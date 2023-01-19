ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springville, IN

Martin County Seniors can apply for scholarships

MARTIN CO. – Graduating seniors from Loogootee or Shoals has an opportunity for scholarship opportunity sponsored by the Martin County Alliance and Martin County Chamber of Commerce. One senior from each school will be awarded a $1,000 scholarship from these two organizations and will be presented with the scholarship...
MARTIN COUNTY, IN
2023 enrollment data released for Lawrence County schools

LAWRENCE CO. – The Indiana Department of Education recently released its enrollment data for the 2022-23 school year. According to the IDOE website, enrollment data is calculated using the number of students enrolled as of Oct. 1 of that school year. Here is where the various schools throughout Lawrence...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
NLCS board approves personnel changes during Thursday’s meeting

BEDFORD – The North Lawrence Community Schools board approved various personnel changes on Thursday, including resignations and new hires. Megan Baldwin – NLCC Teacher, effective January 20, 2023. Kristen Collins – Parkview Temporary Inclusion Teacher, effective January 23, 2023. Bryan Ford – BNL Inclusion Teacher, effective February...
BEDFORD, IN
Sellersburg ISP Post Detective Makowsky honored for 35 years of service

SELLERSBURG – Recently, Superintendent Doug Carter Honored Master Trooper Detective David Makowsky for 35 years of service to the Indiana State Police and the citizens of Indiana. Detective Makowsky is a 1978 graduate of Silver Creek High School in Sellersburg, Indiana. In 1982 he graduated from Indiana University with...
SELLERSBURG, IN
Bloomington City Council to meet Jan. 25

BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington City Council will meet Wed. Jan. 25, at 6:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers (#115), at the Showers Building, 401 N. Morton St. The meeting can also be attended virtually through Zoom here:. Items on the agenda include:. ROLL CALL. II. AGENDA SUMMATION. III. APPROVAL...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
New 501c3 to benefit arts, technology/jobs, and housing in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton and Deputy Mayor Mary Catherine Carmichael as they discuss a new 501c3 nonprofit to benefit the arts, technology/jobs, and housing in Bloomington. Currently, the City of Bloomington oversees a significant number of major projects that involve city ownership of land and structures that...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Register now for the 24th Buy Indiana Expo in French Lick

BEDFORD – Join the Bedford Chamber of Commerce at the 24th Buy Indiana Expo in French Lick, hosted this year by the Linton-Stockton Chamber on Apr 11, 2023. Sponsored by NSWC Crane, the Buy Indiana Expo aims to align Hoosier companies with unique opportunities to expand their business through contracts with government centers.
FRENCH LICK, IN
Obituary: Darrel W. Geitz

Darrel W. Geitz, 92, of Seymour, Indiana passed away on January 19, 2023, at Seymour Place, his assisted living home for the past four years. Darrel, often called Pastor by his congregation members, was born to Phillip and Mary Geitz on October 31, 1930, on a farm in Latimer, Iowa. Darrel graduated from Concordia Seminary in St. Louis, Missouri, and was ordained as Missionary at Large in Latimer, Iowa in 1956. Churches he has served are Grace, Emmaus, and Cheshire Lutheran churches in Connecticut; Our Savior and Messiah churches in Evansville, Indiana, and Zion Lutheran Church in Seymour, Indiana; Divine Savior in Shepherdsville, Kentucky and finally as Chaplain at The Lutheran Community Home, Seymour.
SEYMOUR, IN
Obituary: Geneva “Becky” Dale Weldon

Geneva “Becky” Dale Weldon, 90, of Bedford, IN, passed away on January 20, 2023, at her residence. Born on October 12, 1932, in Hattieville, AR, she was the daughter of Walter and Emma (Holyfield) Baughman. She married Max Weldon in 1952 in Russellville, AR, and he preceded her in death.
BEDFORD, IN
Obituary: Jack Hamilton Armstrong

Jack Hamilton Armstrong, of Springville, passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at the age of 91. Jack was born on April 14, 1931, to Verna (Gray) and Albert Armstrong of Springville. He graduated from Oolitic High School in 1949, and studied agricultural economics at Purdue University, earning bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees and serving as a valued member of the Purdue faculty. He was also proud of his military service in the Army. Jack married Alice Mae Bennett of Oolitic in 1953. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in June 2013.
SPRINGVILLE, IN
Obituary: Judy Kay Todd

Judy Kay Todd, 59, of Mitchell, passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at her residence. Born April 1, 1963, in Des Plaines, Illinois, she was the daughter of George Elmer and Nora Elizabeth (Tincher) Wright. Judy was a 1981 graduate of Mitchell High School. She worked as a cook at...
MITCHELL, IN
Obituary: Loren Delmont Hall

LOOGOOTEE – Loren Delmont Hall, 81, passed away Monday, January 16, 2023, at Ascension St. Vincent Evansville Hospital. Born August 31, 1941, in Mitchell, he was the son of John Richard and Blanche Avil (Enochs) Hall. He married Loretta (Moffatt) Richardson Hall and she precedes him in death. Delmont...
LOOGOOTEE, IN
Lady Jackets continue to fight but lose on the road against Salem 46-42

While some claim to have lucky numbers, perhaps Mitchell High School can claim to have an unlucky number after Saturday afternoon’s matchup against Salem, where they lost their third game in a row by a margin of four points, 46-42. Including this most recent matchup against the Lions, this...
SALEM, IN

