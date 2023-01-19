Secretary of State: Florida can ‘improve’ the process on informing felons if they’re eligible to vote

Read full article on original website
blackchronicle.com
Judge upholds Ron DeSantis’ suspension of elected state attorney
A federal choose dominated Friday that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis violated the free speech rights of a state attorney in Tampa by suspending the Democrat from workplace after he indicated he wouldn’t deliver abortion-related prosecutions and de-prioritized taking some misdemeanor lawbreakers to courtroom. But it was nonetheless a win...
Citrus County Chronicle
Florida legislative committee wants accountability from audited entities
The Joint Legislative Auditing Committee met in Tallahassee Thursday to discuss issues that have been found in some school districts, municipalities and private entities that have repeatedly not been addressed and also discussed ways to ensure more compliance. According to Auditor General Sherrill Norman, who was in attendance during the...
floridapolitics.com
Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 1.15.23
Republicans are expanding school choice, but are they making Florida's schools an appealing choice for teachers?. Gov. Ron DeSantis has proudly, and repeatedly, claimed Florida is “where woke goes to die.” But the harder the Governor and his allies push this crusade, the more it’s beginning to feel like he is beating a dead horse.
floridapolitics.com
Bobby Powell says blocked AP class may violate state law
“It puts our Governor’s racial bias on full display.”. A Democratic Senator from Palm Beach County is speaking out against the Governor’s decision to spike an Advanced Placement class. Sen. Bobby Powell is warning that the decision to disallow an AP course in African American studies, rendered by...
newsfromthestates.com
Prior to VP Harris’ remarks in Tallahassee Sunday, Biden provides a statement on abortion rights
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 01: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers a primetime speech at Independence National Historical Park September 1, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. President Biden spoke on “the continued battle for the Soul of the Nation.” (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) Sunday, on what was going to...
blackchronicle.com
‘There is no plan. There’s nothing’: Florida Democrats in despair over future
More than two months after enduring humbling midterm losses, Democrats in Florida are in a state of dysfunction, with no clear chief, infrastructure, or consensus for rebuilding, based on interviews with greater than a dozen organizers, former lawmakers, donors and different leaders. These elements have compounded their worries about Democrats...
Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Florida to Receive $500 Million in Hurricane Recovery Funding
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis recently announced that the Sunshine State would be receiving $500 Million in funding to aid in hurricane relief efforts. The Governor also reiterated that such a substantial amount of money had been dedicated to hurricane relief so quickly. “There’s been no major hurricane in Florida’s history where up to this point, 112 days after, that even one dollar had been obligated,” DeSantis said.
floridianpress.com
Andrade Introduces Bill to Make STOP WOKE Act More Defined
State Rep. Alex Andrade (R-FL) introduced the Civil Remedies for Unlawful Employment Practices Act in the Florida Legislature. This bill looks to make the tenants of the STOP WOKE Act more defined and clearer. With the changes, Rep. Andrade believes that lawyers will be more likely to take a case to court for their client due to the more defined language of the bill.
As Florida Democrats sink into political quicksand, the party gears up for a new leader
After Florida Democrats suffered massive setbacks in November — even worse than their usual election losses — the search was on for someone to blame. Out came the knives, pointed at state Democratic Party Chair Manny Diaz. After initially resisting calls for his resignation, Diaz stepped down earlier this month, halfway through his four-year term as state party leader. That was the easy part. ...
Judge blasts DeSantis over Warren suspension but says he’s powerless to reinstate him
Quality Journalism for Critical Times A federal judge has excoriated Gov. Ron DeSantis for suspending Hillsborough County prosecutor Andrew Warren, concluding that the governor violated the First Amendment in ousting Warren because of political differences and the anticipated “political benefit” to the governor. However, in a ruling handed down Friday morning, U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle concluded he lacked authority […] The post Judge blasts DeSantis over Warren suspension but says he’s powerless to reinstate him appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
State employee alleges Florida sidestepped process in excluding gender-affirming care from Medicaid
Florida health officials circumvented traditional regulatory channels to draft a report recommending gender-affirming health care be excluded from coverage under Medicaid, a state employee alleges in an exchange included in new court filings. Florida’s Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA), which controls most of the state’s Medicaid program, wrote in a June report that available medical literature provides “insufficient evidence”…
usf.edu
What a state email about abortion pills to Florida medical providers could mean
Florida’s health leaders recently warned medical providers against distributing abortion medication after the Food and Drug Administration recently approved the medication's commercial use. Earlier this month, the FDA approved commercial sales of mifepristone, the first of two drugs in medication abortions, which were typically dispensed only by abortion clinics,...
flkeysnews.com
Thousands of Floridians could lose Medicaid coverage soon. What should you be doing now?
Almost a million Floridians are slated to lose their Medicaid coverage starting in April once the federal COVID-19 emergency comes to an end. Florida is one of 11 states that did not expand Medicaid through the Affordable Care Act, which means tens of thousands of Florida families are expected to fall into the Medicaid access gap.
floridapolitics.com
Ronna McDaniel critics fail to attract quorum for no-confidence vote at Florida GOP meeting
Barely a quarter of the voting members of the state Republican Executive Committee showed up. Anthony Sabatini can force the Florida GOP to schedule a meeting, but he can’t make anyone show up. The Republican Party of Florida held a special meeting in Sarasota on Friday morning. That took...
Florida's tropical climate, population demographics and fraudulent claims drive up car insurance costs
MIAMI, FL. - Car insurance is an integral part of life in Florida, and premiums are higher than anywhere else in the country. Although there are several possible causes, let us examine some of the most common factors contributing to the high cost of car insurance in Florida.
Here's What 3 Tampa Nurses Think About DeSantis' Bans on Mask Mandates Entering Florida Law
In recent news, Governor DeSantis announced that he is working to get his bans on mask mandates into Florida law. I interviewed three Tampa nurses to get their thoughts on this controversial issue.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ war on ‘woke ideology’ in higher education threatens academic freedom
We’ve seen this all before.
WINKNEWS.com
Florida bill would make all students eligible for private school vouchers
A new bill filed in Tallahassee, if passed, will allow all students in the state of Florida to receive private school vouchers. All students would be eligible, regardless of income or whether they are in public school or are being home-schooled. Some lawmakers call this bill the start of a...
islandernews.com
DeSantis proposes permanently banning Covid vaccine, all mask requirements and fosters “medical freedom of speech”
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday unveiled an initiative to permanently ban mask requirements across Florida and permanently block COVID-19 vaccine requirements at schools and businesses. During a press conference in Panama City Beach, the Republican governor announced a proposal on those issues, including prohibiting employers in Florida from firing employees...
Officials warn Florida pharmacists not to dispense abortion pill
Florida pharmacists are being warned not to fill any prescriptions for a controversial abortion pill. That warning comes as the federal government cleared red tape to make the drug more accessible for women. The Food and Drug Administration is making it possible for women nationwide to get mifepristone at their...
