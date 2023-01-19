Mariposa County, CA – Caltrans continues to make progress in clearing last Sunday’s rockslide that temporarily closed Highway 140 near Briceburg in Mariposa County. Heavy precipitation from a series of winter storms in the region destabilized the slope and caused the slide, according to Caltrans officials, who have initiated an Emergency Director’s Order to safely clear the slide, stabilize the slope, and make necessary road repairs. Currently, they add, “The highway will remain closed until the slope can be stabilized enough to safely allow traffic to pass through the area. Crews are working seven days a week, from sun up to sun down.”

MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO