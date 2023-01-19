ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferndale, MI

99.1 WFMK

Michigan’s Ugliest Building Reminds Me of One of The Three Stooges

Ya know, when it comes to this kind of stuff, it's all a matter of someone's personal taste...or lack of it. I'm sure there are some who feel abandoned, crumbling structures may be among the ugliest – but most people find those interesting, intriguing, mysterious, and historic. Then there are the buildings that have questionable architecture: gaudy, too showy, or just plain ridiculous. I don't know which of the previous categories the following building falls in, but this was named Michigan's Ugliest Building:
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

This funky, throwback rock band could be the next breakout artist out of Michigan

ROYAL OAK, MI - They’ve got a funky, 70s throwback rock vibe happening and they could be the next breakout band to emerge from Michigan. We caught up with Mac Saturn as they embark on their first headline tour, which takes them all over the country before returning home for two shows at Ann Arbor’s Blind Pig on March 31 and April 1. Tickets to all of their shows can be purchased here.
MICHIGAN STATE
94.9 WMMQ

Michigan’s Oldest County Once Covered the Entire Michigan Mitten

We know the oldest city in Michigan is Sault Ste. Marie, so it would be logical to assume the oldest county in Michigan would be in the same area, correct? WRONG. Michigan’s oldest county is Wayne, the sixth county in the Northwest Territory, the 11th largest county, and the 13th most populated in the United States. If you Google “what’s the oldest county in Michigan”, sometimes the county of Alcona shows up. Well, that shows how much Google knows. If Alcona appears in your search, it’s only because it’s Michigan’s first county alphabetically, not historically…so don’t let that throw you off.
MICHIGAN STATE
progressivegrocer.com

1st Look at the New Meijer Grocery Banner: EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS

Midwest retailer to open smaller-footprint locations in Detroit area on Jan. 26. Long before the first Meijer supercenter changed the Michigan retail landscape in the 1960s, Henrik Meijer and his teenage son, Frederik, opened their first grocery store in the midst of the Great Depression. That market in Greenville, Mich., was known as Meijer’s Grocery.
DETROIT, MI
Hour Detroit Magazine

How to Make Babo Detroit’s Lemon Ricotta Pancakes

Kris Lelcaj, the owner of Babo Detroit, the all-day diner in Midtown, named the eatery after his father “babo,” which is slang for “dad” in Albanian. Their menu is made up of “artisanal takes on comfort food classics” like eggs Benedict, and avocado toast along with burgers, chicken sandwiches, cheesesteak and more. Their lemon ricotta […] The post How to Make Babo Detroit’s Lemon Ricotta Pancakes appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
DETROIT, MI
michiganchronicle.com

New Chick-fil-A Restaurant in Livonia Opens With Community Building in Mind

The Chick-fil-A Livonia restaurant brings approximately 130 full- and part-time jobs to the community and honors 100 Local Heroes with free Chick-fil-A meals for a year. When local businesswoman Vikki Hardy Brown began her latest venture in opening up a Chick-fil-A location in Livonia, she did it to not only make a financial win professionally but to also bring an additional ingredient to the fast-food chain that customers will remember long after they’re done eating.
LIVONIA, MI
candgnews.com

Troy resident snaps photos of rare albino deer

TROY — Many Troy residents have been seeing an unusual creature in their neighborhoods over the last several months. An albino deer has been repeatedly seen by residents in northwest Troy. On Jan. 11, Troy resident Lindsey Larivee managed to take several photos of the animal as it wandered...
TROY, MI
Detroit News

Michigan's 10 priciest homes: A look at luxury sales in 2022

Michigan's luxury home market continued to grow in 2022 even amid rising mortgage interest rates and inflation as wealthy individuals sought to upgrade their posh living spaces. Last year, Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw and Livingston counties alone totaled 913 homes that sold for more than $1 million, according to data...
MICHIGAN STATE
Banana 101.5

Two Men Arrested in Connection to 1997 Michigan Cold Case

More than 25 years after a man's headless body was found in a Michigan field, two Ohio men have been arrested for their possible involvement in the man's murder. A Lenawee County farmer made the discovery in November of 1997. The man's decapitated body was found under a thin layer of snow and reports indicate that the deceased man's hands had been cut off as well.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
Banana 101.5

Banana 101.5

