Lawrence County, IN

wbiw.com

NLCS board approves personnel changes during Thursday’s meeting

BEDFORD – The North Lawrence Community Schools board approved various personnel changes on Thursday, including resignations and new hires. Megan Baldwin – NLCC Teacher, effective January 20, 2023. Kristen Collins – Parkview Temporary Inclusion Teacher, effective January 23, 2023. Bryan Ford – BNL Inclusion Teacher, effective February...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

2023 enrollment data released for Lawrence County schools

LAWRENCE CO. – The Indiana Department of Education recently released its enrollment data for the 2022-23 school year. According to the IDOE website, enrollment data is calculated using the number of students enrolled as of Oct. 1 of that school year. Here is where the various schools throughout Lawrence...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Martin County Seniors can apply for scholarships

MARTIN CO. – Graduating seniors from Loogootee or Shoals has an opportunity for scholarship opportunity sponsored by the Martin County Alliance and Martin County Chamber of Commerce. One senior from each school will be awarded a $1,000 scholarship from these two organizations and will be presented with the scholarship...
MARTIN COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Times-Mail printing facility in Bedford to cease operations in April

BEDFORD – According to a report from the Times-Mail, the Gannett-owned printing and packaging facility in Bedford which publishes the historic Lawrence County newspaper will cease all operations in April. All publications currently printed at the Bedford facility, including the Henderson Gleaner, Martinsville Reporter-Times, Evansville Courier & Press, Mooresville...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Sellersburg ISP Post Detective Makowsky honored for 35 years of service

SELLERSBURG – Recently, Superintendent Doug Carter Honored Master Trooper Detective David Makowsky for 35 years of service to the Indiana State Police and the citizens of Indiana. Detective Makowsky is a 1978 graduate of Silver Creek High School in Sellersburg, Indiana. In 1982 he graduated from Indiana University with...
SELLERSBURG, IN
bcdemocrat.com

LOOKING BACK: Dine recounts Brown County ‘gold rush’ in part 1 of his story

The Walter Dine story was written by Dick Reed and first appeared in the Dec. 1, 1976 issue of the Brown County Democrat. Walter Dine, at 63, is a retired farmer, carpenter, timberman, shopkeeper, and family historian (although he never married) who was at the center of Brown County’s so-called “gold rush” activity during the early 1930s.
BROWN COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: January 20, 2023

1:33 a.m. Found property was reported at 24th and U streets. 2:10 a.m. Medical emergency at Stonebridge Health Campus. An IU LifeLine ambulance responded. 2:52 a.m. An information report was taken in the 2000 block of 24th Street. 7:09 a.m. School patrols at Lincoln Elementary. 8:47 a.m. A medical emergency...
BEDFORD, IN
WTHR

3 killed in Sunday morning Owen County house fire

PATRICKSBURG, Ind. — Three people died in an early morning house fire in the southwest Indiana town of Patricksburg Sunday, according to the Owen County Sheriff's Office. Authorities have not yet identified the bodies of those three victims. Shortly after 5:10 a.m., a structure fire was reported at 10377...
OWEN COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Caller reports man passed out in vehicle, arrest made

BEDFORD – A Bloomington man was arrested Wednesday morning after a Central Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a man passed out in a vehicle in the roadway near Harrodsburg. Monroe County Sheriff’s Department was alerted. At 6:35 a.m. the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department reported they had stopped...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Jan. 15 rape reported south of campus

Editor’s Note: This story includes mention of sexual violence. The Bloomington Police Department received a report of a rape Friday, according to the BPD crime log. A 23-year-old female reported being raped by an unknown male on Jan. 15 south of Hillsdale Drive. The rape reportedly occurred inside a...
witzamfm.com

US-231 Closed for Three Hours

Jasper/Huntingburg- The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office say US-231 was closed for nearly three hours Saturday morning. The section closed was from Phoenix Drive in Huntingburg to the State Road 162 bypass in Jasper. Why the section was closed has not been released by the Sheriff’s Office. At 6:25...
HUNTINGBURG, IN
salemleader.com

#mugshot Monday, January 16, 2023

The following arrests were made recently in Washington County by local law enforcement agencies. Those listed, in most cases, are just facing charges at this point and are to be considered innocent of those charges unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. Charges are often dropped or lessened.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN

