who applied for the seat, which will be filled by the voters on April 4 through a regular municipal election.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage Assembly passes emergency ordinances in wake of Demboski allegations
alaskasnewssource.com
Ice garden brightens small corner of South Anchorage
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Keeping busy and active during the long Alaskan winter can sometimes be a challenge, but Anchorage resident Lizzie Newell has found a hobby. Newell thinks of herself as an “ice gardener.”. Her colorful ice sculpting passion began as a way to try and stop people...
alaskasnewssource.com
Assembly votes to hold private meeting without mayor after receiving ombudsman memo
alaskasnewssource.com
Interim Assembly member appointed to seat vacated by Allard
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Assembly has appointed Robin Dern to represent Eagle River and Chugiak, filling the seat vacated by Jamie Allard’s election to the Alaska House of Representatives. Dern, a photographer and writer who has worked with nonprofit organizations for many years, has lived in both...
alaskasnewssource.com
Aloha Days returns to Anchorage after nearly 3 years
New allegation made that Anchorage mayor’s office has been spying on employees who enter Ombudsman’s Office
A memo from the Municipal Ombudsman to the Anchorage Assembly says that members of Mayor Dave Bronson’s administration have been downloading security videos that shows who has come and gone from the Ombudsman’s Office. The memo was included in the packet for Thursday’s special meeting of the Assembly, during which members will go into executive session to explore their options for punishing the mayor for other allegations, which came to light in recent days.
alaskasnewssource.com
Social media livestream made by Colony High School principal prompts concerns
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - Mary Fulp, a long-time Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District principal, posted a livestream video on her Facebook page Wednesday night that has now gotten more than 19,000 views. Fulp, who was named Principal of the Year in Alaska in 2022, chronicled her trip to Mat-Su Regional Medical...
alaskasnewssource.com
The Anchorage Assembly passes three emergency ordinances
alaskasnewssource.com
DEVELOPING: Anchorage Fire Department responds to 2-alarm fire in Ship Creek area
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a warehouse fire in the Ship Creek area on Thursday night. A fire burning at a warehouse on the 2500 block of North Post Road was reported on social media at 8:30 p.m. AFD said by phone that...
