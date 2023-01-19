Read full article on original website
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Maryland?Ted RiversMaryland State
Three Virginia theaters among 39 Regal Cinemas that will shut down beginning in FebruaryCheryl E PrestonCharlottesville, VA
History Blitz: Today in History, January 21The Quick HistorianWashington, DC
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With CoachOnlyHomersBaltimore, MD
Congressional Witness Claimed Liberal Cities Burn Fetuses to Power Street Lights.Matthew C. WoodruffWashington, DC
Maryland Basketball is heading back to ACC country next season
Maryland basketball's 2023-2024 schedule will include a trip back to ACC Country. "Maryland, Clemson, Davidson, and UAB are expected to headline the 2023 Asheville Championship," Jon Rothstein reported. "There is no timetable on an official announcement. Official dates and matchups are also TBD. This season's Asheville Championship featured Elon, Harvard, East Tennessee State, and Louisiana."
Four-Star DB and Washington signee Vincent Holmes excited about future of Husky program
San Jacinto (Calif.) athlete Vincent Holmes is one of the region’s top two-way players and the Washington signee has been working out on the offensive side of the ball during Polynesian Bowl practices. We love Holmes’ versatility as a player and have long said he’s a high major prospect...
wvsportsnow.com
WVU Assistant DerMarr Johnson Excited About Recruiting Connections
New West Virginia basketball assistant DerMarr Johnson is excited to get on the road recruiting for his new team. Johnson, a Washington, D.C. native, will use his connections to improve the recruiting for WVU. “With Cincinnati, I wasn’t able to go out on the road but they used me a...
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Maryland?
Stephen Bisciotti is an American businessman and billionaire from Maryland, who is the founder and majority owner of Aerotek, a leading provider of recruiting and staffing services for a variety of industries. He is also known for his philanthropy and his passion for sports, particularly as the owner of the Baltimore Ravens, a professional American football team in the National Football League (NFL).
streetcarsuburbs.news
DeMatha basketball playing better on the road than at home
Put the DeMatha basketball team on a bus or plane and they tend to perform better. Allow the boys to walk to the Looney Convocation Center for a game and they struggle. The latest example came Jan. 17 at home against St. John’s. The Stags were outscored by 15 points in the second quarter and went on to lose, 72-62.
Bay Net
UA Basketball Player Alongside Charles County Man Charged With Capital Murder
TUSCALOOSA, Al. — Alabama men’s basketball player and D.C. native, Darius Miles, and Michael Lynn Davis of Charles County, Maryland have been charged with capital murder in connection to a shooting near the Alabama campus that killed a 23-year-old woman. Tuscaloosa police Captain Jack Kennedy said the victim...
D.C. high school basketball highlights (1/20/23)
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Coverage of high school basketball in Washington, D.C. on January 20, 2023. Bard vs. Coolidge (Boys) No. 3 Sidwell Friends vs. Maret (Boys) No. 3 Sidwell Friends vs. No. 6 Jackson-Reed (Boys – Thursday)
fox5dc.com
Wes Moore celebrates inauguration at 'People's Ball' in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, Md. - R&B artists Maxwell and Raheem DeVaughn, plus Baltimore natives Dru Hill, headlined Wednesday's grand celebration for Maryland Governor Wes Moore and Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller inside the Baltimore Convention Center. "The People's Ball," which was sold out, began around 7:00 p.m. Dawn Moore and David Miller —...
Iconic Baltimore crab restaurant, Bo Brooks, closes
Obrycki’s, Gunnings, Brownies. Names that stick to the soul of Baltimore, better than gum on the soul of shoe. How about Bo Brooks?
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County woman is Maryland’s newest millionaire, scores winning $2,000,000 scratch-off
BALTIMORE, MD—A Baltimore County woman is Maryland’s newest multi-millionaire, thanks to the Maryland Lottery. “It’s all about studying the games,” the lucky woman told officials this week. The 60-year-old former state employee visited Maryland Lottery headquarters with a top-prize winning $2,000,000 Gold Rush scratch-off in her...
SLIDESHOW: Wes Moore, Aruna Miller make history in Annapolis
Gov. Wes Moore and wife, Dawn, embrace after Moore was sworn in as the 63rd governor of the state of Maryland, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Annapolis, Md. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore kisses daughter, Mia, after being sworn in as the 63rd governor of the state of Maryland, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Annapolis, Md. Wes Moore is sworn in as the 63rd governor of the state of Maryland by Maryland Supreme Court Chief Justice Matthew Fader, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Annapolis, Md. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and son, James,...
blocbyblocknews.com
The Number Of Restaurants In Baltimore Is Shrinking
The dining industry in Baltimore is in decline, with restaurants across the city closing more quickly than opening, Christina Tkacik reports for the Baltimore Banner. From 2010 to mid-2022, the number of restaurants in Baltimore City dropped by 5 percent, a decrease likely accelerated by the pandemic. The number of active liquor licenses in the city has also declined from 1,241 in 2019 to 1,126, according to the most recent numbers from the liquor board.
Marilyn Mosby's defense team asks to withdraw from case
BALTIMORE — All six defense attorneys for former City State's Attorney Marylin Mosby have asked to withdraw from her perjury and mortgage fraud case, and for a public defender to take over for them, according to a motion filed in the District Court of Maryland.The motion — filed on behalf of her six private lawyers — came after a series of rulings earlier this week created significant hurdles for them, including the possibility of criminal contempt charges against her lead attorney, A. Scott Bolden.Four of the lawyers, who work at Bolden's law firm, said they could no longer represent Mosby because of a...
Bay Net
Brandywine Man Enjoys An Overflow Of Pick 5 Wins
BRANDYWINE, Md. – A 39-year-old Brandywine man is counting his blessings. The lucky Lottery player, who prefers the Pick 4 and Pick 5 games, is celebrating his second $50,000 Pick 5 win in a matter of months. He first won the big prize in the fall of 2022 and now he’s $50,000 richer again.
Bay Net
Lawsuit Against State Trooper Involved In Peyton Ham’s Death Dismissed
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On April 13, 2021, Maryland State Trooper, Joseph Charles Azzari Jr., shot and killed Peyton Alexander Ham during an altercation with the 16-year-old, after Ham called 911 to report a suspicious man with a gun. On April 12, 2022, Kristee Ann Boyle filed a lawsuit against...
At the back of the crowd, the Moore-Miller inauguration was an important lesson for East Baltimore student leaders
As the noonday sun shone bright on the steps of the Maryland State House, and the incoming governor and his entourage emerged onstage for... The post At the back of the crowd, the Moore-Miller inauguration was an important lesson for East Baltimore student leaders appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Ex-prosecutor's defense team can't quit now, prosecutors say
Mosby's entire defense team tried to quit after a series of recent rulings created significant hurdles for them, including the possibility of criminal contempt charges against her lead attorney
dcnewsnow.com
Two People Dead After Maryland House Fire
Two peopled died in a house fire in Temple Hills in Prince George's County, Md. Two other people survived the fire. Two peopled died in a house fire in Temple Hills in Prince George's County, Md. Two other people survived the fire. MARYLAND WOMENS BASKETBALL DISCUSSION. MARYLAND WOMENS BASKETBALL DISCUSSION.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore County Police honor Sergeant Mark Frank Parry who died in the line of duty
BALTIMORE CO. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police honor Sergeant Mark Frank Parry who died in the line of duty after a drunk driver struck his unmarked police vehicle in Towson in 2001. Sergeant Perry was scheduled off but volunteered to work because he knew there need for the department,...
baltimorefishbowl.com
With egg prices high, Baltimore shoppers do without and stores still profit
With egg prices continuing to push $6 a dozen throughout the Baltimore region this week, consumers are starting to avoid the incredible, edible expense. “We just couldn’t afford them,” said H.B. Graham, an Elkridge resident shopping at Aldi’s on Washington Boulevard in Baltimore this week. “They’re definitely...
