Related
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan insider sheds light on internal strife between Jim Harbaugh and Warde Manuel
John U. Bacon keeps a pulse on all things Michigan, and he shared the latest information about Harbaugh, Athletics Director Warde Manuel and internal issues at Michigan. Bacon spoke on WTKA on Friday morning, and shared that Manuel never had a review under former Michigan President Mark Schlissel, and that the Harbaugh-Manuel relationship is “not in a great place.” Bacon spoke about the news of Harbaugh’s return to Michigan being put out by President Santa Ono and Harbaugh and that Manuel was “more of an observer” in this case.
Top Football Coach Fired
In the competitive world of professional football, there is always movement among top coaches. They are hired, and when it appears they may not be working out, they are often fired. However, sometimes the reason for their termination has nothing to do with their ability as a coach or the performance of their team on the football field.
Alabama 5-Star Quarterback Commit Reacts To Ohio State Offer
Five-star quarterback Julian Sayin is one of the most coveted recruits in the 2024 class, but he says he's staying committed to the University of Alabama despite other offers. Per 247Sports Steve Wiltfong, Sayin is "locked in" with the Tide as programs like Ohio State and Miami continue to pursue ...
saturdaytradition.com
C.J. Hicks, former 5-star prospect, comments on lack of playing time at Ohio State during freshman year
C.J. Hicks entered the 2022 season with major expectations as a 5-star prospect. However, the linebacker’s true freshman campaign didn’t go exactly to plan. He made just 6 tackles on the year as he played a reserve role behind Steele Chambers and Tommy Eichenberg. However, he did have a significant role on special teams.
Michigan Fans Not Thrilled With Juwan Howard Right Now
On Thursday night, Michigan fell short to Maryland. It marked the Wolverines' third loss in the past four games. At the moment, Michigan is 10-8. That's not going to cut it for Juwan Howard. Following the Wolverines' loss on Thursday night, the fans in Ann Arbor made it known that their ...
Nebraska football transfer portal, roster updates (Jan. 20)
When new coaching staffs come into a program, there is often a fair amount of roster movement that follows. That's been especially the case in the transfer portal and NIL era, where new coaches like Nebraska's Matt Rhule were also facing a transfer portal window that began on Dec. 5 and closed on Jan. 18.
Michigan offensive coordinator Matt Weiss fired after university investigation
Michigan has fired co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks Matt Weiss following a university investigation. The 39-year-old Weiss had been with the Wolverines the last two seasons, both of which ended in Big Ten championships and College Football Playoff berths. He was placed on administrative leave Wednesday after the school began looking into possible “computer access crimes” at Schembechler Hall, where the Michigan football coaching offices are housed.
Top Quarterback Recruit Reportedly Granted Release From National Letter Of Intent
Florida quarterback Jaden Rashada recently requested a release from his national letter of intent. This decision was reportedly made after a $13 million NIL deal fell through. According to Pete Nakos of On3, the Gators have granted Rashada's release. Now that Rashada's ...
WATCH: Five-star Georgia safety spotted wearing Ohio State gear
Although it may seem like a small gesture, when a recruit wears a team’s gear, in this case for Ohio State, you can definitely read into the situation. This has gone both ways for the Buckeyes recently. We saw former commit Kayin Lee wearing Auburn attire during his state championship game only to see him flip to the Tigers during the early signing period. Not what Ohio State wanted to see.
This Is Michigan's Best Offensive Line Ever
Michigan has had star-studded offensive lines for decades but the 2023 version could be the best ever.
atozsports.com
Latest mock draft from top NFL draft analyst has the Bears making a terrible mistake
The latest mock draft from NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah, one of the more well-respected draft analysts in the business, has the Chicago Bears making a terrible mistake in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Jeremiah has the Bears taking Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter with the No. 1...
Football World Reacts To Michigan Coaching Announcement
The Michigan Wolverines football program has officially fired co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss. The 39-year-old assistant coach was on administrative leave as the university conducted an investigation into alleged computer crimes. “After a review of University policies, the athletic department ...
saturdaytradition.com
Bronny James reportedly has 3 top schools, but 'a dark horse is still possible'
Bronny James is one of the most watched recruits in the Class of 2023, mostly because his dad is LeBron James. The 6-foot-3 and 190-pound 4-star recruit, who is rated the No. 11 combo guard in this class according to the 247Sports Composite, is closing in on his college decision.
Michigan Recruiting Insider Podcast: Impact of Weiss departure, more on Jadyn Davis
The Michigan Recruiting Insider latest episode is live, with TMI's Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz and Brice Marich providing unparalleled insight regarding the Wolverines on the recruiting trail. The episode is embedded below!. On the latest episode of The Michigan Recruiting Insider Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz, and Brice Marich analyze the...
Kam Pringle Announces College Decision
Offensive tackle Kam Pringle has officially made his college decision. Will the Tennessee Volunteers land the uber-talented South Carolina native?
Report: Bronny James to choose between three colleges, commit after senior high school season
During the lead up to Bronny James' senior high school season, details surrounding his recruitment have trickled out in the form of sporadic bread crumbs over the past year. A tight-lipped recruiting journey isn't completely out of the ordinary. But Bronny James, the oldest son of LeBron James and ...
Browns Coach Reportedly Turned Down Opportunity For Promotion
Coming off the down year that they had, one would think that the Cleveland Browns' assistants would be happy to interview for promotion opportunities around the league. Apparently, one of their top assistants doesn't feel that way at all. According to NFL insider Mike Garafolo, the New York Jets ...
Ohio State football finally offers top in-state 2025 prospect
After I questioned the Ohio State Football staff for not offering top 2025 in-state prospect Dorian Brew earlier this week, it pulled the trigger on Saturday. The in-state wide receiver was reportedly on a visit to Columbus when he went to Twitter to announce he had been offered. This wasn’t Brew’s first time visiting campus, but it is going to be one he remembers.
Decision Day arrives for No. 1 OT in 247Sports Composite Kam Pringle
The nation's No. 1 offensive tackle in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite made a bunch of visits to his six finalists and he is set for his Sunday decision. Kam Pringle, a massive 6-foot-7, 338-pound offensive tackle from Dorchester (S.C.) Woodland will announce his choice during a ceremony at 2 p.m. at his school and his finalists are Clemson, Florida, Georgia, NC State, South Carolina and Tennessee.
247Sports
Tennessee’s big season sees Josh Heupel rack up the bonus money
Tennessee’s breakthrough season in 2022 was its best in more than two decades, and it saw second-year head coach Josh Heupel rack up the bonus money. The Vols finished with their most wins (11) and highest final ranking (sixth) since 2001 in a season including wins against Alabama, Florida, LSU, Pittsburgh and Kentucky and capped by a victory against Clemson in the Orange Bowl. The success triggered three different incentive categories in Heupel’s contract and Tennessee’s on-field performance will net him $350,000 in bonuses.
