Michigan insider sheds light on internal strife between Jim Harbaugh and Warde Manuel

John U. Bacon keeps a pulse on all things Michigan, and he shared the latest information about Harbaugh, Athletics Director Warde Manuel and internal issues at Michigan. Bacon spoke on WTKA on Friday morning, and shared that Manuel never had a review under former Michigan President Mark Schlissel, and that the Harbaugh-Manuel relationship is “not in a great place.” Bacon spoke about the news of Harbaugh’s return to Michigan being put out by President Santa Ono and Harbaugh and that Manuel was “more of an observer” in this case.
Top Football Coach Fired

In the competitive world of professional football, there is always movement among top coaches. They are hired, and when it appears they may not be working out, they are often fired. However, sometimes the reason for their termination has nothing to do with their ability as a coach or the performance of their team on the football field.
Michigan Fans Not Thrilled With Juwan Howard Right Now

On Thursday night, Michigan fell short to Maryland. It marked the Wolverines' third loss in the past four games.  At the moment, Michigan is 10-8. That's not going to cut it for Juwan Howard.  Following the Wolverines' loss on Thursday night, the fans in Ann Arbor made it known that their ...
Nebraska football transfer portal, roster updates (Jan. 20)

When new coaching staffs come into a program, there is often a fair amount of roster movement that follows. That's been especially the case in the transfer portal and NIL era, where new coaches like Nebraska's Matt Rhule were also facing a transfer portal window that began on Dec. 5 and closed on Jan. 18.
Michigan offensive coordinator Matt Weiss fired after university investigation

Michigan has fired co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks Matt Weiss following a university investigation. The 39-year-old Weiss had been with the Wolverines the last two seasons, both of which ended in Big Ten championships and College Football Playoff berths. He was placed on administrative leave Wednesday after the school began looking into possible “computer access crimes” at Schembechler Hall, where the Michigan football coaching offices are housed.
WATCH: Five-star Georgia safety spotted wearing Ohio State gear

Although it may seem like a small gesture, when a recruit wears a team’s gear, in this case for Ohio State, you can definitely read into the situation. This has gone both ways for the Buckeyes recently. We saw former commit Kayin Lee wearing Auburn attire during his state championship game only to see him flip to the Tigers during the early signing period. Not what Ohio State wanted to see.
Football World Reacts To Michigan Coaching Announcement

The Michigan Wolverines football program has officially fired co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss. The 39-year-old assistant coach was on administrative leave as the university conducted an investigation into alleged computer crimes. “After a review of University policies, the athletic department ...
Decision Day arrives for No. 1 OT in 247Sports Composite Kam Pringle

The nation's No. 1 offensive tackle in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite made a bunch of visits to his six finalists and he is set for his Sunday decision. Kam Pringle, a massive 6-foot-7, 338-pound offensive tackle from Dorchester (S.C.) Woodland will announce his choice during a ceremony at 2 p.m. at his school and his finalists are Clemson, Florida, Georgia, NC State, South Carolina and Tennessee.
Tennessee’s big season sees Josh Heupel rack up the bonus money

Tennessee’s breakthrough season in 2022 was its best in more than two decades, and it saw second-year head coach Josh Heupel rack up the bonus money. The Vols finished with their most wins (11) and highest final ranking (sixth) since 2001 in a season including wins against Alabama, Florida, LSU, Pittsburgh and Kentucky and capped by a victory against Clemson in the Orange Bowl. The success triggered three different incentive categories in Heupel’s contract and Tennessee’s on-field performance will net him $350,000 in bonuses.
