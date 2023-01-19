The icon, the queen of pop and the magician of music: Madonna is coming to Las Vegas to give us TWO DAYS of her greatest hits. We’re celebrating four decades of Madonna‘s innovative and cutting-edge artistry with her Celebration Tour! It will be a dance throughout the decades and a night to sing your heart out! Bob The Drag Queen will join Madonna as the opening act.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO