Popular retail chain closes another store in MissouriKristen WaltersMissouri State
Retail Giant American Eagle Outfitters Shutting Down Dozens Of Stores NationwideTy D.Saint Joseph, MO
Multiple American Eagle Outfitters Locations Permanently Closing Beginning January 15thJoel EisenbergSaint Joseph, MO
Historic Waddell 'A' Truss Bridge in Missouri is now a renovated railroad bridge from 1898 to a pedestrian bridgeCJ CoombsParkville, MO
Popular Clothing & Lifestyle Retailer is Closing a Location in MissouriBryan DijkhuizenSaint Joseph, MO
Related
californiaexaminer.net
Inmates From Missouri Are Seen In Surveillance Footage Driving Off In A Stolen Vehicle
Five Missouri inmates, including three whom the authorities describe as “known sex offenders,” were caught on surveillance footage escaping from the jail in a stolen automobile. The fugitives can be seen loading up into a car one at a time before speeding off into the night in surveillance...
St. Francois County Jail escapees: 1 arrested Friday, 4 remain wanted
Authorities have arrested the one of five inmates who escaped from the St. Francois County Jail earlier this week.
Could Missouri’s Best Cheeseburger Be Hiding in a Tiny Drive-In?
Food is such a subjective topic, I could argue that it's impossible to know what the "best" anything is. But, there are some that make the case that online reviews are a good indicator. If that's the case, could Missouri's best cheeseburger really be hiding in a tiny drive-in? This...
fourstateshomepage.com
Is it legal to ride in the back of a pickup truck in Missouri?
MISSOURI (NEXSTAR) – If you grew up in Missouri with someone who owned a pickup truck, chances are you rode in the bed of that truck at least once or twice. There are a lot of reasons one might ride in the back of a truck, especially since it can feel liberating to do so. But is it legal?
The Legend of the Missouri Werewolf Might Be Truer Than You Think
The legend of a Missouri werewolf has been passed down so many times, I can practically repeat it from memory. However, it's very possible there is more truth to this long-told legend than you might think based on eyewitness testimony. If you think I'm alone in my Missouri werewolf beliefs,...
kq2.com
Pet of the Week | French Fry
We visit the St. Joseph Animal Control and Rescue to meet this week's Pet of the Week, French Fry.
Light winter mix developing late Saturday evening
A weak weather system is tracking across Missouri this evening, expected to bring a light winter mix to the St. Louis area into Sunday morning.
myqcountry.com
St. Joseph man severely injured in hit and run
A hit and run on 22nd Street in St. Joseph has left. a St. Joseph man with serious injuries. St. Joseph police report a vehicle struck the pedestrian on. South 22nd Street south of 11th Street Road around. midnight. The vehicle left the scene. Police describe the victim as a...
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Missouri?
Missouri, famous for the Gateway Arch, the Missouri River, and much more, is home to a vibrant collection of lakes and reservoirs. A lake is a body of water that exists entirely naturally—with no human interference. In contrast, a reservoir, also known as a man-made lake, is either entirely due to human construction or is augmented by it. Humans construct dams and water management systems for several reasons: energy production, irrigation for agricultural purposes, and water usage for urban areas. Missouri is no exception to humanity’s predilection for constructing dams on rivers of every size. Here, we’ll learn about the largest man-made lake in Missouri.
northwestmoinfo.com
St Joseph Police Department Has Man in Custody Who Tried to Flee From an Arrest Wednesday
(ST JOSEPH) – The St Joseph Police Department arrested a 34-year-old man and took him into custody following him trying to flee from an arrest and crashing early Wednesday. Around 1 A.M. he fled from police at a high rate of speed and drifted off the roadway, then crashed into a pole where King Hill Avenue and Lake Avenue intersect.
Nursing homes investigated for abusing antipsychotic medications
The drugs are for schizophrenia, which affects about 1% of people generally. But in nursing homes, around 6% of people are diagnosed with schizophrenia, despite the fact that it’s very rare to be diagnosed with the disorder as an elder.
Missouri lawmaker works with Humane Society to stop use of gas to kill shelter animals
Some of Missouri’s animals’ last moments are spent in a gas chamber, suffocating in carbon dioxide – but a bill by Rep. Adam Schwadron, R-St. Charles, would bar shelters from using this type of euthanasia. “Humanely treating our animals in our shelters is something that’s very important for us in the state,” Schwadron said. “And […] The post Missouri lawmaker works with Humane Society to stop use of gas to kill shelter animals appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Lee's Summit police investigating string of car break-ins in parking lots
Police in Lee's Summit are investigating a string of recent car break-ins — the most recent happening early Thursday morning to five cars.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol announces trooper Jared Thompson promoted to corporal
The commanding officer of the Missouri State Highway Patrol troop in northwest Missouri has announced a promotion of an area trooper. According to Captain Shawn Skoglund, Trooper Jared Thompson will be promoted to corporal and designated the assistant zone supervisor for the counties of Caldwell and Clinton effective February 1st.
fourstateshomepage.com
Jellyfish found in Missouri, MDC reports
MISSOURI — Jellyfish in the Show-Me state are more common than you think. The Craspedacusta sowerbyi is the freshwater jellyfish of Missouri and they’re found statewide. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reports this species is native to eastern Asia, but can now be found worldwide in appropriate habitats.
abc17news.com
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Missouri history
Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
Cass County man's marijuana conviction expunged, judge orders release from jail
Adam Mace is the first person in prison in Missouri to have a marijuana possession case expunged. A Cass County judge ruled in Mace's favor Thursday morning.
myqcountry.com
Elk numbers continue to grow in Missouri
Conservation officials are making strides in getting the elk population back in Missouri. The elk population is in a good place conservation officials say after efforts to revitalize the animal in Missouri. Deer and Elk program leader Jason Isabel says his department in association with several others have been working...
What is the 1 Thing the People of Missouri Can’t Live Without?
A website says they found the one thing that Missourians can't live without, and I have to say, I think they got it right... The website bestlifeonline.com released an article called The One Thing People in Every State Can't Live Without, and on the list when you get to Missouri they say the one thing that Missourians can't live without is...Burnt Ends.
Thousands of Missourians see marijuana charges dropped; none expunged in Boone County
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) More than 3,500 Missourians have seen marijuana charges disappear this year following the implementation of Amendment 3, but no one in Boone County or Callaway County is among them. Missouri voters approved Amendment 3 during the Nov. 8 election with more than 53% of votes in favor. The legislation went into action Thursday The post Thousands of Missourians see marijuana charges dropped; none expunged in Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
