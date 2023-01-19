ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Secretary of State: Florida can ‘improve’ the process on informing felons if they’re eligible to vote

By Florida Phoenix
floridapolitics.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
blackchronicle.com

Judge upholds Ron DeSantis’ suspension of elected state attorney

A federal choose dominated Friday that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis violated the free speech rights of a state attorney in Tampa by suspending the Democrat from workplace after he indicated he wouldn’t deliver abortion-related prosecutions and de-prioritized taking some misdemeanor lawbreakers to courtroom. But it was nonetheless a win...
FLORIDA STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Florida legislative committee wants accountability from audited entities

The Joint Legislative Auditing Committee met in Tallahassee Thursday to discuss issues that have been found in some school districts, municipalities and private entities that have repeatedly not been addressed and also discussed ways to ensure more compliance. According to Auditor General Sherrill Norman, who was in attendance during the...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 1.15.23

Republicans are expanding school choice, but are they making Florida's schools an appealing choice for teachers?. Gov. Ron DeSantis has proudly, and repeatedly, claimed Florida is “where woke goes to die.” But the harder the Governor and his allies push this crusade, the more it’s beginning to feel like he is beating a dead horse.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Bobby Powell says blocked AP class may violate state law

“It puts our Governor’s racial bias on full display.”. A Democratic Senator from Palm Beach County is speaking out against the Governor’s decision to spike an Advanced Placement class. Sen. Bobby Powell is warning that the decision to disallow an AP course in African American studies, rendered by...
blackchronicle.com

‘There is no plan. There’s nothing’: Florida Democrats in despair over future

More than two months after enduring humbling midterm losses, Democrats in Florida are in a state of dysfunction, with no clear chief, infrastructure, or consensus for rebuilding, based on interviews with greater than a dozen organizers, former lawmakers, donors and different leaders. These elements have compounded their worries about Democrats...
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Florida to Receive $500 Million in Hurricane Recovery Funding

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis recently announced that the Sunshine State would be receiving $500 Million in funding to aid in hurricane relief efforts. The Governor also reiterated that such a substantial amount of money had been dedicated to hurricane relief so quickly. “There’s been no major hurricane in Florida’s history where up to this point, 112 days after, that even one dollar had been obligated,” DeSantis said.
FLORIDA STATE
floridianpress.com

Andrade Introduces Bill to Make STOP WOKE Act More Defined

State Rep. Alex Andrade (R-FL) introduced the Civil Remedies for Unlawful Employment Practices Act in the Florida Legislature. This bill looks to make the tenants of the STOP WOKE Act more defined and clearer. With the changes, Rep. Andrade believes that lawyers will be more likely to take a case to court for their client due to the more defined language of the bill.
South Florida Sun Sentinel

As Florida Democrats sink into political quicksand, the party gears up for a new leader

After Florida Democrats suffered massive setbacks in November — even worse than their usual election losses — the search was on for someone to blame. Out came the knives, pointed at state Democratic Party Chair Manny Diaz. After initially resisting calls for his resignation, Diaz stepped down earlier this month, halfway through his four-year term as state party leader. That was the easy part. ...
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Judge blasts DeSantis over Warren suspension but says he’s powerless to reinstate him

Quality Journalism for Critical Times A federal judge has excoriated Gov. Ron DeSantis for suspending Hillsborough County prosecutor Andrew Warren, concluding that the governor violated the First Amendment in ousting Warren because of political differences and the anticipated “political benefit” to the governor. However, in a ruling handed down Friday morning, U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle concluded he lacked authority […] The post Judge blasts DeSantis over Warren suspension but says he’s powerless to reinstate him appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

State employee alleges Florida sidestepped process in excluding gender-affirming care from Medicaid

Florida health officials circumvented traditional regulatory channels to draft a report recommending gender-affirming health care be excluded from coverage under Medicaid, a state employee alleges in an exchange included in new court filings. Florida’s Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA), which controls most of the state’s Medicaid program, wrote in a June report that available medical literature provides “insufficient evidence”…
FLORIDA STATE
usf.edu

What a state email about abortion pills to Florida medical providers could mean

Florida’s health leaders recently warned medical providers against distributing abortion medication after the Food and Drug Administration recently approved the medication's commercial use. Earlier this month, the FDA approved commercial sales of mifepristone, the first of two drugs in medication abortions, which were typically dispensed only by abortion clinics,...
FLORIDA STATE
islandernews.com

DeSantis proposes permanently banning Covid vaccine, all mask requirements and fosters “medical freedom of speech”

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday unveiled an initiative to permanently ban mask requirements across Florida and permanently block COVID-19 vaccine requirements at schools and businesses. During a press conference in Panama City Beach, the Republican governor announced a proposal on those issues, including prohibiting employers in Florida from firing employees...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy