news3lv.com

Aria Resort welcomes Wagyumafia, Japanese pop-up dinner

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Toyko-based restaurant is cooking up to bring an exclusive wagyu experience to Las Vegas. Wagyumafia is coming in hot to introduce an all-Wagyu Omakase-style pop-up dinner. The private dining experience will be held inside Jean Georges Steakhouse at ARIA Resort & Casino on Tuesday,...
Fox5 KVVU

Resorts World announces $888K experience for F1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Following announcements from other Strip resorts that they would offer luxury experiences during Formula 1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix, Resorts World on Friday shared their property will offer its own experience. According to a news release, Resorts World’s luxury F1 package will be dubbed...
jammin1057.com

Manager Of Las Vegas Music Store ‘Record City’ Bids Farewell

Music store Record City announced this week that they would be closing their shop at 4555 E. Charleston on January 28. According to their Facebook post, the business was unable to come to terms with the new landlord to renew their lease. As a DJ and lover of vinyl myself,...
luxury-houses.net

Architecturally Significant Home in Summerlin Nevada with Stunning View of The Las Vegas Strip for Sale at $5.3 Million

8 Meadowhawk Lane Home in Summerlin, Nevada for Sale. 8 Meadowhawk Lane, Summerlin, Nevada is an architecturally significant custom home with seamless indoor outdoor living in warmth and tranquility, clean lines and impeccable design aimed at taking advantage of the Las Vegas area skyline views. This Home in Summerlin offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,900 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 8 Meadowhawk Lane, please contact Ivan G. Sher (Phone: 702-400-2400) at IS Luxury for full support and perfect service.
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas Lunar New Year celebrations start this weekend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Lunar New Year begins on Sunday which is when the Year of the Rabbit begins. It’s estimated more than 2 billion people worldwide will celebrate the new moon and some of them will be in Las Vegas. Numerous events are planned across the valley...
963kklz.com

Win Tickets To Madonna’s ‘The Celebration Tour’

The icon, the queen of pop and the magician of music: Madonna is coming to Las Vegas to give us TWO DAYS of her greatest hits. We’re celebrating four decades of Madonna‘s innovative and cutting-edge artistry with her Celebration Tour! It will be a dance throughout the decades and a night to sing your heart out! Bob The Drag Queen will join Madonna as the opening act.
electronic.vegas

Initial list of EDC Week 2023 events revealed

Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas may be four months away, but many of the nightclubs and dayclubs in Las Vegas have begun announcing which artists will perform during EDC Week, set for May 17-23, 2023. All the major nightclubs and pool party venues host event during EDC Week, which...
Las Vegas Weekly

Exploring two under-the-radar 2023 Las Vegas Strip developments

Two highly visible developments scheduled to open along the northern portion of the Las Vegas Strip late this year have been grabbing headlines and building anticipation for years now, but Fontainebleau Las Vegas and the MSG Sphere aren’t the only major changes coming to the tourist corridor in 2023.
Fox5 KVVU

Vegas Chamber to announce what’s in store for 2023

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It’s an opportunity to learn more about what’s in store for Las Vegas this year. Preview Las Vegas is happening Monday, January 23 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The annual event hosted by the Vegas Chamber provides a forecast on major developments...
Eater

Guy Fieri’s New Las Vegas Restaurant Takes You on a Trip to Flavortown

The mayor of Flavortown is opening his third Las Vegas restaurant. Guy Fieri will debut the Flavortown Sports Kitchen this summer inside the Horseshoe Las Vegas and the resort – formerly called Bally’s — shares that the new restaurant will be a prime destination for watching sporting events while enjoying Fieri’s American-style cuisine and bold flavors.
northstarmeetingsgroup.com

The Venetian Resort Las Vegas Raises the Bar Once More

Has long been a favorite option for planners of meetings of all sizes. With 2.2 million square feet of space and 7,000 rooms, it can handle large-scale events — while also proving a consistent draw for small and midsized groups (80 percent of its group business is for 200 rooms or less).
