mymotherlode.com
A Section Of Highway 140 In Mariposa County Remains Closed
Mariposa County, CA – Caltrans continues to make progress in clearing last Sunday’s rockslide that temporarily closed Highway 140 near Briceburg in Mariposa County. Heavy precipitation from a series of winter storms in the region destabilized the slope and caused the slide, according to Caltrans officials, who have initiated an Emergency Director’s Order to safely clear the slide, stabilize the slope, and make necessary road repairs. Currently, they add, “The highway will remain closed until the slope can be stabilized enough to safely allow traffic to pass through the area. Crews are working seven days a week, from sun up to sun down.”
abc10.com
California Drought: Folsom's water and the improving drought
The drought in California has seen significant improvement with all of the recent rainfall! Plus, ABC10 meteorologist Brenden Mincheff went to Folsom to talk water.
abc10.com
California Drought: Folsom Lake expected to fill this summer, according to Bureau of Reclamation
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Drought conditions continue to fade statewide thanks to one of the wettest starts to the winter season in California history. A massive snowpack sits in the Sierra thanks to the onslaught of storms. Statewide the snowpack is at 240% of average, higher at this date than the record snowiest winter of 1982-83.
mymotherlode.com
Don Pedro Will Be Monitored Closely After Heavy Snowpack
Don Pedro, CA — While the heavy snowpack in the Sierra Nevada is a welcome sight, depending on how the spring weather turns out, it could create some challenges for Don Pedro Reservoir. It is an issue the Tuolumne County Office of Emergency Services, Turlock Irrigation District, and others...
now100fm.com
How Much Has Folsom Lake Risen From The Storms?
How much water did the recent storms bring to Folsom Lake?. Storm after storm has hit Sacramento, bringing a ton of wind and rain with each one. While the storms brought down trees, power poles and caused flooding, there was a positive thing the storms brought with them – water to help our drought!
Kasson Road in Tracy to remain closed due to storm-caused collapse
TRACY -- Kasson Road in Tracy will remain closed for an extended time due to a roadway collapse, according to a San Joaquin County Fire Authority spokesperson.Kasson Road, north of Durham Ferry Road, collapsed earlier this week after a retention pond breach that caused a high volume of water to erode the bank under the road, Robert Rickman, chairman of the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors, said in a social media post.Yellow caution tape placed alongside the missing roadway blocked vehicles from passing in either direction.Rickman said the county's Department of Public Works was working to get the road open as soon as possible.
mymotherlode.com
Two Mother Lode COVID-19 Testing Sites To Closed
Sonora, CA – Two Mother Lode COVID testing sites are closing, one temporarily and the other permanently. The testing site at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds on Stockton Road in Sonora will be closed this Sunday and Monday, (Jan. 22-23), due to “unforeseen circumstances,” according to Tuolumne County Public Health officials, who did not specify the exact reason. They advised that over-the-counter antigen tests are available for pickup during business hours at Tuolumne County Public Health, for additional information or questions, call (209) 533-7440.
mymotherlode.com
CHP Identifies Driver In Fatal Incident In Arnold
Arnold, CA — An elderly man died, after a crash on Highway 4 in Calavera County on Wednesday, but he did not die as a result of the collision. County Coroner Kevin Raggio tells Clarke Broadcasting that the victim died of cardiac arrest. The solo vehicle collision was near the Oak Court intersection and the Cruisers Gas Station in Arnold, with the CHP originally reporting that the deceased was an Arnold man, as earlier reported here.
KCRA.com
'A game-changer': San Joaquin Valley farmers help replenish groundwater by flooding their fields
CERES, Calif. — For farmers throughout California, dealing with drought is one of many stressors. San Joaquin County almond farmer Christine Gemperle says it's something she thinks about every single day. "I guess I've had anxiety over it, sometimes despair," Gemperle said. She and her brother Eric have been...
When will it rain again in Sacramento? This is what the National Weather Service says
(KTXL) — Sunlight came back to Sacramento on Tuesday after almost three straight weeks of gloomy weather and back-to-back storms hitting California. Although the sun is out, rain may make a quick comeback Wednesday, along with patchy fog during the weekend. During the day Wednesday, the skies are predicted to be cloudy with occasional rain […]
mymotherlode.com
Update: Low Snow Levels Tonight
The Flood Warning for Mariposa County has been extended until 9 PM tonight (Wednesday). Flooding caused by multiple factors, including recent rainfall and high flows in the waterways, continues. This includes the flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Several structures are flooded and some sand...
KCRA.com
Small 2.5 magnitude earthquake shakes area near Modesto
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — A 2.5 magnitude earthquake struck near the Grayson area of Stanislaus County on Thursday morning, an area about 15 miles southwest of Modesto, according to USGS. The quake hit around 9:16 a.m. There have not been any reports of damage. Stay with KCRA 3 for...
KCRA.com
How did a relatively new pump system in a San Joaquin County community not drain the floodwaters?
ACAMPO, Calif. — As residents in the Acampo area of San Joaquin County continue to deal with the massive flooding that has impacted homes and closed schools, there are questions about why the relatively new drainage system in the area did not remove the floodwaters. Fritz Buchman, director of...
Hwy 99 still closed due to flooding in San Joaquin County
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — Highway 99 remains closed due to flooding near Woodbridge Road, and it's still unclear when it'll reopen. Caltrans closed a portion of Highway 99 between Turner Road and Peltier Road in San Joaquin County Monday afternoon due to flooding in the area. By Tuesday evening, not much changed as officials are still calling on people to find other ways through the area.
Acampo residents want answers as to why county pump didn't divert water from town
ACAMPO, Calif. — Jose Fernandez, like many Acampo residents, was stunned by the flood waters that suddenly appeared in the dark early Monday morning. "I have my backyard, my little shed - everything is flooded, everything. I don't know what happened," said Fernandez. Just over 24 hours later as...
KCRA.com
‘Let them step up’: San Joaquin County residents now eligible for federal storm relief
WOODBRIDGE, Calif. — A silver lining for San Joaquin County residents who are reeling from storm-related aftermath: the county on Thursday was added to the federal major disaster declaration, meaning help is on the way. Woodbridge is one of the most impacted areas in the county, with pools of...
Here's why your PG&E gas bill is higher than you thought
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Many residents in the Sacramento area have reached out to ABC10 about the dramatic changes to cut their rising natural gas bills. This comes one month after PG&E announced customers should be prepared to pay more. A spokesperson for PG&E said the price rise is due...
