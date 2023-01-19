Read full article on original website
8-year-old Girl Saves Great-Grandmother from Fatal AccidentWilliamWest Bloomfield Township, MI
In Detroit, a 5-year-old kid shoots and kills himself using an unattended gun; his uncle is accused.San HeraldDetroit, MI
Unusual Facts About Detroit You Never KnewTed RiversDetroit, MI
Michigan witness describes diamond-shaped object as it glides overheadRoger MarshMichigan State
Leading discount supermarket chain opening another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersMichigan State
This Huge Thrift Shop in Michigan is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Shopping at your local thrift store can be a great way to spend a part of your day. There's always something to find for everyone and for some amazing deals too!
Michigan’s Ugliest Building Reminds Me of One of The Three Stooges
Ya know, when it comes to this kind of stuff, it's all a matter of someone's personal taste...or lack of it. I'm sure there are some who feel abandoned, crumbling structures may be among the ugliest – but most people find those interesting, intriguing, mysterious, and historic. Then there are the buildings that have questionable architecture: gaudy, too showy, or just plain ridiculous. I don't know which of the previous categories the following building falls in, but this was named Michigan's Ugliest Building:
This funky, throwback rock band could be the next breakout artist out of Michigan
ROYAL OAK, MI - They’ve got a funky, 70s throwback rock vibe happening and they could be the next breakout band to emerge from Michigan. We caught up with Mac Saturn as they embark on their first headline tour, which takes them all over the country before returning home for two shows at Ann Arbor’s Blind Pig on March 31 and April 1. Tickets to all of their shows can be purchased here.
Fan Favorites: 16 Flint Area Spots With The Best Ranch Dressing
Sometimes condiments graduate to "beverage" status... where you like it so much; you'd drink it from the serving cup... or with a straw. Many of Genesee County's 20+ favorite restaurants serve homemade ranch or a really strong knockoff. Who serves the best homemade ranch dressing in Genesee County, MI?. We...
Grand Blanc’s Mintor Manor is All You Thought It Was and More
I have literally driven past this home for as long as I can remember. Growing up in Grand Blanc it was that "cool' house everyone was curious about. What did it look like inside? What would it be like to live there?. I'm talking about the stylish modern home on...
Michigan’s Oldest County Once Covered the Entire Michigan Mitten
We know the oldest city in Michigan is Sault Ste. Marie, so it would be logical to assume the oldest county in Michigan would be in the same area, correct? WRONG. Michigan’s oldest county is Wayne, the sixth county in the Northwest Territory, the 11th largest county, and the 13th most populated in the United States. If you Google “what’s the oldest county in Michigan”, sometimes the county of Alcona shows up. Well, that shows how much Google knows. If Alcona appears in your search, it’s only because it’s Michigan’s first county alphabetically, not historically…so don’t let that throw you off.
Michigan Teen Wins $613,000 on a Lottery Ticket She Got as a Christmas Present
Imagine winning over $600,000 on a lottery ticket you got for Christmas. It happened to a 19-year-old Michigan woman who says the gift was from a friend. The Detroit woman says she was out with a friend when he decided to give her an early Christmas present. The gift was a Lucky 7's Fast Cash ticket and it turned out to be a winner.
progressivegrocer.com
1st Look at the New Meijer Grocery Banner: EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS
Midwest retailer to open smaller-footprint locations in Detroit area on Jan. 26. Long before the first Meijer supercenter changed the Michigan retail landscape in the 1960s, Henrik Meijer and his teenage son, Frederik, opened their first grocery store in the midst of the Great Depression. That market in Greenville, Mich., was known as Meijer’s Grocery.
Michigan girl, 14, stabbed by man she met over social media
Deputies were called to the girl's Springfield Township home around midnight Wednesday where she was bleeding from wounds to her back and midsection, the Oakland County sheriff's office said in a release.
How to Make Babo Detroit’s Lemon Ricotta Pancakes
Kris Lelcaj, the owner of Babo Detroit, the all-day diner in Midtown, named the eatery after his father “babo,” which is slang for “dad” in Albanian. Their menu is made up of “artisanal takes on comfort food classics” like eggs Benedict, and avocado toast along with burgers, chicken sandwiches, cheesesteak and more. Their lemon ricotta […] The post How to Make Babo Detroit’s Lemon Ricotta Pancakes appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
Flint Back To The Bricks Dust Em’ Off Car Show – What You Need To Know
The annual Back to the Bricks car event in Flint is more than just one week of classic cars. There are quite a few events leading up to the main event, including the Dust Em' Off Car Show. You do not have to be a classic car owner to enjoy...
michiganchronicle.com
New Chick-fil-A Restaurant in Livonia Opens With Community Building in Mind
The Chick-fil-A Livonia restaurant brings approximately 130 full- and part-time jobs to the community and honors 100 Local Heroes with free Chick-fil-A meals for a year. When local businesswoman Vikki Hardy Brown began her latest venture in opening up a Chick-fil-A location in Livonia, she did it to not only make a financial win professionally but to also bring an additional ingredient to the fast-food chain that customers will remember long after they’re done eating.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Meijer opens up 2 new convenience grocery stores in Metro Detroit
Meijer, a Michigan-based box store chain, is opening up two new grocer stores in Metro Detroit this week. The new Meijer grocery stores will be in Lake Orion and Macomb Township and will open on Jan. 26 at 6 a.m. The two new grocery stores are smaller than a normal...
BLAC LIST: Best Salons in Metro Detroit To Get Braids and Twists
Metro Detroiters and hair professionals recommend these seven local beauty spots for everything from Box Braids to Havana Twists The post BLAC LIST: Best Salons in Metro Detroit To Get Braids and Twists appeared first on BLAC Media.
candgnews.com
Troy resident snaps photos of rare albino deer
TROY — Many Troy residents have been seeing an unusual creature in their neighborhoods over the last several months. An albino deer has been repeatedly seen by residents in northwest Troy. On Jan. 11, Troy resident Lindsey Larivee managed to take several photos of the animal as it wandered...
Nickelback announces huge 2023 tour with two Michigan concerts
GRAND RAPIDS & DETROIT, MI - Rockers Nickelback just announced a huge 38-city tour for this year with two concerts scheduled for Michigan. One will be at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids on Friday, June 16 and the other is scheduled for Pine Knob in Clarkston on Sunday, August 13. Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross will open the concert.
Detroit News
Michigan's 10 priciest homes: A look at luxury sales in 2022
Michigan's luxury home market continued to grow in 2022 even amid rising mortgage interest rates and inflation as wealthy individuals sought to upgrade their posh living spaces. Last year, Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw and Livingston counties alone totaled 913 homes that sold for more than $1 million, according to data...
Two Men Arrested in Connection to 1997 Michigan Cold Case
More than 25 years after a man's headless body was found in a Michigan field, two Ohio men have been arrested for their possible involvement in the man's murder. A Lenawee County farmer made the discovery in November of 1997. The man's decapitated body was found under a thin layer of snow and reports indicate that the deceased man's hands had been cut off as well.
candgnews.com
Meijer celebrates new store in Macomb Township with local brands, charitable giving
MACOMB TOWNSHIP — Macomb residents will have a new store to shop at on Jan. 26, as Meijer opens up its new grocery-focused concept at 24 Mile and Hayes roads. Dubbed Meijer Grocery and opening alongside a similar store in Lake Orion, the new concept aims to provide shoppers with a convenient experience focusing on everyday essentials.
