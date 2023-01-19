ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MO

fourstateshomepage.com

Is it legal to ride in the back of a pickup truck in Missouri?

MISSOURI (NEXSTAR) – If you grew up in Missouri with someone who owned a pickup truck, chances are you rode in the bed of that truck at least once or twice. There are a lot of reasons one might ride in the back of a truck, especially since it can feel liberating to do so. But is it legal?
MISSOURI STATE
myqcountry.com

St. Joseph man severely injured in hit and run

A hit and run on 22nd Street in St. Joseph has left. a St. Joseph man with serious injuries. St. Joseph police report a vehicle struck the pedestrian on. South 22nd Street south of 11th Street Road around. midnight. The vehicle left the scene. Police describe the victim as a...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Missouri?

Missouri, famous for the Gateway Arch, the Missouri River, and much more, is home to a vibrant collection of lakes and reservoirs. A lake is a body of water that exists entirely naturally—with no human interference. In contrast, a reservoir, also known as a man-made lake, is either entirely due to human construction or is augmented by it. Humans construct dams and water management systems for several reasons: energy production, irrigation for agricultural purposes, and water usage for urban areas. Missouri is no exception to humanity’s predilection for constructing dams on rivers of every size. Here, we’ll learn about the largest man-made lake in Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri lawmaker works with Humane Society to stop use of gas to kill shelter animals

Some of Missouri’s animals’ last moments are spent in a gas chamber, suffocating in carbon dioxide – but a bill by Rep. Adam Schwadron, R-St. Charles, would bar shelters from using this type of euthanasia. “Humanely treating our animals in our shelters is something that’s very important for us in the state,” Schwadron said. “And […] The post Missouri lawmaker works with Humane Society to stop use of gas to kill shelter animals appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Jellyfish found in Missouri, MDC reports

MISSOURI — Jellyfish in the Show-Me state are more common than you think. The Craspedacusta sowerbyi is the freshwater jellyfish of Missouri and they’re found statewide. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reports this species is native to eastern Asia, but can now be found worldwide in appropriate habitats.
MISSOURI STATE
abc17news.com

Biggest snowfalls recorded in Missouri history

Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
MISSOURI STATE
myqcountry.com

Elk numbers continue to grow in Missouri

Conservation officials are making strides in getting the elk population back in Missouri. The elk population is in a good place conservation officials say after efforts to revitalize the animal in Missouri. Deer and Elk program leader Jason Isabel says his department in association with several others have been working...
MISSOURI STATE
KICK AM 1530

What is the 1 Thing the People of Missouri Can’t Live Without?

A website says they found the one thing that Missourians can't live without, and I have to say, I think they got it right... The website bestlifeonline.com released an article called The One Thing People in Every State Can't Live Without, and on the list when you get to Missouri they say the one thing that Missourians can't live without is...Burnt Ends.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Thousands of Missourians see marijuana charges dropped; none expunged in Boone County

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) More than 3,500 Missourians have seen marijuana charges disappear this year following the implementation of Amendment 3, but no one in Boone County or Callaway County is among them. Missouri voters approved Amendment 3 during the Nov. 8 election with more than 53% of votes in favor. The legislation went into action Thursday The post Thousands of Missourians see marijuana charges dropped; none expunged in Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BOONE COUNTY, MO

