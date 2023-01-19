ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TechCrunch

EU watchdogs agree on how to handle certain cookie consent dark patterns

A taskforce of several DPAs, led by France’s CNIL along with Austria’s authority, has spent many months on a piece of joint-work analyzing cookie banners. And in a report published this week they’ve arrived at some consensus on how to approach complaints about certain types of cookie consent dark patterns in their respective jurisdictions — a development that looks set to make it harder for deceptive designs to fly around the EU.
TechCrunch

India releases guidelines for social media influencers accepting paid promotions

On Friday, the Department of Consumer Affairs held a press conference to announce new guidelines to make it mandatory for social media influencers to disclose promotional content in accordance with the Consumer Protection Act, 2019. Failing to follow the guidelines will make social media influencers liable for a fine of...
TechCrunch

4 questions to ask when evaluating AI prototypes for bias

As a result, many companies are falling behind in building ethical, privacy-first tools. Nearly 80% of data scientists in the U.S. are male and 66% are white, which shows an inherent lack of diversity and demographic representation in the development of automated decision-making tools, often leading to skewed data results.
TechCrunch

Protect me from what I want

Elcome to the TechCrunch Exchange, a weekly startups-and-markets newsletter. It’s inspired by the daily TechCrunch+ column where it gets its name. Want it in your inbox every Saturday? Sign up here. Buy now, pay later is an alluring option for consumers, perhaps even more so in a recession. But...
TechCrunch

Share Creators wants to solve asset management mess for game developers

Based in the Bay Area, the startup recently closed a new round of funding, a $3 million tranche from China’s 5Y Capital and $2 million from PDF reader Foxit. Before getting into art asset management, Ada Liu ran a game-design consulting firm that was raking in several million USD in revenue a year; that business is now running alongside her new venture.

