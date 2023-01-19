Read full article on original website
Nintendo to increase the number of Switch consoles ahead of ‘Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom’
Nintendo is reportedly set to increase the number of Switch consoles it makes this year, ahead of the release of The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom. The report comes via Bloomberg, with sources telling the publication that Nintendo has informed suppliers and assembly partners that it plans to increase production in the next financial year, so from April 1 2023.
Player harassment of developers is a “serious” issue, says industry survey
The 2023 State Of The Game Industry survey has been released, with an overwhelming majority of people surveyed saying that player harassment of developers is a “serious” issue. Over 2300 game developers were surveyed by the Game Developers Conference and its affiliate publication Game Developer for the report,...
‘Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition’ has been released on Steam
Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition has been surprise released on Steam by Rockstar. The game appeared quietly and by surprise on the site on Thursday evening (January 19) and comes complete with Steam Deck support. The release came complete with confirmation that it will also...
‘Burnout Paradise’ at 15: the last of the great arcade racers
This weekend, Burnout Paradise will be 15 years old. The last entry in the Burnout franchise before developer Criterion was shuffled off to work on Need For Speed, Burnout Paradise remains one of the best racing games of all time – and my personal favourite – and it’s not even the best game in the Burnout series.
Depeche Mode’s ‘Never Let Me Down Again’ enjoys streaming boost after featuring in ‘The Last of Us’
The Depeche Mode song ‘Never Let Me Down Again’ has enjoyed a 220 per cent streaming boost in the US, following its inclusion in the HBO series The Last Of Us. The track, which first appeared on the band’s sixth studio album ‘Music For The Masses’ in 1987, was played in the final scene of the show’s pilot episode on Sunday (January 15). According to Billboard, streams of the song subsequently tripled in the States, increasing by 220.5 per cent overnight.
