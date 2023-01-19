Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Perfect Blend at A Touch of ItalyJ.M. LesinskiTonawanda, NY
Real-Life Hero Who Saved 20 People Stuck in School in Blizzard Rewarded with SuperBowl TicketsHerbie J PilatoCheektowaga, NY
Two popular cinemas to close in Buffalo areaAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
Man Breaks Into School To Help Save People From a Devastating Blizzard, Later Praised as a HeroIngram AtkinsonBuffalo, NY
New York witness spots disc-shaped object hovering 100 feet while sitting at red lightRoger MarshNiagara Falls, NY
Related
Niagara Falls man killed in shooting Saturday night
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 24-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Niagara Falls on Saturday night, according to police. Police say they responded to the corner of South Avenue and Lockport Street just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday for the report. The man was transported to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, where he […]
24-year-old dies after shooting in Niagara Falls
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Niagara Falls Police Department said a 24-year-old man has died after a shooting Saturday in Niagara Falls. Officers were called to the corner of South Avenue and Lockport Street around 6:30 p.m. Saturday on a report that a man had been shot. The victim's...
Woman shot in Buffalo overnight
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said a woman was shot overnight. The shooting happened just after 2:30 a.m. near the 100 block of Orlando Street. Police said a 29-year-old Cheektowaga woman was shot during some type of argument at a party. She was taken to ECMC where...
Buffalo man killed in overnight shooting on East Ferry
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was killed in a shooting early Sunday morning, according to authorities. Police say they responded to the 200 block of East Ferry Street just after 4:30 a.m., where a 39-year-old male had been shot multiple times while inside of a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene […]
nyspnews.com
Niagara Falls man arrested for Petit Larceny
On January 19, 2023, Troopers out of SP Niagara arrested Steven T. Carlisle, 53 of Niagara Falls, NY for Petit Larceny. On January 19, 2023, Troopers were dispatched to Wegmans on Military Road in the town of Niagara for a larceny complaint. Troopers worked with Wegmans loss prevention, and it was found that Carlisle took merchandise and concealed it, passing all points of purchase without paying. Carlisle was arrested and transported to SP Niagara for processing.
nyspnews.com
Medina couple arrested for Petit Larceny
On January 18, 2023, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested Henry J. Walden, 29 and Sarah D. Karre, 27 both of Medina, NY for Petit Larceny and Forgery 3rd. On January 18, 2023, Troopers responded to Ridgewood Drive in the town of Lockport for a reported larceny complaint. Further investigation revealed that Walden and Karre stole a checkbook from the victim and ultimately withdrew funds from the account. Subsequently, Walden and Karre were arrested and transported to SP Lockport for processing.
Police: Front door to café smashed on Parsells Ave.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department are investigating an incident that took place Saturday morning at New City Café & Roastery on Parsells Avenue in Rochester. According to officers, when the caller arrived to the location they noticed the front door glass was broken. When officers arrived to the scene, they […]
Town of Niagara officer shot at during burglary probe
Three men have been arrested in connection with a burglary investigation. Sheriff’s deputies say a Town of Niagara Police officer was shot at, but not wounded.
Williamsville man indicted for West Side clinic shooting
Police say on Nov. 10, Jeremy Griffin allegedly shot a woman with a rifle inside her apartment on Pennsylvania Street in the City of Buffalo.
wnypapers.com
House fire in Wilson
Submitted by the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office. On Jan. 18, at 11:45 p.m., the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office communications center received 911 calls reporting a residential structure fire at 140 Harbor St., in the Village of Wilson. Upon arrival, deputies found three residents to be evacuated from their...
39-year-old dead after shooting on East Ferry Street
Buffalo police say a 39-year-old man is dead following an overnight shooting on the 200 block of East Ferry Street.
Three people arrested, arraigned on felony drug charges following seizure of suspected cocaine
A trio of suspects are behind bars and face felony Criminal Drug Possession charges after an investigation by the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, Buffalo Police, Erie County District Attorney’s Office and the FBI Buffalo Office. Read more here:
Teen involved in shots fired incident arraigned for two separate crimes
NIAGARA, N.Y. (WIVB) — An 18-year-old man was arraigned on multiple charges, including attempted murder, for two separate crimes, the Niagara County District Attorney announced Thursday. Kalique Miller was apprehended on Jan. 18, 2023, after a shots fired and burglary incident at the Royal Park Apartment complex in the Town of Niagara. After Miller’s apprehension, […]
Buffalo woman charged for looting during blizzard
BUFFALO, NY – A Buffalo woman has been arraigned and charged for looting during last month’s crippling blizzard that essentially shut down the city of Buffalo. 32-year-old Shamika A. Dean was arraigned on Wednesday morning before Buffalo City Court Judge Peter J. Savage, III on one count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree (Class “E” felony). Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn said that on Saturday, January 7, 2023, the defendant was found in possession of the stolen property, which included sneakers, fitted hats, and shorts. In total, the items stolen were valued at more than The post Buffalo woman charged for looting during blizzard appeared first on Shore News Network.
Buffalo Police searching for missing teenager
The Buffalo Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 14-year-old teenager.
3 more blizzard-related deaths confirmed; total dead in WNY now stands at 47
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Medical Examiner's office has confirmed three more blizzard-related deaths, bringing the total number of deaths because of the storm to 47. Forty-six of the deaths were in Erie County, mostly in Buffalo, and one death was in Niagara County. Erie County Executive Mark...
SPCA Serving Erie County puts out call for volunteers
WEST SENECA, N.Y. — The SPCA Serving Erie County is calling on animal lovers to join their ranks. They're looking for volunteers who are 18 years and older to help at their West Seneca shelter. If you are interested in helping out local adoptable animals, you are asked to...
Huge Brawl Caught On Video At Buffalo High School
A Buffalo High School that has developed a reputation for violence is back in the spotlight again after a huge fight. It was described to WKBW Channel 7 as an "insurrection." Cell phone video captured the brawl, which took place inside McKinley High School in Buffalo on Thursday, January 19, 2023. The removal of the current principal, Moustafa Khalik, was approved by the Buffalo School Board at its session Wednesday evening. Andrea Augello, English teacher, and Buffalo Teachers Federation delegate told WKBW that 44 of 46 McKinley teachers want him to remain as the principal "because they believe he's making a difference."
Erie County medical examiner confirms three more blizzard-related deaths, bringing total to 47
According to Poloncarz, three more blizzard-related cases are yet to be finalized by the medical examiner.
Water main break closes parts of Seneca Street, customers left without water
Officials say there are some commercial customers without water, as of Friday afternoon.
Comments / 0