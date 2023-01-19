ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WXIA 11 Alive

Braves Fest kicks off at The Battery | Everything you need to know

ATLANTA — Despite still being stuck in the middle of January, Braves baseball is somehow just around the corner as the team reports to spring training early next month. Braves fans will get a chance to feel the excitement of the upcoming baseball season when the team hosts their annual fan-focused event Saturday afternoon.
WXIA 11 Alive

Photos: Stop 'Cop City' protests turn violent in Downtown Atlanta

Demonstrators protest the death of an environmental activist, who went by Tortuguita, in Atlanta on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Tortuguita was killed Wednesday, Jan. 18, after authorities said the 26-year-old shot a state trooper. Activists have questioned officials’ version of events, demanding an independent investigation. (AP Photo/R.J. Rico)
