A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:. Tottenham is losing sight of the top four heading into its away match at Fulham that completes the latest round in the Premier League. With just one win in its last five games, Tottenham is in fifth place — six points behind Manchester United in fourth. Fulham is enjoying an impressive return to the top flight and can go above Spurs and Brighton into fifth with a win at Craven Cottage. Fulham's last home game saw the team beat Chelsea.

9 HOURS AGO