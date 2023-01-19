The Depeche Mode song ‘Never Let Me Down Again’ has enjoyed a 220 per cent streaming boost in the US, following its inclusion in the HBO series The Last Of Us. The track, which first appeared on the band’s sixth studio album ‘Music For The Masses’ in 1987, was played in the final scene of the show’s pilot episode on Sunday (January 15). According to Billboard, streams of the song subsequently tripled in the States, increasing by 220.5 per cent overnight.

