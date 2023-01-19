Read full article on original website
Riley Keough's Husband Confirms They Have a Daughter During Lisa Marie Presley Memorial Tribute
Riley Keough's husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, revealed the couple welcomed a baby girl while he gave a speech on behalf of his wife during a memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley on Sunday Riley Keough is a mom. During a memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, on Sunday morning, the actress' husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, revealed that the pair are parents to a daughter while sharing a tribute on behalf of his wife, who was seated in the front row. "I hope I can love my daughter the way you...
‘Sister Wives’ Stars Janelle and Kody Brown’s Son Gabriel Gets ‘Fresh New Look’
Looking good! Sister Wivesstar Janelle Brown gave fans a rare update on her and Kody Brown’s son Gabriel Brown. “Gabe decided it was time for a haircut,” Janelle, 53, shared via Instagram on Sunday, January 22. “He had enough [hair] to donate it to charity. I like his new fresh look.
Kylie Jenner Sets Record Straight On How To Say Her Son's Name
The "Kardashians" star chimed in after a fan page questioned the pronunciation of "Aire."
